78.7 F
Bellingham
Monday, July 20, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Student internships changing due to COVID-19

      0
      Shutdowns drastically shifted educational plans By Shannon Steffens Haley Cable, fourth-year student...
      News

      Whirlwind elections: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

      0
      2020 AS general elections for Western student representatives fraught with accusations of election code violations, preferential treatment
      News

      Fall 2020: what will WWU housing look like?

      0
      Students ponder concerns over fall housing An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers...
      News

      Celebrating Pride among COVID-19, protests

      0
      Students and experts reflect on 2020’s historic Pride month Marsha P. Johnson was a Black...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Celebrating Pride among COVID-19, protests

28
0

Students and experts reflect on 2020’s historic Pride month

Marsha P. Johnson Illustration
Marsha P. Johnson was a Black trans woman who was an activist for LGBTQ+ rights and was among the first to fight back against the raid of the Stonewall Inn. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman

By Shannon Steffens

Theo Weinert, a fourth-year student and biology major, was looking forward to attending San Francisco Pride, as he’s done every year since he came out as a trans man, to celebrate being a part of the LGBTQ+ community. But this year, the majority of Pride events were cancelled.

June is recognized as Pride month, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and their history of fighting for equal rights. This year, a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement coincided with Pride parades and events being canceled due to COVID-19 and social-distancing guidelines. 

The banning of large gatherings and the increased conversation about the violence and discrimination Black people face have inspired a new way of looking at and discussing the annual celebration.

“Pride to me means resistance and joy in oneself and in one’s acts of daily resistance,” said L. K. Langley, director of LGBTQ+ WWU. “And it means being in community and being in community with people who might share similar experiences and also people who have really, really different experiences, so being in solidarity together.”

Pride month is celebrated in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots that began on June 28, 1969. Black trans woman Marsha P. Johnson and Latinx trans woman Sylvia Rivera were performing in drag at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in the West Village of New York City where LGBTQ+ people often gathered.

“Like many of the gay bars during that era, it was subject to periodic raids by the police,” said Peter Boag, a history professor at Washington State University who has written extensively about queer culture. “Some places in the U.S. had laws against gay people congregating, or if they were allowed to congregate, they had to conform to certain rules — such as in the sorts of clothing they wore and also not engaging in intimate behaviors, even such as kissing.”

In the late 1960s, there were very few protections for LGBTQ+ people. Often, Boag said, police would extort bar owners in exchange for leaving them and their customers alone.

On June 28, a raid of the inn led to Johnson, Rivera and others fighting back against the police, drawing national attention. Two years later, in 1970, bisexual activist Brenda Howard organized the first nationwide marches to commemorate the riots.

Fifty-one years after Stonewall, social-distancing guidelines recommend staying 6 feet apart from others and limiting time in public spaces. Many Pride events were canceled.

Last year, LGBTQ+ WWU held a campuswide Pride celebration. Students from LGBTQ+ clubs flew the Pride flag on the campus’s flagpole, the university honored graduating LGBTQ+ students, and a party was held in the gym.

With classes going completely online spring quarter, on-campus events were canceled.

“We created a few different ways to connect regularly with students,” Langley said. “We had queer yoga and we had mindful self-compassion practice for LGBTQ+ people and then a weekly queer art and culture conversation, which was really wonderful.”

Weinert reflected on how he had been affected by the Pride cancellations.

“I haven’t celebrated Pride month openly for very long, so to me it is a celebration of liberation and community,” Weinert said. “This year, I haven’t been out to see anyone except my girlfriend. We have had a few picnics but nothing directly in celebration of Pride.”

Late May also saw a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, a movement focusing on systemic injustice and police violence toward Black people. Marches and protests for the movement continued through June and caused many to remember the Black leaders at the heart of LGBTQ+ history.

“[June] was a really important month of reflection and remembering that the first Pride was a riot and it was started by Black trans women,” said Aleah Nelson, a fourth-year student and political science major. “I think it would’ve been incredibly hypocritical of me to be parading or partying when you have both the Black Lives Matter movement, which needs all of our support, and also the COVID crisis, which disproportionately affects Black people.”

Nelson is a lesbian, and Pride is important to her because it honors the sacrifices past generations made for the community to make the world a more open and loving place, she said.

“There has been such a necessary and important shift in Pride celebrations and writing about Pride this year,” Langley said. “Pride is absolutely celebratory and joyous and is also built on the leadership of people of color largely resisting violence by police and violence by other systems that would physically and emotionally harm people’s full selves.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,947FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Professional Sports0

From Ferndale to football’s biggest stage

By Eric Trent   Before there was Jake Locker, there was Doug Pederson. Both were star quarterbacks at Ferndale High School who...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Student internships changing due to COVID-19

Shutdowns drastically shifted educational plans By Shannon Steffens
Read more
News

Whirlwind elections: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

0
2020 AS general elections for Western student representatives fraught with accusations of election code violations, preferential treatment
Read more
News

Fall 2020: what will WWU housing look like?

0
Students ponder concerns over fall housing An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers...
Read more
News

Celebrating Pride among COVID-19, protests

0
Students and experts reflect on 2020’s historic Pride month Marsha P. Johnson was a Black...
Read more
News

Telling WWU’s COVID-19 story

0
A project started by Western’s Library and Archives aims to preserve the experiences of students and faculty during the pandemic
Read more

More Articles Like This

Student internships changing due to COVID-19

News 0
Shutdowns drastically shifted educational plans By Shannon Steffens Haley Cable, fourth-year student...
Read more

Whirlwind elections: Uncertainty over endorsements leads to AS election controversy at WWU

News 0
2020 AS general elections for Western student representatives fraught with accusations of election code violations, preferential treatment
Read more

Fall 2020: what will WWU housing look like?

News 0
Students ponder concerns over fall housing An upwards view of the open windows outside of Buchanan Towers...
Read more

Telling WWU’s COVID-19 story

News 0
A project started by Western’s Library and Archives aims to preserve the experiences of students and faculty during the pandemic
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,947FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
78.7 ° F
85 °
72 °
57 %
1.3mph
1 %
Tue
76 °
Wed
67 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
62 °

Random picks

Sports

Lacrossing into new territory

0
By David Whorpole With a staggering 13 wins and just one loss this season, the Western women’s lacrosse team will be heading to the national championships for the first time in club history. The Vikings won the Northwest Women’s Lacrosse League title over schools from all across Washington and Oregon. This is the second time Western has won the Northwest region,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Senate bill would restore right to vote for thousands of prior...

0
A ballot drop box on campus located outside of the campus rec center. // Photo by Alix Condit