Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

      A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      Features

      Entertainment benefits during isolation

      By Mazey Servin COVID-19 has made it hard to find activities that can ease...
      Environment

      Student gardening rises in popularity

      A vegetable garden in a raised bed. // Photo courtesy of Carolyn Martin By Ashtyn Gudgel
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Careers & Alumni

      Western alumna makes earrings

      Georgia Golla's favorite earrings, made out of clay // Photo courtesy of Georgia Golla By Georgia Costa
      Campus

      GRE offered online until June 30

      GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
      Campus

      Lockdown causing unsustainable change

      Blue skies over campus. // Photo by Mallory Minckler By Sienna Boucher How much does...
      Business & Economy

      New international job searching resource

      GoinGlobal provides a list of jobs that are available around the world. // Illustration by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Campus

      CARES grant funding awarded to students across nation

      By Kenneth Duncan For students across the world, campus shutdowns have resulted in interruptions to education and a transition...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      City & County

      Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

      A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      GRE offered online until June 30

      GRE Study Materials. // Photo by Sophia Galvez By Sophia Galvez The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE),...
      Campus

      Lockdown causing unsustainable change

      Blue skies over campus. // Photo by Mallory Minckler By Sienna Boucher How much does...
      Environment

      Student gardening rises in popularity

      A vegetable garden in a raised bed. // Photo courtesy of Carolyn Martin By Ashtyn Gudgel
      Business & Economy

      New international job searching resource

      GoinGlobal provides a list of jobs that are available around the world. // Illustration by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
City & CountyTop Stories

Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

Under the Safe Start Washington Plan Bellingham may see more businesses open soon

Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020

By Courtney Gullett

Whatcom County Council applied to move to Phase 2 under Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Washington Plan.

As of June 1, counties that report 25 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period can apply for Phase 2, according to the Safe Start Washington Plan website. Counties will also have to demonstrate adequate hospital capacity to handle any surge of cases, adequate testing capacity and adequate protection of high-risk individuals. 

The Safe Start Washington Plan states that counties must remain in any given phase for a minimum of three weeks to allow public health experts to monitor the impact of reopening. 

Phase 2 will allow professional service providers, accountants, architects, attorneys, engineers, financial advisors, information technologists, insurance agents, tax preparers and other office-based occupations that are typically serving a client base to re-open, according to the Phase 2 guidelines.

Whatcom County Health Department Director Erika Lautenbach noted that the 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county Tuesday, June 2 were included in the decision to move forward with Phase 2. 

“I think that the easiest metric in all of this is looking at the average of less than four cases a day,” Lautenbach said. “Right now we are at 2.5 on average per day.”

To prepare for Phase 2, Whatcom County is working on creating a second quarantine and isolation area incase of a surge in cases, Lautenbach said. 

“I can tell you that we are in negotiations right now for up to 51 additional rooms at the Holiday Inn in suites located near the airport,” said Chris Quinn, Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney Office. 

This extra quarantine area will not be used unless the other one is completely full, Quinn said. There are currently only two rooms being used at the current quarantine facility, making the county qualified for Phase 2. 

Local nanny Samantha Mcloud will be able to return to work after over two long months once Phase 2 is approved. 

“I am excited to be able to participate in my community and get back to work,” Mcloud said. 

Approval of the application by the Washington State Department of Health was granted on June 6. Whatcom County is now in Phase 2. 

