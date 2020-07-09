57.9 F
Bellingham
Thursday, July 9, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Woodring College of Education plans for fall quarter

      0
      Woodring’s majors navigate a plan of action for fall field-work By Cameron Sires
      News

      Want to camp in the arb? Think again

      0
      WWU facilities management weighs in on student’s camping in the arb Two chairs sit on...
      News

      WWU biology department to be all online fall quarter

      0
      Department to make all lab and lecture classes online By Sela Marino Sketch of...
      News

      Paint B’Ham Blue goes virtual

      0
      Starting off the new school year in a virtual format Western students watch the firework show...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Features

      Entertainment benefits during isolation

      0
      By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Woodring College of Education plans for fall quarter

7
0

Woodring’s majors navigate a plan of action for fall field-work

By Cameron Sires

On May 12, Western’s President Sabah Randhawa wrote to the Western community about the upcoming fall quarter at Western and the potential for a hybrid model. But, there has not been clarity of what this hybrid model will precisely look like for Woodring College of Education majors who continually do field-work outside of Western. 

Paul Cocke, Western’s director of communications, said in an email that “various options will be up to faculty and departments; the goal of the university is to keep students on track for their degrees and provide as equivalent experience as possible.”

Jeffery Hart, exceptionality and disability director and professor at Woodring, said for hands-on majors, such as students in the special education and elementary education, the unknown of the hybrid model doesn’t just affect the equity of Western students, but also Bellingham communities who rely on Woodring’s special education and elementary education program.

John Korsmo, professor of human services and chair of the Health and Community Studies Department in Woodring, said at this time faculty, students and community partners should be collaboratively discussing the correct action for each part of the courses’ curriculum for next fall.

While some students remain on Bellingham’s main campus or in the Bellingham area, Korsmo said there are many students who are unexpectedly scattered all over the state and beyond, responsibly practicing social distancing protocols. 

Korsmo said this adds a layer of complexity when considering appropriate and safe field placements.

“Certain things are going to be different than what was previously planned,” Korsmo said.“Even when there are expressed opportunities for students to engage in whatever sort of field work they have in front of them, we need to also be cognizant of their risks.” 

Hart said he heard from Horacio Walker, the dean of Woodring, that big classes will most likely remain online, but he is concerned and unsure about how the hybrid model will affect his in-person mentoring program.

Hart said students doing online schooling don’t get to experience classrooms and behavioral management strategies, which he called the “meat and potatoes” of being a teacher. 

Hart teaches SPED 478, which emphasizes on the transition of students with disabilities from high school to post-secondary environments.

To keep equity in the course for students who choose to come to campus or stay online, Hart said he will be redesigning the content of his class by alternating days students participate.

“If I have a 20 person class, then I’ll teach five students on Tuesday, five students on Thursday, five students the next Tuesday, five the next Thursday and so forth,” Hart said. “This way they can revolve through so students who don’t want to come to class don’t have to,” 

Hart said equity for the students with disabilities transfering from the Bellingham School District is being affected as well. 

“The transition students from Bellingham School District typically are coming onto Western’s campus to meet with SPED 478 students,” Hart said. “We also get them set up with student identification cards and we help them learn how to use the library and other resources on campus.” 

Hart said if the campus opens next fall it’s very unlikely that the class can go back to implementing these resources and return with the same kind of mentoring that happened before Western shut down.

Hart said it’s important to remember that not only does the Bellingham community rely on Western’s community, Western also relies on Bellingham.

Facilities such as the Max Higbee Center and Cascade Connections in Bellingham that help support individuals with disabilities in the community are closed due to COVID-19.

Hart said there are around 30 facilities that he sends his Western students and transition students to and all but one are closed right now. He said individuals with disabilities in the community are suffering right now, as well as Western students.

“I have students who are ready to graduate, but can’t do internships when there’s nowhere to send them,” Hart said. 

According to Washington state education preparation requirements, to become a certified educator a student must engage in 450 hours of in-person classroom work for their internships.

“Students are getting closer to the end of their program and are lacking hours. So we’re really scrambling to make this kind of virtual or limited access world work with those hours,” Hart said. 

Hart said his department of special education and the educational leadership department is hoping that the Bellingham School District uses one scenario that they have been discussing for the fall quarter.  

“One scenario I’ve heard is having some students in elementary and middle schools spread out into the high schools. The high school students would continue to be online next year,” Hart said. ”This way classes can be smaller and more spread out.”

