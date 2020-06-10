67 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

      0
      A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Careers & Alumni

      Western alumna makes earrings

      0
      Georgia Golla's favorite earrings, made out of clay // Photo courtesy of Georgia Golla By Georgia Costa
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Features

      Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

      0
      Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a night market, on Sept. 15,...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Moving out: even more complicated because of COVID-19

      0
      Entrance to Buchanan Towers, one of the two dorm complexes on campus that are still housing students. // Photo by Nate...
      Campus

      WWU Receives $5.8 million for Higher Education Relief Fund

      0
      By Alison Poppe Western students who incurred expenses from the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19 can apply...
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

      0
      A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
      City & County

      Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

      0
      Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Careers & Alumni

      Western alumna makes earrings

      0
      Georgia Golla's favorite earrings, made out of clay // Photo courtesy of Georgia Golla By Georgia Costa
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Health & Wellness

      Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

      0
      The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreCareers & AlumniFeaturesTop Stories

Western alumna makes earrings

New business during pandemic will help the public environmentally and socially with earring deliveries and sustainable products

5
0
Georgia Golla’s favorite earrings, made out of clay // Photo courtesy of Georgia Golla

By Georgia Costa

Western alumna Georgia Golla’s up-and-coming earring business, The Naked Ear, sells affordable, handmade clay earrings that are intended for a variety of customers.

The 23-year-old Western alumna delivers her products to Bellingham, Seattle and Lynnwood. For every $10 pair sold, Golla said she donates $2 to the Seattle Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. 

“I’ve donated $60 so far,” Golla said. “It felt right to donate something, it’s better than nothing. The foundation helps communities like minorities, the homeless, essential workers and furlough recipients.”

Before COVID-19, Golla worked in Gene Juarez’s Salon and Spa corporate office for five months until she received furlough and was temporarily laid off. When she went home during the pandemic, she became inspired by Instagram and decided to make 30 pairs of earrings for her family — which began her triple bottom line business. A triple bottom line business has financial, social and environmental goals, according to The University of Wisconsin

Every business must have financial goals in order to have a base, said Kevin Hoult, a member of Western’s Small Business Development Center. When a business prioritizes an environmental focus, long-term sustainability will result in high financial gain because customers are drawn to businesses focusing on the health and well-being of their communities, Hoult said. 

“I am zero-waste with my scraps so nothing has to be thrown out,” Golla said. “I’ve been doing research on ways that small polymer clay earrings business can be more sustainable if I make more of a [carbon] footprint.”

There are very few customers looking for companies that are abusive toward the environment, Hoult said. 

“We have to have a relationship with customers because of what has been saturated by society,” Hoult said. “The level of engagement is greater when businesses communicate social values.”

One of Golla’s biggest entrepreneurial struggles is modifying her Instagram platform to reach more than her circle of friends, Golla said. She wants to build a diverse audience beyond teenagers and people in their mid-20s. 

“My biggest struggle is brand awareness. I want to make it trustworthy [to strangers],” Golla said. “I want to make it so everyone can buy them.”

On Saturday, May 23, Golla held a “delivery day” in Bellingham and went from house-to-house delivering purchased earrings. 

Bellingham customer and friend Kristin Snyder said she received a pair of earrings from Golla’s first batch. 

“She gave the first batch to family and friends for free,” Snyder said. Snyder said she believes that The Naked Ear is gradually growing every day. Ever since COVID-19 began, she has been supporting local businesses because she knows they face the biggest financial stressors.

“One-third of Bellingham businesses, like grocery stores and home improvement centers, are doing better than ever before,” Hoult said. “The other third [of businesses] are not changing much and will be fine. The last third are undergoing significant stress and will struggle to come out of this.”

Golla plans to continue her small earring business when she resumes working for Gene Juarez after the pandemic. 

“It’s kind of surprising how high the demand is [for The Naked Ear],” Golla said. “Being a marketing major, I’ve had this built up and I’m really excited.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,467FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February...
Read more
Careers & Alumni

Western alumna makes earrings

0
Georgia Golla's favorite earrings, made out of clay // Photo courtesy of Georgia Golla By Georgia Costa
Read more
Campus

Moving out: even more complicated because of COVID-19

0
Entrance to Buchanan Towers, one of the two dorm complexes on campus that are still housing students. // Photo by Nate...
Read more
City & County

Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

0
A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
Read more
Campus

WWU Receives $5.8 million for Higher Education Relief Fund

0
By Alison Poppe Western students who incurred expenses from the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19 can apply...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Moving out: even more complicated because of COVID-19

Campus 0
Entrance to Buchanan Towers, one of the two dorm complexes on campus that are still housing students. // Photo by Nate...
Read more

Lynden protests stay-at-home amid pandemic

City & County 0
A parade of vehicles boasting American flags, honking horns arrive at the Lynden Freedom Parade to peacefully protest Gov. Inslee’s stay...
Read more

WWU Receives $5.8 million for Higher Education Relief Fund

Campus 0
By Alison Poppe Western students who incurred expenses from the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19 can apply...
Read more

Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

Campus 0
Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,467FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
overcast clouds
67 ° F
68 °
65 °
60 %
0.9mph
90 %
Thu
68 °
Fri
55 °
Sat
59 °
Sun
57 °
Mon
58 °

Random picks

Administration

Faculty Senate starts mentorship program

0
By Anjali LeGrand Western’s Faculty Senate has begun a new mentorship program focused on pairing incoming faculty with experienced faculty on campus. A new initiative focused on providing mentorship for new tenure-track faculty members, by pairing them with more experienced faculty, has been launched by Western’s Faculty Senate. A main goal of the mentoring initiative is to provide new faculty...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Counseling center asks for student input

0
Director of Counseling Health and Wellness Sislena Ledbetter showing students an infographic on the various factors that contribute to an individuals...