Commercial fishing industry braces for strange season

75.2 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

      0
      County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

      0
      $900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
      News

      New judge in town

      0
      Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

      0
       Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Commercial fishing industry braces for strange season

76
0

 Upcoming local, Alaskan fishing season will be seeing low prices, high uncertainty

Boats in Squalicum Harbor moored at the docks May 29. // Photo courtesy of Olivia Hobson
Boats in Squalicum Harbor moored at the docks May 29. // Photo courtesy of Olivia Hobson

By Olivia Hobson

Nathan Thomas, a contracted fisherman for North Pacific Seafoods, is the owner and operator of his fishing vessel, the FV Robert S. This year, he and his four-person crew will be leaving the Bellingham marina to fish for red salmon in Bristol Bay, Alaska, before moving further south to fish for pink and chum salmon later in the season. 

“[The pandemic] is gonna change the dynamics a little bit this year in terms of how fishermen move about and our ability to go near shore and to shore. We’re trying to be pretty cautious about that,” Thomas said. 

The crew is following guidelines and has taken precautions this year that wouldn’t necessarily play into a regular season, Thomas said. The state of Alaska is currently requiring all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, which has played a large role in many people’s fishing season plans. The crew will also be logging temperatures twice a day to check for infection, and everyone on the crew has gotten medical evacuation insurance in case anything happens. The rural, local facilities where they will be are not able to handle any large outbreaks of COVID-19, Thomas said, so it’s an important precaution. 

The upcoming fishing season in Alaska and Whatcom County will be looking very different this year, according to Pete Granger, a fisherman owner of Legoe Bay Fisheries and board member of the Working Waterfront Coalition in Whatcom County. Granger, who spent many seasons in Bristol Bay as a fisherman, processing plant worker and lobbyist, has since traded in his Alaskan summers for fishing closer to home on Lummi Island. 

The pandemic has influenced the entire fishing industry this season, affecting the people catching the fish, the people processing the fish and the people buying the fish, Granger said. At a May 7, Marine Resources Committee speaker series event, Granger explained that the pandemic is impacting the seafood markets and is threatening the health and safety of those working in the fishing industry. 

“Commercial fishing is an integral part of our constituency,” Granger said. “The whole commercial fishing and seafood sector locally, regionally and nationally is reeling from the onslaught of the global pandemic.”

The commercial fishing industry in Whatcom County has important economic revenues, according to a report prepared for the Port of Bellingham in 2013. According to the report, commercial fishing generates 1,781 direct jobs with an additional 870 indirect jobs. Local businesses received $320 million in revenue from purchases of the fishing fleet at the Bellingham Marina, and nearly $16 million in tax revenue was generated for both local and state governments. 

Whatcom County’s commercial seafood industry will see the pandemic’s impact most tangibly in the shellfish markets. Local salmon runs are predicted to be incredibly low, but the Lummi Nation has strong dungeness crab fisheries, and they ship a large proportion of their catch, still alive, to Asian markets in China, Japan and Taiwan, Granger said. The cancellation of Chinese New Year celebrations in late January had a noticeable effect on market sales this year, Granger said, and the pandemic closures in that part of the world resulted in that market essentially dropping off the map. 

Other markets include domestic restaurant orders. In the United States, 70% of seafood is eaten in restaurants, Granger said. Some of the dungeness catch is sent to Californian restaurants, and when those restaurants, in addition to restaurants all over the country, closed, fisheries saw a disappearance of restaurant market demand. 

This shift in consumer demand has resulted in additional uncertainty in an already uncertain industry. The market price of fish, or what processing companies are willing to pay fishermen for their catch, has already seen steep declines this season, Granger said. Speculation about the prices will continue throughout the season, but a lack of demand will contribute to a much lower price, Granger said. 

Kendall Whitney, marketing manager of the Seafood Producers Cooperative, said that while the market price may be uncertain, they are still doing their best to get the fishermen a fair price for their work. The company, headquartered in Bellingham with processing plants in Sitka, Alaska, is a fishermen-owned co-op, which ensures strong partnerships between the people out on the water and the processors. 

“Because we’re fisherman owned, we work to get the fishermen the best price we can and give them the best money for their hard work,” Whitney said. 

The processing plant itself has had to implement safety measures as well. Masks are required, visitors are banned and the plant has set up contingency plans with other processing companies in case infections appear. “The fishermen have to unload somewhere,” Whitney said, and other plants have offered to help if the current situation changes. 

“The first thing is to keep everybody safe,” Whitney said. “If anything happens, we don’t want to limit what we can do.”

