March to defund police seeks structural change

57.9 F
Bellingham
Thursday, July 9, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Woodring College of Education plans for fall quarter

      0
      Woodring’s majors navigate a plan of action for fall field-work By Cameron Sires
      News

      Want to camp in the arb? Think again

      0
      WWU facilities management weighs in on student’s camping in the arb Two chairs sit on...
      News

      WWU biology department to be all online fall quarter

      0
      Department to make all lab and lecture classes online By Sela Marino Sketch of...
      News

      Paint B’Ham Blue goes virtual

      0
      Starting off the new school year in a virtual format Western students watch the firework show...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Features

      Entertainment benefits during isolation

      0
      By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

March to defund police seeks structural change

105
0

Sunday’s protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter unites communities including LGBTQ+, Black, Indigenous people and people of color to honor the legacy of the Stonewall Riots

Protestors hold up signs and rainbow flags to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, widely regarded as the beginning of Pride celebrations in the United States. The protesters are marching in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protestors hold up signs and rainbow flags to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, widely regarded as the beginning of Pride celebrations in the United States. The protesters are marching in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. //Teya Heidenreich

By Teya Heidenreich

A crowd of marchers walked the streets of downtown Bellingham on Sunday, June 28, to demand reduced police funding, intersectional queer rights and recognition that Black lives matter on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

The “Stonewall was a Riot: March to Defund the Police” event, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, started at 3 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Park. Marchers chanted and waved signs. Speakers protested police abuse of power and called for structural change. 

People of all ages gathered in the park with signs carrying messages like “Defund the police. Invest in community,” “End militarization of police,” “The first Pride was a riot” and “Black lives > white fragility.” Rainbow flags, legwarmers, signs and masks were scattered throughout the crowd.

A group of multiracial queer and transgender people planned the march, said Colton Lanning, leader of Western’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America. Lanning introduced the first speaker of the event. Young Democratic Socialists of America hosted the march along with the Whatcom Human Rights Task Force, the Whatcom Peace & Justice Center and others listed on the event’s Facebook page.

Celia Baker is the co-chair for Whatcom Democratic Socialists of America, which started the event. 

“We know that queer and trans liberation is aligned with BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] liberation and that the system of policing suppresses all of our freedom,” she said. 

Baker said the Whatcom Democratic Socialists of America reached out to Black- and Indigenous-led organizations, proposing a celebration of the half-century that has passed since the Stonewall riots. She said her organization endorses police abolition.

“We want to be able to provide people with some direction,” she said. “Move them out of a place of uncertainty and fear into action and demands for real material change in our community.” 

From the park, the crowd flooded onto West Holly Street chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “No justice! No peace!” Later the crowd responded to chants of “Say her name!” with the names of Black and Indigenous people and people of color who have been victims of police violence.  

These included Breonna Taylor, a first responder killed in her home when St. Louis police entered on a ‘no-knock’ warrant, and Charleena Lyles, a pregnant woman who called Seattle police to report a burglary in her apartment and was shot and killed by the responding officers. 

The march stopped in front of Fairhaven Station for more chants and an eight minutes and 46 seconds moment of silence, the amount of time George Floyd, a Black man, was fatally pinned down by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. The march finished at Bellingham City Hall, where activists gave speeches on the front steps. 

Although the march was peaceful, The Bellingham Herald reported that a small group of people tore down and burned flags on the steps of City Hall and spray-painted the building, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage. A city spokesperson told the Herald that the damage was done after most of the protesters left. 

Bellingham resident Tamora Kimmitt said she attended the march because she thinks the police should not be responsible for all their current tasks. Instead, she believes they should be defunded and focus less on responsibilities that don’t require police presence and could be taken over by other entities. Possible tasks to be reassigned to others include creating crime reports about previous crimes or responding to mental health situations. Kimmitt said more money should be put into social services and invested in Black communities.

“[Police are] responsible for a lot of things that don’t require a person with a gun to show up,” Kimmitt said. “People who are trained in social work and to direct people to community resources can help a lot of people.”

The speakers included Felicia Santana, who was introduced as a local organizer with Socialist Alternatives; X’welwelat’se (William John), an elder from the Lummi Nation; Ashanti Monts-Treviska, a Deaf, Black woman who ran for city council; and Zora Carter, a transgender woman from the Westbank First Nation, an Okanagan Nation community.

