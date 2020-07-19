78.7 F
Bellingham
Monday, July 20, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Student internships changing due to COVID-19

      0
      Shutdowns drastically shifted educational plans By Shannon Steffens Haley Cable, fourth-year student...
      News

      Whirlwind elections: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

      0
      2020 AS general elections for Western student representatives fraught with accusations of election code violations, preferential treatment
      News

      Fall 2020: what will WWU housing look like?

      0
      Students ponder concerns over fall housing An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers...
      News

      Celebrating Pride among COVID-19, protests

      0
      Students and experts reflect on 2020’s historic Pride month Marsha P. Johnson was a Black...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Fall 2020: what will WWU housing look like?

107
0

Students ponder concerns over fall housing

An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers on Thursday, July 9.
An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers on Thursday, July 9. While this dorm usually houses 500 students, only 400 students were able to live in dorms across campus in the spring. // Photo by Thomas Hughes

By Kate Yeoman

Amid the uncertainty the pandemic has brought, what is still unclear for Western students is what housing will look like in the fall.

Many students left the dorms to stay with their parents because of the extended spring break and the stay-at-home orders, said Olivia Zina, who is a former resident adviser. Those who stayed in the dorms experienced what students might expect for fall quarter. 

The Western Front reached out to Christan Urica, Residence Life assistant director, and was redirected to Paul Cocke, director of the University’s Office of Communications. Cocke said in an email that “planning was still underway.”

A side view of Buchanan Towers on Thursday, July 9.
A side view of Buchanan Towers on Thursday, July 9. While this dorm usually houses 500 students, only 400 students were able to live in dorms across campus in the spring. // Photo by Thomas Hughes

“Only around 400 students were left in the dorms,” said Kaitlin Losansky, a former resident adviser who worked during the spring quarter. “Normally there are about 4,000 to 5,000 across campus.” 

During spring quarter, the Fairhaven dining hall was takeout only and the remaining students left on campus were moved to suite-style dorms. Students all over campus were reassigned to Buchanan Towers and Birnam Wood. 

“Buchanan Towers usually has, in a normal year, around 500 residents,” Losansky said. “So having 400 residents across campus total was crazy. That’s also a part of the consolidation — having so few people spread so far made safety a concern. It was better to consolidate because there were so few residents.”

The other rationale, Losansky said, is that suite-style dorms offer a more hygienic way of living, with bathrooms and kitchenettes for each suite. Bedrooms were limited to one occupant. 

Jordan Sawyer, a second-year student who lived on campus during the spring quarter, felt pretty safe in the dorms. “Most people were following social distancing rules. It helped to be in those separate [bed]rooms. I think that the dorms did a really good job keeping people safe … because students were doing their best as well.” 

According to Western’s fall housing website, the campus will offer single and double-occupancy rooms for fall quarter. 

The safety precautions are less clear about public spaces in the dorms such as lounges, study rooms and hallways. And is it realistic to expect college students to be able to safely social distance themselves in the dorms?

Dr. Alison Cohen is a researcher at Berkley who led one of the first studies about COVID-19 related experiences of a sample of college students across the U.S.  

“While college students are often seen as engaging in highly risky behavior, our study shows that many college students are taking the risks of COVID-19 seriously, and are restricting their behaviors accordingly,” Cohen said.

According to the study led by Cohen, 95% of the participants had sheltered in place or stayed primarily at home by late April 2020. Fifty-three percent of participants started sheltering in place before any state had an official stay-at-home order, and over one-third started before any metropolitan area had an order. 

However, some people believe that many students do violate social distancing guidelines. 

“Many students did not socially distance during the hard lockdown. Proportionally there were a significant number of parties,” said Losansky. “On the other hand, there were a lot of students who did not leave their dorm for any reason; that’s the beauty of a suite-style dorm, is that you didn’t have to.”

Most of the enforcements for social distancing during the spring quarter were “passive programming” like posters and emails, Losansky said. 

That might not be enough.

“I don’t know if there’s a way to enforce social distancing in the dorms,” Sawyer said. “The best way would be to promote it in a social atmosphere.”

Moving into the dorms could also lead to a spike in cases at Western.

“Any time that people move between locations, it is possible that they could be bringing COVID-19 with them,” Cohen said. “It will be important to have diagnostic testing widely, and freely, available to all students, especially upon their returns to campus, and to have students self-isolate while awaiting the results of their diagnostic test.” 

Another concern about living in the dorms is the price. 

“About a week ago, a housing questionnaire was sent to everyone. They seemed more interested in seeing if we had planned on dropping out,” said incoming first-year Raynayjah Jackson. “They have told us nothing about any housing, no mention of what we will have to pay. They haven’t asked us for a housing deposit, [or] if we are solo or with roommates.” 

According to Western’s fall housing website, the university will not charge more than the double room rate fall quarter, even for students who live alone. Winter and spring 2021 rates have not been announced.

“I know folks, myself included, who have no idea if they can afford this year simply because Western has not come out and said what the new dorm rates are,” Jackson said. 

Setting the new dorm rates may not be as simple as one might think. 

“Residence life is financially independent from the rest of the school. I think a lot of students don’t really realize it,” Losansky said. “We need residents to pay to live in the dorms or else we all don’t have jobs. That’s going to be a really delicate balance if Residence Life wants to make housing affordable but also we have to pay our employees. I myself would like to be paid.”

For now, students like Sawyer are proceeding cautiously.

One of the appeals of living in the dorms is the opportunity to meet peers and find community. The quality of that community comes into question when social distancing. 

“This is a very uncertain time and I feel like people, freshmen in particular, don’t want to sacrifice their goals because of COVID,” said Losansky. “So they will find their own way of making community.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,947FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Professional Sports0

From Ferndale to football’s biggest stage

By Eric Trent   Before there was Jake Locker, there was Doug Pederson. Both were star quarterbacks at Ferndale High School who...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Student internships changing due to COVID-19

Shutdowns drastically shifted educational plans By Shannon Steffens
Read more
News

Whirlwind elections: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

0
2020 AS general elections for Western student representatives fraught with accusations of election code violations, preferential treatment
Read more
News

Fall 2020: what will WWU housing look like?

0
Students ponder concerns over fall housing An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers...
Read more
News

Celebrating Pride among COVID-19, protests

0
Students and experts reflect on 2020’s historic Pride month Marsha P. Johnson was a Black...
Read more
News

Telling WWU’s COVID-19 story

0
A project started by Western’s Library and Archives aims to preserve the experiences of students and faculty during the pandemic
Read more

More Articles Like This

Student internships changing due to COVID-19

News 0
Shutdowns drastically shifted educational plans By Shannon Steffens Haley Cable, fourth-year student...
Read more

Whirlwind elections: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

News 0
2020 AS general elections for Western student representatives fraught with accusations of election code violations, preferential treatment
Read more

Celebrating Pride among COVID-19, protests

News 0
Students and experts reflect on 2020’s historic Pride month Marsha P. Johnson was a Black...
Read more

Telling WWU’s COVID-19 story

News 0
A project started by Western’s Library and Archives aims to preserve the experiences of students and faculty during the pandemic
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,947FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
78.7 ° F
85 °
72 °
57 %
1.3mph
1 %
Tue
76 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
62 °

Random picks

Blogs

WESTERN WELLNESS: DEHYDRATION

0
With temperatures rising, many people are staying outside and enjoying the sun that we rarely get in Bellingham. With the increase of outdoor activities, we tend to forget to do simple things like drink water, making warmer months a crucial time to stay hydrated. Tom Schneider is a staff physician at Western’s Student Health Center. Schneider said throughout the...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

First WWU Student tests positive

0
A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...