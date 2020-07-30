84.7 F
Bellingham
Thursday, July 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      International student ruling may have lasting effects

      0
      Now rescinded, students and experts discuss the impact of the directive By Shannon Steffens On...
      News

      Pros, cons of Western’s fall quarter course plan

      0
      The good and bad of hybrid classes, and how students are affected Western students will have both...
      News

      Zoom meetings and zoning out

      0
      Students and educators feeling effects of lengthy online meetings. By Lauren Decker Olivia...
      News

      Community effort tracking Asian giant hornet continues

      0
      Invasive species brings volunteers, beekeepers together to find possible nests across western Washington. By Sophia Beach
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

International student ruling may have lasting effects

20
0

Now rescinded, students and experts discuss the impact of the directive

By Shannon Steffens

On July 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that international college students would not be issued visas to stay in the U.S. if they were taking all online classes in the fall. On July 14, after public outcry and a lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT, for which Western Washington University filed an amicus brief, ICE rescinded the ruling.

This ruling shocked many. Richard Bruce, director of Western’s International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), said it came out of nowhere.

“It was just one more thing that singled out international students for all the wrong reasons,” said Bruce. “It was just cruel, really.”

Bruce noted the outpouring of support the ISSS received from students, faculty, staff and the administration. He said it was heartening to see.

Mavis Yao is a fourth-year design major, an international student from China and an ISSS peer advisor. She said she saw the news and could not believe it.

Mavis Yao, fourth-year student and design major, stands in front of trees. Yao has lived in the U.S. for over ten years and was shocked at the ruling. // Courtesy of Mavis Yao
Mavis Yao, fourth-year student and design major, stands in front of trees. Yao has lived in the U.S. for over ten years and was shocked at the ruling. // Courtesy of Mavis Yao

Yao said it negatively affected her mood and greatly increased her stress.

“For the summer, some students may be planning to go back to their countries,” Yao said. “If they have already gotten their ticket, they might have to cancel their trip because of worries that they wouldn’t be able to enter the U.S. later.”

The most common visa for international students is the F-1 visa. This allows a non-immigrant student to live in the U.S. while attending an academic institution.

“As long as we are here, we are the same as other people here, like U.S. citizens,” said James Jang, a fourth-year finance major, ISSS peer advisor and international student from Korea. “We have a right to learn what we want to learn.”

The ruling would have required international students to take at least one in-person class in order to stay in the U.S. This was especially concerning due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said Megan Phillips, an ISSS peer advisor and 2020 graduate who double-majored in French and Spanish.

“This decision means that [students] have to put their health in jeopardy,” said Phillips. “And some of them would have to sign up for [in-person] classes that are completely irrelevant to their major. … It’s kind of ridiculous.”

Although the ruling was rescinded, Bruce said it is an example of the Trump administration’s negative attitude toward immigration.

Héctor E. Quiroga, an immigration attorney at Quiroga Law Office, has been working with immigration law for over a decade. Since Trump’s election, he said many cases he works with are denied despite the person meeting all the legal criteria to immigrate to the U.S.

Igor Ribeiro Dias, fourth-year student and international business major, sits on a rock at the beach. Ribeiro Dias returned to Brazil in March and is worried he won’t be able to return to the U.S. to walk at his graduation in winter. // Courtesy of Igor Ribeiro Dias
Igor Ribeiro Dias, fourth-year student and international business major, sits on a rock at the beach. Ribeiro Dias returned to Brazil in March and is worried he won’t be able to return to the U.S. to walk at his graduation in winter. // Courtesy of Igor Ribeiro Dias

“If the signature touches the box [surrounding the space for a signature], then that’s a reason for denial,” Quiroga said. “There are people who don’t have a middle name, and sometimes if you don’t write a middle name, they’ll deny it because you don’t have one.”

Quiroga also mentioned the potential repercussions on the economy if this directive had continued. International students pay three to four times more than in-state students for tuition. If many international students had dropped out, he said, there would have been an impact on the economy of public colleges and the country.

Igor Ribeiro Dias, a fourth-year student and international business major, said he has some privilege because often people don’t see him as an international student until they hear his accent.

“I wouldn’t say [people] look down on me,” Ribeiro Dias said. “Sometimes they just misjudge my intelligence.”

He returned to his hometown of São Paulo, Brazil, in March after the campus closed. While he is currently out of the U.S., he worried about the international students who could be deported.

Brazilians (or anyone who has spent more than 14 days in Brazil) are not allowed to travel to the U.S.

“I hope to get back to Washington state in winter, because I do want to walk at my graduation,” Ribeiro Dias said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,948FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,460FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

New judge in town

Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum.
Read more

Latest News

News0

International student ruling may have lasting effects

Now rescinded, students and experts discuss the impact of the directive By Shannon...
Read more
News

Pros, cons of Western’s fall quarter course plan

0
The good and bad of hybrid classes, and how students are affected Western students will have both...
Read more
News

Zoom meetings and zoning out

0
Students and educators feeling effects of lengthy online meetings. By Lauren Decker Olivia...
Read more
News

Community effort tracking Asian giant hornet continues

0
Invasive species brings volunteers, beekeepers together to find possible nests across western Washington. By Sophia Beach
Read more
News

Western non-tenure track faculty facing fewer jobs, lesser salary in 2020-21

0
By Connor Benintendi Western’s non-tenure track faculty may have fewer jobs available to them, and thus lesser income in...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Pros, cons of Western’s fall quarter course plan

News 0
The good and bad of hybrid classes, and how students are affected Western students will have both...
Read more

Zoom meetings and zoning out

News 0
Students and educators feeling effects of lengthy online meetings. By Lauren Decker Olivia...
Read more

Community effort tracking Asian giant hornet continues

News 0
Invasive species brings volunteers, beekeepers together to find possible nests across western Washington. By Sophia Beach
Read more

Western non-tenure track faculty facing fewer jobs, lesser salary in 2020-21

News 0
By Connor Benintendi Western’s non-tenure track faculty may have fewer jobs available to them, and thus lesser income in...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,948FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,460FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
84.7 ° F
91 °
75 °
48 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
71 °
Sun
69 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
68 °

Random picks

Sports

Strictly Sports Podcast: Episode 1

0
Strictly sports with Western Front reporters Morgan Stilp-Allen, Evan Elliott and Ryan Parish. Strictly sports is a weekly Western Front podcast covering both collegiate and professional sports. This week's podcast covers John Scott and the NHL All-Star Game, Pro Bowl, Jordan Morris signing and PAC-12 Men's Basketball.
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Bellingham named night-owl city

0
The “City of Subdued Excitement” is no longer considered that subdued from excitement--at least after-hours. In a recent study published in FindTheHome.com, a national...