Carter said she’d had negative experiences with the Bellingham Police Department, starting with questioning her for walking home in her own neighborhood and questioning her reason for using a cane during cancer treatment.

Carter called for justice for citizens against police brutality and funding for community-based programs like housing security, education and health. 

Baker and Kimmitt both said that they think people misunderstand what calls to defund the police mean, but talking with skeptics generally makes them more receptive to the idea. 

Kimmitt said people think defunding the police means there should not be any police, but that it helps to talk to people about defunding certain areas of police work to fund other organizations.

Russ Dzialo, a Republican candidate for state representative in the 40th district of Washington state that includes the part of Whatcom County surrounding Bellingham, said in an email that in general, law enforcement agencies in the county have not had issues with racial bias and extreme use of force. 

He gave the example of a police pursuit by Bellingham Police Department officers after an armed robbery. The pursuit resulted in a shootout where officers hit the suspect in the leg, hitting his femoral artery, then administered first aid and saved the suspect’s life.

This anecdote referenced a story shared by Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo in a Facebook Live video facilitated by Kris Halterman, who hosts a conservative talk radio show on KGMI. The video was titled “Re-imagining Public Safety thru [sic] Law Enforcement and Mental Health.” 

“We’ve got to do more in terms of mental illness, substance abuse and provide alternatives to the criminal justice system,” Elfo said in the video.

Elfo stated in the video that he believed law enforcement should have more funding, not less. Elfo, the Whatcom County sheriff since 2003, said funding would allow them to be able to recruit, train and retain the best people.

“Law enforcement has a responsibility to build positive relationships with their community,” Dzialo said in an email.

Santana, a speaker at the march, introduced herself as a bisexual, socialist Latina and talked about how systems in the United States oppress minorities.

“Donald Trump is not some standalone comic book villain with some tragic backstory. He is the product of a dying empire,” Santana shouted, her voice seeming to break with emotion. She said this empire was centuries of capitalism and exploitation that does not serve queer people and people of color. 

Santana said the Bellingham City Council should demilitarize the community by disarming the police, cutting their funding in half and instead funding the liberation of queer people and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees.

Music blasted from a speaker as marchers arrived at city hall, starting with Tracy Chapman’s “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.” The music continued to play as they left the event. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,954FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Features5

The history of the KKK in Bellingham

By Emily Stout You may think of the Ku Klux Klan as a distant monster, an organization that tormented the South....
Read more

Latest News

News0

Woodring College of Education plans for fall quarter

Woodring’s majors navigate a plan of action for fall field-work By...
Read more
News

Want to camp in the arb? Think again

0
WWU facilities management weighs in on student’s camping in the arb Two chairs sit on...
Read more
News

WWU biology department to be all online fall quarter

0
Department to make all lab and lecture classes online By Sela Marino Sketch of...
Read more
News

Paint B’Ham Blue goes virtual

0
Starting off the new school year in a virtual format Western students watch the firework show...
Read more
News

Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

0
Naturopathic practices may offer a type of wellness routine that can improve your daily energy and boost your resistance to...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Woodring College of Education plans for fall quarter

News 0
Woodring’s majors navigate a plan of action for fall field-work By Cameron Sires
Read more

Want to camp in the arb? Think again

News 0
WWU facilities management weighs in on student’s camping in the arb Two chairs sit on...
Read more

WWU biology department to be all online fall quarter

News 0
Department to make all lab and lecture classes online By Sela Marino Sketch of...
Read more

Paint B’Ham Blue goes virtual

News 0
Starting off the new school year in a virtual format Western students watch the firework show...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,954FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,465FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
57.9 ° F
59 °
56 °
87 %
1.6mph
90 %
Thu
58 °
Fri
66 °
Sat
64 °
Sun
65 °
Mon
63 °

Random picks

Blogs

Western Cooks: Vegan House Pasta

0
By: Michael Nguyen This simple recipe can feed a household of four to six people or make plenty of leftovers. Feel free to use whatever substitutes you see fit for your particular diet and lifestyle! Think of this recipe as a guideline template for your own creative cooking. If you have spaghetti or other types of pasta laying around use...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Behind the systems: Western’s admissions policies leave doors open for felons...

8
Facebook post accusing former Western student of sexual assault raises questions about university procedures.