Whatcom County combats unreliable internet during COVID-19

75.2 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

      0
      County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

      0
      $900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
      News

      New judge in town

      0
      Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
      News

      Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

      0
       Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Whatcom County combats unreliable internet during COVID-19

105
0

Pandemic highlights the lack of quality internet access many Washingtonians face

Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free internet access during the stay-at-home order. // Illustration by Emma Toscani
Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free internet access during the stay-at-home order. // Illustration by Emma Toscani

By Kaleigh Carroll

Amidst the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, many Washington residents without reliable in-home Wi-Fi are turning to public sources for the internet to stay connected while home.

When people can’t receive or afford reliable internet at their homes, they turn to free sources, which are usually found at work, school or libraries. Gov. Jay Inslee’s order temporarily closes many of these institutions for in-person services until phase 3, which has left some people without regular internet access.

In Washington state, 71% of residents have access to broadband internet according to an ongoing survey from the Washington Statewide Broadband Office.

“The biggest concern is not that people don’t have access, it’s the quality of that access,” said Russ Elliott, the director of the Washington Statewide Broadband Office.

Experts like Roberto Gallardo, the assistant director for the Center for Regional Development at Purdue University, refer to this problem as digital exclusion or the digital divide.

“We strive for digital inclusion, which is when everyone has the skills, tools, devices and connectivity to thrive in the digital age. Right now, we’re realizing how far away some communities are from that goal,” Gallardo said.

He emphasized that in our digital age, internet access is becoming a necessity and a major factor in people’s quality of life.

“If you don’t have reliable internet, your kids can’t do their homework, you can’t do telehealth, you can’t shop for necessities online and you can’t work from home,” Gallardo said.

“COVID[-19] has brought a lot more focus to our initiatives, but it’s important to note that all these problems existed beforehand. We’re just seeing a brighter light being shown on them now,” Elliott said.

Oralie Chapman, a Ferndale resident who works from home, said her family has increased their reliance on their internet connection since the pandemic began.

“We’re now streaming videos for schoolwork, and my husband is working partly from home. My children are also on their iPads more during the day to connect with friends than they were before COVID-19,” Chapman said.

Locally, the digital divide is being combatted with newly accessible hotspots provided by Xfinity, public internet on Western’s campus and continued internet access at public libraries.

Xfinity announced that all of its out-of-home Wi-Fi hotspots will be made free and accessible to the public. A map of all the hotspots can be found on their website and no set date has been announced on when this policy will end.

The Washington Statewide Broadband Office has also compiled a map of all the public Wi-Fi hotspots within the state.

Western’s guest wireless Wi-Fi network is also available to the public, said Chuck Lanham, the vice provost for Information Technology.

Although all the Whatcom County and Bellingham library system branches are closed to patrons, each branch is continuing to provide free Wi-Fi access in their parking lots.

“One of our primary missions is connecting people to information and ideas, both of which are abundantly available on the internet. But if you don’t have access to that resource then you are significantly disadvantaged,” said Christine Perkins, the executive director of the Whatcom County Library System.

Anyone can access the free Wi-Fi, regardless of if they have a library card or not, and there are no time limits imposed. The library only asks that people maintain social distancing guidelines while accessing the Wi-Fi.

The Whatcom County Library System is also working to enhance the internet signal strength at its Ferndale, Everson and Deming branches as well as increasing the bandwidth within their bookmobile service.

New routers and other internet equipment are also set to be installed at the future Birch Bay library site, but there is no set date on when that will be available to the public. Updates on the project will be posted by the Whatcom County Library System, Perkins said.

While COVID-19 and the subsequent stay-at-home orders have shed light on the digital divide, Elliott worries the awareness may fade once we return to normal.

“Hopefully, we don’t sweep this issue under the rug once COVID[-19] has faded. I want to see the same energy around this issue continue long-after restrictions are lifted,” Elliott said.

He’s hoping to see a change in how much funding is allocated to offices like his and how that funding gets distributed to communities in the state.

Elliott encouraged Washington residents who want to help address this issue to participate in the survey the broadband office is currently conducting to determine internet speeds statewide.

“That data will allow our office to make intelligent decisions about where to allocate the anticipated funding so we can alleviate gaps in coverage and become better advocates for areas of need,” Elliott said.

Although Elliott acknowledged that there are barriers the state needs to tackle to overcome the digital divide, he remains motivated for the future.

“We know it’s going to be a significant challenge to solve this problem, so let’s start focusing on the solutions,” Elliott said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,949FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Features5

The history of the KKK in Bellingham

By Emily Stout You may think of the Ku Klux Klan as a distant monster, an organization that tormented the South....
Read more

Latest News

News0

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By...
Read more
News

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

0
$900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
Read more
News

New judge in town

0
Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more
News

Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

0
 Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
Read more
News

How the mask mandate looks in Whatcom County

0
Everything to know about how local jurisdictions are handling the order By Connor Benintendi
Read more

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 testing just got easier in Whatcom County

News 0
County officials introduce drive-thru testing center July 10 and 11. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves allocation of CARES Act fund

News 0
$900,000 of federal grants will be allocated to local business, child care, and food security. By...
Read more

New judge in town

News 0
Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum. By Abi Hoodenpyle
Read more

Western suffers $11 million loss due to remote quarter

News 0
 Losses attributed to reduction in student residents, state funding By Connor Benintendi and Kenneth Duncan
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,949FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
75.2 ° F
81 °
73 °
53 %
2.2mph
1 %
Thu
73 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
68 °
Mon
69 °

Random picks

News

Record number of applications to Western

0
This year marked a record number of students applying to Western for next year, with significant increases in applications from first-generation college students and students of color. Western received 9,802 freshman applications for the 2,800 slots available for fall of 2015, more than 500 more applicants than the previous year, according to a Western press release.  Applications from first-generation college students...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Q&A with Simrun Chhabra, AS president elect

0
By Suzanna Leung   Simrun Chhabra, elected as AS president for 2017-18, is a junior in the human services major with a minor in anthropology. Chhabra...