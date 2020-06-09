57.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Features

      Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

      0
      Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a night market, on Sept. 15,...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
      City & County

      Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

      0
      Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Health & Wellness

      Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

      0
      The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyFeaturesTop Stories

When in doubt, howl it out

Communities come together through evening ritual during COVID-19 pandemic

9
0
A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum

By Victoria Corkum

With the protection Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order provides Washingtonians, it also creates barriers as it requires citizens to isolate. To combat the lack of socialization, many neighborhoods take part in an evening howl.

“The evening howl happens at 7 p.m. in the Happy Valley, Fairhaven area,” Shannon Laws, a Happy Valley resident, said. “It is fantastic. It’s wonderful and everyone should be doing it.”

Laws said she stumbled upon the howl by chance as she was out for a walk one evening and a neighbor invited her to participate with them. She said as she waited in anticipation, she didn’t know what to expect.

“I sat and waited and sure enough the whole neighborhood, at least three blocks either way, just started howling right at 7 p.m.,” Laws said. “It was amazing to hear, I started laughing and it filled me with joy. It was so fantastic just to hear people expressing themselves in that way. It lifted my spirits.”

The howl has provided a way for a variety of neighborhoods to pull together, Laws said. In this time when physical gatherings are no longer allowed, these groups have created a way to make their presence known, she said.

“We’re coming together through an action and a sound,” Laws said. “Some of the folks we’re howling with are people we may not actually know but somehow you feel like you know them just by howling with them. Even though you can’t physically see them, you can hear them. There’s that connection that’s absolutely charming.”

The act of howling has encouraged an attitude of joy, Laws said. To offer a deeper expression of how valuable this activity is, Law said the sensation of howling is comparable to the scent of a cinnamon candle.

“Definitely cinnamon,” Laws said. “It’s a nice, warm, homey feeling.”

The evening howl has become a tradition, not only in Bellingham, but in neighborhoods throughout the nation. One of the largest Facebook groups supporting this movement is titled ‘Go Outside and Howl at 8pm.’ It was founded by Colorado residents Shelsea Ochoa and Brice Maiurro. The group started on March 27 and has gained over 582,000 members, said group administrator Ryn Prestia Schear.

“It just boomed almost instantaneously,” Schear said. “It’s a cathartic and freeing way of expressing any emotion that you may have right now. Whether it be around COVID-19 or not, ultimately it’s a signal that we are all connected in this time.”

The Facebook group has functioned as a way for individuals to connect within their larger communities through posts and videos emphasizing the importance of howling, Schear said. They said some people howl for the loss of a loved one and others howl for the loss of their graduation year. All types of pain are welcomed in this online community, Schear said.

“Emotionally, mentally and physically we have a lot to let go of right now. A lot of energy is not getting processed,” Schear said. “This gives a free, accessible way to get that energy through and process it out.” 

Schear works for the Colorado Suicide & Prevention Hotline. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of calls has increased by 27%, they said.

“[Howling is] our free, accessible therapy,” Schear said. “We need to know that we are supported and that others suffer with us. When we don’t know that it’s very hard to push through.”

The emotional and mental impact that COVID-19 has in the U.S. interrupts some of the core values within communities, Western professor of psychology David Sattler said.

“In a catastrophic stressor that’s affecting an entire community, it threatens our sense of control, predictability, safety and trust,” Sattler said. “Our lives are turned upside down.”

Sattler specializes in the study of psychological distress and behavior during conflict. The importance of a routine is a basic technique that people use to establish control, especially during times of hardship, Sattler said.

“Howling, if it happens at the same time every night, creates a sense of predictability and control,” Sattler said. “It may help reestablish feelings of trust in one another. One very simple act may carry over into these other areas that are at the core of what this pandemic is challenging of its citizens.”

Sattler said the act of howling can be healing in a variety of ways because of how it implements the idea of social support.

“A lot of this goes to the core of social support which really has very important psychological benefits and there’s evidence to show that it has health benefits as well,” Sattler said. “Social support can help people cope with stressful situations, alleviate some emotional distress or improve self-esteem. It can promote healthy lifestyle behaviors.”

For Bellingham residents, howling has been a simple solution for the lack of interaction as well as a remedy to heal the stress of existing during this pandemic, Laws said.

“We’re under a lot of stress right now more than ever and when there was a great release of tension, I just started to laugh,” Laws said. “It’s good for you, the body and the community. It’s good medicine.”

Not everyone has been on board with this nightly tradition, Laws said. After posting online to encourage the evening howl, Laws received a comment from a Happy Valley resident discouraging the activity.

“Music … singing or an instrument would be nice, but a neighborhood full of people imitating animals? No thanks,” the comment said. “I mean, what is the point of that kind of noise anyhow?”

Laws said she empathizes with community members who are shy about howling but has no time for people who spread negative energy.

“Those people are sucking on lemons,” Laws said. “They are folks that need to howl.”

Despite some disagreement within communities, Schear encouraged those who don’t agree with howling to view it as a step toward a better tomorrow.

“I heard ‘What does this do? What purpose does this serve? We should be doing something more important,’ I would say to them: ‘You’re right and this is the first step,’” Schear said. “We need to show that we can all collectively come together and do something. Today it’s howling, tomorrow it’s changing something within our political arena.”

Schear said using resources that are available to people is also important. Crisis lines are there to offer support to those who need it, they said.

“It’s important to know that this won’t last forever,” Schear said. “Our world is changing and we have to find ways to cope that work for us. This howling is a great way of coping right now and it’s a reminder that you are not alone, that you are supported and that others care.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,963FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,469FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy...
Read more
City & County

When in doubt, howl it out

0
A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
Read more
Campus

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

0
Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
Read more
Health & Wellness

Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

0
The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
Read more
Business & Economy

‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

0
Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

Campus 0
Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
Read more

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

Campus 0
Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
Read more

Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

Health & Wellness 0
The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
Read more

‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

Business & Economy 0
Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,963FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,469FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
57.1 ° F
58 °
56 °
93 %
1.6mph
90 %
Wed
66 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
57 °
Sat
55 °
Sun
51 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

Bellingham Film gathers local creatives for screenwriting workshop

0
A person working on their script at a screenplay shop held over the summer. // Photo courtesy of Bellingham Film. By Hailee Wickersham “Will someone pull up the Oscar nominees for me?” Josh Krenz, Bellingham Film’s director of educational programs said, as he powered up his laptop to the projector. 
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
An illustration of several people standing together with their arms around each other.
Associated Students

AS Board talks student senate, Lobby Day

0
Illustration by Julia Berkman By Simon Thomas The Legislative Affairs Council has begun drafting Western’s newest legislative agenda. Associated Students Vice President for Governmental Affairs Natasha...