Candice Styer, a Woodring professor, said typically there’s 18 to 22 students in her practicums. This term, she had eight in her SPED 480 practicum. 

Styer teaches SPED 480 which focuses on teaching basic reading instruction for K-12 students in inclusive classrooms. 

Styer said that having online classes and only eight students was a fortunate stroke of serendipity.

“I was able to work with school districts and have them refer students that had already been in the in-person reading program in the winter quarter with our practicum students,” Styer said.  “Also, I identified eight students that either had the technology or were given the technology by the school districts.”

Styer said an advantage to a small online class was that she could pop into each student’s Zoom meetings and observe them live.

“When we have our normal practicums I’d have to rely on watching little snippets of videos from each student teaching every week,” Styer said.

Styer said online practicums leave students with a different toolbox then they would’ve had if the class was in-person.

“Hopefully the toolbox is helpful, just the same. I mean, because in all honesty, we may be doing more online next fall than we did previously,” she said. 

Styer said that if she had 22 students in the fall and no classrooms, it would be a challenge.

“I’m not sure how we’re going to necessarily deal with that. I have a hard time imagining that our public school students are not going to be in session,” Styer said. “Even if the model looks like students go every other day or half a day.”

Styer said that when Western shut down in March it was a different conversation with her students than it is now. 

“I think my students would possibly be more open to coming back for fall quarter,” Styer said. “If we had done the hybrid model in the spring, I’m sure I would have had some students that said, I don’t want to come back right now.” 

Bailey Loy, a fifth-year Woodring special education and elementary education student, said she would choose in-person classes next fall, despite the risk of COVID-19. 

Loy said this quarter has not lived up to her expectations and going into next year she wants to get a better grasp of the content she is learning. 

“I feel like I have not learned as much this quarter as I do a normal quarter,” Loy said.

Loy said her expectations had changed from getting excited to do a hands-on practicum to being disappointed. She said she realized the connection over Zoom interactions was not the same as being with the community transition students in-person.

“In SPED 478, it has definitely been harder to make connections with the transition students. We really only meet with them virtually for an hour, which is half the time it would usually be,” Loy said. “I was really looking forward to this quarter because we got to work with older students which we don’t get to do much.” 

Loy said Woodring has been accommodating with practicums and internships through COVID-19 and that she’s able to fulfill the state requirement through virtual teaching.

“Online schooling hasn’t delayed my graduation date and if online school were to continue into next year and when I am supposed to do my internship, I believe I would still be able to graduate in the spring of 2021,” Loy said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,954FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Features5

The history of the KKK in Bellingham

By Emily Stout You may think of the Ku Klux Klan as a distant monster, an organization that tormented the South....
Read more

Latest News

News0

Woodring College of Education plans for fall quarter

Woodring’s majors navigate a plan of action for fall field-work By...
Read more
News

Want to camp in the arb? Think again

0
WWU facilities management weighs in on student’s camping in the arb Two chairs sit on...
Read more
News

WWU biology department to be all online fall quarter

0
Department to make all lab and lecture classes online By Sela Marino Sketch of...
Read more
News

Paint B’Ham Blue goes virtual

0
Starting off the new school year in a virtual format Western students watch the firework show...
Read more
News

Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

0
Naturopathic practices may offer a type of wellness routine that can improve your daily energy and boost your resistance to...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Want to camp in the arb? Think again

News 0
WWU facilities management weighs in on student’s camping in the arb Two chairs sit on...
Read more

WWU biology department to be all online fall quarter

News 0
Department to make all lab and lecture classes online By Sela Marino Sketch of...
Read more

Paint B’Ham Blue goes virtual

News 0
Starting off the new school year in a virtual format Western students watch the firework show...
Read more

Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

News 0
Naturopathic practices may offer a type of wellness routine that can improve your daily energy and boost your resistance to...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,954FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
57.9 ° F
59 °
56 °
87 %
1.6mph
90 %
Thu
58 °
Fri
66 °
Sat
64 °
Sun
65 °
Mon
63 °

Random picks

Opinion

OPINION: We Will Not Grow a Pair

0
Grow a pair. It’s a phrase people are seeing more on campus this year after it was adopted as a new slogan for the athletics department. But was it the right way to represent the students of Western? Western is far from the university people imagine — there are no fraternities or sororities, no football team and recycling is actually...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Naval grant aids new teaching methods

0
Andy Klein, assistant professor of electrical engineering, was awarded a $447,000 grant to research new forms of student-based learning with Western students over the...