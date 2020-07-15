75.2 F
      News

      COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

      0
      County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

      0
      $900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security.
      News

      New judge in town

      0
      Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

      0
       Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon's Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper
      Campus

      Western's Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns.
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

27
0

County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11.

By Abi Hoodenpyle

Photo of drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Civic Athletic Complex. Tents were set up in the parking lot to conduct easily accessible COVID-19 testing. // Photo courtesy of Cooper Lutton.
Photo of drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Civic Athletic Complex. Tents were set up in the parking lot to conduct easily accessible COVID-19 testing. // Photo courtesy of Cooper Lutton.

Bellingham residents were able to get tested for COVID-19 this weekend with a new drive-thru testing site at Civic Athletic Complex. 

Whatcom County Health Department and Whatcom Unified Command partnered with Northwest Laboratory and the City of Bellingham to pilot the COVID-19 testing facility July 10 and July 11. 

The Whatcom County Health Department and Whatcom Unified Command are assessing the testing process that took place this weekend to create a more permanent drive-thru testing site in the future.

“Opening an additional, low-barrier, drive-through testing facility in Whatcom County will create new capacity to test individuals for COVID-19,” Health Department Director Erika Lautenbauch said in a press release on July 7. 

The Whatcom County website announced the test consisted of a nasal swab that collects cells and fluids in the nasal cavity, and then sent to a lab that detects the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19. The pilot center did not test for antibodies, whose presence indicates previous infection. 

According to the website, the testing facility could test up to 300 people per day. The tests are processed by Northwest Laboratories and people can expect results within 72 hours of test completion. Insurance companies are required to waive co-pays and deductibles for tests. For those without insurance, costs will be covered by the Health Resources and Services Administration Program.

The pilot phase of testing did not accept appointments, but according to the website they intend to implement scheduling in the future.

As of July 14, Whatcom County has 725 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 55 new cases since July 5. 

“We need to have testing available to [everyone] because of the incredible contagiousness of this virus and the serious consequences to those who get it,” said Dr. Courtney Johnson, primary care provider and owner of Trivas Family Medicine in Seattle. 

Skagit County has had drive-thru COVID-19 testing since the end of April, and has been in close contact with Whatcom County about their experience.

“Our public health team has been talking and working with the Whatcom County public health team on some of our best practices and what we’ve learned in the testing site and we’ve been really thankful for that partnership and the ability to share our experiences,” said Laura Gelwicks, Communications Coordinator for Skagit County. 

Gelwicks said many Whatcom County residents have made the commute to Skagit County for their easily accessible testing center. 

“Somewhere around half of our users are from Skagit County, somewhere around 30% of our users have been from Whatcom County, and the remaining chunk is from other counties in the state, or from out of state,” Gelwicks said.

Braydon Bippley, a fourth-year Western student and Bellingham resident, said he made the commute to Skagit County for COVID-19 testing.

“It was clearly [a] well-working machine,” Bippley said. “I 100% would have gone to the Whatcom County one if it were open.”

Danny Vera, the regional vice president at Skagit Regional Health, which runs Skagit Valley Hospital, notes that Skagit Valley Hospital saw an increase in cases, but fewer hospitalizations when Skagit County increased testing. 

“Widespread, easily accessible testing is vital to be able to reopen some of our shuttered businesses and activities and continue to keep the transmission of COVID-19 relatively low and manageable,” Gelwicks said. 

Johnson believes all counties should increase testing to serve all their residents. 

“More people are getting it [COVID-19], there’s more virus in the environment, and people can spread it when they have no symptoms. That adds up for a worsening and worsening infection rates.” Johnson said. 

According to the Whatcom County website, the Health Department is actively working on increasing widely accessible COVID-19 testing, and the new facility has taken the county one step closer. 

Whatcom County is holding an additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing center July 17 and 18 at Civic Athletic Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“[The drive-through facility] allows us to test more people,” Gelwicks said. “And that seems like a very simple goal, but testing more people is really critical in the fight against COVID.” 

