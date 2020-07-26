62.9 F
      News

      Western non-tenure track faculty facing fewer jobs, lesser salary in 2020-21

      By Connor Benintendi Western’s non-tenure track faculty may have fewer jobs available to them, and thus lesser income in...
      News

      GNAC suspends fall athletic competitions

      The Conference’s CEO Board puts athletic competition on hold amid COVID-19 By Connor Benintendi
      News

      Whirlwind election: Amid controversies, position of AS president up in the air

      Candidates, staff say AS needs to improve while Western awaits resolution of election This is the fifth in a...
      News

      Whirlwind election: AS proceedings said to contradict rules and fairness

      Candidates spoke up about this year’s grievance hearing not following elections code This is the fourth in a...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

GNAC suspends fall athletic competitions

The Conference’s CEO Board puts athletic competition on hold amid COVID-19

By Connor Benintendi

Clockwise from top left, cross-country, volleyball, and women’s soccer are among the GNAC athletics suspended by the recent decision. // Collage by Thomas Hughes
Clockwise from top left, cross-country, volleyball, and women’s soccer are among the GNAC athletics suspended by the recent decision. // Collage by Thomas Hughes

The CEO Board of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference – the Division II conference Western competes in – has suspended all athletic competition through Nov. 30.

The decision comes as the CEO Board continues monitoring the risks to the health and safety of athletes amid the pandemic, according to a press release by GNAC that was published Friday. 

The suspension affects the schedules of all Western sports set to play during fall quarter, which include men and women’s golf, women’s soccer, cross-country and volleyball. A full list of the newly suspended events are available on the Western Athletics’ composite schedule

“This was not a decision taken lightly, but one the Board believes is in the best interests of student-athletes and staff,” Dave Haglund, the GNAC commissioner, said in the press release. “There is no greater priority than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, and this action is reflective of the GNAC’s commitment to this prevailing principle.”

Jeff Evans, Western’s athletics communications director, said that because the COVID-19 situation is ever-changing, this decision will be revisited several times to decide whether winter athletics can resume as scheduled. According to the GNAC’s press release — the decision is expected by Oct. 15.

“All those questions will be kind of ongoing,” Evans said. “The CEO Board of the GNAC is the presidents of the universities, and all those things will be talked about as these things progress. As of right now, there are no real concrete answers.”

Evans said that scholarships for student-athletes will still be honored, and if there is not a sports season for those athletes, their eligibility will be extended. A list of frequently asked questions compiled by the GNAC about similar issues are available here.

There are a lot of moving parts and nuances to the issue, and many Division II conferences have already made this decision, Evans said. The GNAC will be discussing if certain fall sports, such as women’s soccer or volleyball, could still be played in the spring.

The GNAC may decide teams can practice, but Whatcom County must reach Phase 3 of reopening first and no team scrimmages would be permitted, among other guidelines that would have to be fulfilled, Evans said.

For now, many conversations among the CEO Board must occur before anything concrete can be planned.

“It’s very tough right now,” Evans said. “I feel for our student-athletes, I feel for all students that are going through this. It’s just really, really difficult because there are not a lot of answers.”

Redshirt freshman pin hitter Gabby Kepley, a member of Western’s volleyball team, was to compete in a Western uniform for the first time in September after not playing last season. Kepley said she had a hunch that this decision was coming, but it still wasn’t easy to deal with. 

“I think it’s really starting to sink in that we’re not going to play in the fall,” Kepley said. “My mindset has just changed: instead of getting ready to compete, it’s like getting ready to eventually be ready to compete.”

The close-knit nature of the team has helped in processing the cancellation and adjusting her mindset, Kepley said. The coaching staff has held bi-weekly meetings to provide reassurance to the team.

Kepley noted that there have been talks about potentially playing their season in the spring, which is when the team is usually training. It would effectively swap their fall and spring schedules, as they continue to train through this suspension.

“If it does happen and we get our season switched to spring, we’ll have summer and then hopefully have our fall season again,” Kepley said. “We’ll have two seasons pretty much back-to-back with a summer in between, so it’ll be interesting to see how training looks in between all of that.”

Each member of the team is dealing with the news in their own way, and she especially feels for the seniors who were supposed to be graduating after the fall season, Kepley said, furthering the existing uncertainty. 