For the co-op, international and restaurant markets all but disappeared at the start of the pandemic. However, there has been an increase in direct-to-consumer sales, with the processing plant selling directly to individuals looking for seafood to purchase for their home kitchens, Whitney said. That market has seen a 300% increase since March, Whitney said.

That uptick in sales has shown itself at the Pop Up Fish Shop in Bellingham, a program out of Trident Seafoods, the largest seafood processor in North America headquartered in Seattle. The company has a processing plant in Bellingham, and the fish shop, which provides Alaskan seafood to community members in Bellingham and Ballard, has seen a large success with orders. 

The pop up shop, a bright red truck with refrigeration capabilities, sits in a parking lot on Coho Way at the marina. The handful of workers wear matching red t-shirts and cloth face masks. Lo Reichert, the mobile marketing manager for Trident and head of the pop up shop, greets people with a friendly smile hidden by a blue cloth face mask.

Reichert has been pleased with the success the program has seen in Bellingham. They redesigned the service for the pandemic, and now offer contact-free seafood pickup for the community. The program has seen large quantities of orders, and for Reichert, has provided connection during a time of hardship. The pandemic has shown how important adaptability and community is, Reichert said, and he hopes to incorporate food security charity partnerships with the program in the future.

“It feels like it’s a valuable service and it’s really neat to be able to connect with people,” Reichert said. “I’m hoping that it spurs other companies to see what’s going on and to model this. It could be an encouragement for others to get creative. We all need to work together and learn from each other.”

When asked about what he’s heard about market prices for his catch, Thomas said that it’s all speculative. 

“All rumors. Everybody is hoping for high prices, but we’ll see how it all plays out.” 

That optimism is something hundreds of fishermen are bringing with them from Whatcom County to Alaska this summer. Granger estimated that at least 1,500 people travel north for the fishing season, and despite the irregular season, people are still making that journey this year. 

Two second-year Western students, Margeaux Bailey and Madeline Parrish, are Alaska natives and have spent multiple seasons fishing in Alaska over the summer. This season will look different, however, and Parrish, whose captain decided to sit out the season due to his age and higher risk for infection, decided that the market price uncertainty was too hard to ignore.

“I could have gotten on another boat, but I was so unsure about the market price of fish, I didn’t know if the economy was going to support the fishing industry this year,” Parrish said. “So it was just a personal choice for me to get a nine-to-five instead.”  

Despite her choice, she’ll miss the lifestyle the work offers, Parrish said. 

“Being totally on the water, it’s like microdosing your cosmic insignificance,” Parrish said. And if the season brings good market prices, she’ll be “really disappointed” to have missed out on the season. 

Bailey, however, will be returning to the water as part of a three-woman crew she’s worked with in the past. Her dad moved to Alaska from Massachusetts and started fishing at a young age, and Bailey has grown up fishing in the summer season. For her, it’s a family affair, and this season was already a guarantee. 

“There was no doubt in my mind that I would be fishing this year,” Bailey said. For her, the industry is risky even during a regular season. “When you go into fishing it’s a gamble every time.”

Bailey is worried about the market prices, but is hoping for the best. This season will also be even more isolated than usual, she said. During a regular year, crews will raft up to each other’s boats and hangout during their down time. Now, even that small amount of socialization will not be happening. 

Despite the uncertainty and the different experience the season will hold, it’s important to keep the industry alive, Bailey said. The commercial fishing industry provides jobs and revenue for local economies, and for both Whatcom County and Alaskan fishing communities, this pandemic may change the season, but it will not stop it. 

“We’re gonna try our darndest to make this happen, because it’s good for the economy and it’s good for the people,” Bailey said. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,949FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Features5

The history of the KKK in Bellingham

By Emily Stout You may think of the Ku Klux Klan as a distant monster, an organization that tormented the South....
Read more

Latest News

News0

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By...
Read more
News

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

0
$900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
Read more
News

New judge in town

0
Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more
News

Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

0
 Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
Read more
News

How the mask mandate looks in Whatcom County

0
Everything to know about how local jurisdictions are handling the order By Connor Benintendi
Read more

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

News 0
County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

News 0
$900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
Read more

New judge in town

News 0
Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more

Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

News 0
 Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,949FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
75.2 ° F
81 °
73 °
53 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
73 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
69 °

Random picks

Features

Club Cup creates campus competition

0
The Associated Students will be holding a year-long competition for the campus clubs, called the Club Cup.   The Club Cup is a competition for all AS clubs to accomplish tasks that benefit their club. At the beginning of the year the clubs are given a list of tasks on the AS website. Each task is worth a certain amount...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Incoming freshman brings a tiny piece of home to Western

4
Emmett Linklater built his tiny home with help from his father. // Photo courtesy of The Spokesman-Review   by Ellen Anderson As Western students are experiencing the...