62.9 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Western non-tenure track faculty facing fewer jobs, lesser salary in 2020-21

      0
      By Connor Benintendi Western’s non-tenure track faculty may have fewer jobs available to them, and thus lesser income in...
      News

      GNAC suspends fall athletic competitions

      0
      The Conference’s CEO Board puts athletic competition on hold amid COVID-19 By Connor Benintendi
      News

      Whirlwind election: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

      0
      Candidates, staff say AS needs to improve while Western awaits resolution of election This is the fifth in a...
      News

      Whirlwind election: AS proceedings said to contradict rules and fairness

      0
      Candidates spoke up about this year’s grievance hearing not following elections code This is the fourth in a...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Western non-tenure track faculty facing fewer jobs, lesser salary in 2020-21

14
0

By Connor Benintendi

Western’s non-tenure track faculty may have fewer jobs available to them, and thus lesser income in 2020-21 than previously planned, according to a faculty email from the dean of Western’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Maria Paredes Mendez on Thursday, July

Western Communications Director Paul Cocke said he was unaware if other emails similar to Paredes Mendez’s were issued to other department faculties.

Non-tenure track faculty at Western include senior instructors, adjunct faculty – professors who work on a contractual basis and usually are part-time – and teaching assistants. Unlike tenured and tenure-track professors, non-tenure track faculty are not protected by long-term employment agreements and their labor is cheaper than tenure-track faculty, with fewer benefits in many cases. 

Non-tenure track staff made up about 42% of Western’s faculty in 2019-20, according to data available from Western’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness..

“I have heard that non-tenure track faculty have been put in some sticky situations in terms of cutbacks, but I don’t have a lot of details on that,” said a Western teaching assistant who requested to remain unnamed to keep their position from being jeopardized. “So far I have still been granted the same hours that I would have in the past as a TA, and I believe they have been working hard to maintain this agreement.”

They said the availability of their advisers has been heavily affected and that interaction with them is critical during their two-year program as a teaching assistant. The lack of availability combined with professors’ lack of time to adjust to remote learning has had a negative effect on students’ learning, they said. 

The reductions and contract uncertainties are due to Western’s incoming first-year class being 12% smaller at commitment date than last year’s, according to Paredes Mendez’s email.

Paredes Mendez said that because the campus experience will look different due to COVID-19, first-year students who have committed may decide not to attend as fall approaches, pushing that figure up further.

“What is expected is that more students than usual will decide to maybe take a gap year or go to school closer to home if they have to do it online anyway,” Paredes Mendez said. “What I heard was that the 12% reduction in the freshman class at the commitment date may be more like a 15% reduction by the time fall quarter starts.”

Western is already facing a possible 15% reduction in state funding, which makes up half of the university’s budget, according to Western’s Continuation Operating Budget. Housing revenue is also expected to continue to decrease, with only one student assigned to each room in the fall to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

The degree to which tuition revenue will be affected is still unclear even on a preliminary basis because of the many fluctuating factors, Cocke said.

“[Revenue lost] depends on the student mix — resident vs. non-resident, undergraduate vs. graduate — and since enrollment numbers are changing daily, it is difficult to give a hard number at this point,” Cocke said.

Paredes Mendez said in the email that any non-tenure track contract reductions would come in the form of faculty not being assigned to all of the courses they agreed upon in January and February. This would result in the schedule and number of available courses being slightly reduced.

“We are revising schedules at this point based on current and projected enrollment, which is changing daily,” Cocke said.

Cocke said that large reductions are not anticipated, with most courses still planned to be available, and that Western’s main concern is retaining the courses needed for students to complete degrees and graduate on time.

Cocke said the departments with the largest body of non-tenure track faculty are English, math, and modern and classical languages. A full database of faculty type per university department is also available via Western’s Office of Institutional Effectiveness.

This, however, does not mean these will be the departments with the largest reductions, Paredes Mendez said. 

“It really was a decision based not on the number of NTT [non-tenure track] faculty that a given department has, but rather what the scheduling in that department looked like, what the enrollment at this point looked like,” Paredes said. “Whether it was very similar to the past or not, whether there was room that there could be a few reductions without impacting students being able to take GUR’s and graduating on time.”

Paredes Mendez said that the irregularity of the pace and timeline of events from COVID-19 has made the certainty of the information available much more difficult.

“This year everything became sort of unraveled once COVID-19 happened and we began realizing what the potential implications of that were,” Paredes Mendez said. “It was very unfortunate and it was very difficult, but particularly for the [non-tenure track faculty] waiting to hear ‘Is my job going to look like what I thought it was going to look like?’”

Kameron Decker Harris — a Washington Research Foundation postdoctoral fellow from the University of Washington dually-appointed in both computer science and engineering, as well as biology — is beginning at Western in the fall.

“My tenure track job is still going ahead as planned,” Harris said. “The only difference from usual is that my classes will be entirely online this fall.”

Non-tenure track faculty will have more certainty about their job safety when the contract deadline hits on Wednesday, July 15, Cocke said.

“Because of the fluidity of the situation, not all classes for winter and spring may be contracted at this time,” Cocke said. “But we are endeavoring to contract as many sections as possible under the circumstances.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,946FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,458FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

New judge in town

Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum.
Read more

Latest News

News0

Western non-tenure track faculty facing fewer jobs, lesser salary in 2020-21

By Connor Benintendi Western’s non-tenure track faculty may have fewer jobs available to them,...
Read more
News

GNAC suspends fall athletic competitions

0
The Conference’s CEO Board puts athletic competition on hold amid COVID-19 By Connor Benintendi
Read more
News

Whirlwind election: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

0
Candidates, staff say AS needs to improve while Western awaits resolution of election This is the fifth in a...
Read more
News

Whirlwind election: AS proceedings said to contradict rules and fairness

0
Candidates spoke up about this year’s grievance hearing not following elections code This is the fourth in a...
Read more
News

Reform, don’t defund, Bellingham police say

1
 Bellingham Police Department disagrees with local activists calling for reallocating police budget money By Teya Heidenreich
Read more

More Articles Like This

GNAC suspends fall athletic competitions

News 0
The Conference’s CEO Board puts athletic competition on hold amid COVID-19 By Connor Benintendi
Read more

Whirlwind election: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

News 0
Candidates, staff say AS needs to improve while Western awaits resolution of election This is the fifth in a...
Read more

Whirlwind election: AS proceedings said to contradict rules and fairness

News 0
Candidates spoke up about this year’s grievance hearing not following elections code This is the fourth in a...
Read more

Reform, don’t defund, Bellingham police say

News 1
 Bellingham Police Department disagrees with local activists calling for reallocating police budget money By Teya Heidenreich
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,946FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,458FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
62.9 ° F
66 °
59 °
72 %
2.9mph
1 %
Tue
65 °
Wed
71 °
Thu
71 °
Fri
72 °
Sat
71 °

Random picks

Sports

Vikings claws back against Wildcats

0
By Hailey Palmer A strong second quarter and a tough defense effort paved the way for the No. 13 Western women’s basketball team. The Vikings defeated Central Washington University 69-54 for their 12th straight victory Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Whatcom Pavilion. Senior guard, Aleisha Hathaway’s back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second quarter provided the spark the Vikings needed to erase...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Western alerts reach most students on campus

0
  About 95 percent of Western students are signed up to receive Western Alerts with cell phones, making anything deemed worth an advisory at the...