57.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Features

      Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

      0
      Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a night market, on Sept. 15,...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
      City & County

      Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

      0
      Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Health & Wellness

      Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

      0
      The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreEducationEnvironmentFeatures

Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

The Office of Sustainability has created a Viking Supported Agriculture program, set to begin fall of 2020

10
0
Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye

By Sophia Galvez

Western’s Office of Sustainability has created a Viking Supported Agriculture (VSA) program that helps connect Western students and staff to local farmers for delivered, fresh produce. 

The Office of Sustainability found farms to work with through Sustainable Connections, which reached out to local farms, said Lindsey MacDonald, interim director for the Office of Sustainability.

Sustainable Connections, a Bellingham nonprofit, reaches out to local farmers and compiles a list of Community Supported Agriculture, or local food box providers, and shares that with employers such as Western, said Alex Smith, the food and farming outreach coordinator for Sustainable Connections. 

“We help find farms that are a good match based on the food they produce, the scale they operate on and their farming practices,” Smith said. 

Sustainable Connections uses sustainability indicators so consumers have transparency in selecting a farm, Smith said. 

Some indicators are Certified Organic, Whatcom Farmers for Clean Water

and Salmon Safe, which are all third-party certifications that indicate sustainability, Smith said. 

“We recognize that many small local farms are using sustainable practices but don’t have the capacity or desire to go through a certification process,” Smith said. “We encourage people to meet their farmers and many farmers are happy to talk with customers about their practices.”

VSA works with farms including Viva farm, Matheson farm, Tangled Thicket farm, Terra Verde Farm, Wright Brothers Farm, Sea to Shore Seafood Co. and Boldly Grown Farm, MacDonald said. 

Boldly Grown Farm is a family-owned, certified organic mixed-vegetable farm in Skagit Valley, said Amy Frye, one of the owners of the farm. 

Boldly Grown Farm became a part of the community supported agriculture program in Bellingham two seasons ago and had thought about trying to have a drop site at Western before the VSA existed, Frye said.

“My husband Jacob and I started our farm in 2015 on one acre, and now have grown to 12 acres,” Frye said. “Our primary focus is on growing high-quality fall and winter storage vegetables for wholesale markets.” 

Boldly Grown Farm sells to many grocery stores and restaurants in Western Washington and Oregon. The winter Community Supported Agriculture program, running from November to March, is an important part of Boldly Grown Farm and is a unique opportunity to receive a regular supply of local veggies during the typical off-season, Frye said. 

The Office of Sustainability works with various farms at once, MacDonald said. 

“We manage all of the logistics in terms of getting them a space to drop off, then customers work directly with the farm they’re interested in working with,” MacDonald said. 

People can select the farms where they want to order produce, MacDonald said. 

Not all farms have the same growing seasons, so which farm a person chooses to work with depends on what produce they want to receive and what time of year they want to receive it, MacDonald said. 

Boldly Grown Farm’s primary focus is on wholesale fall and winter staples, which coincides well with farm-to-school needs, Frye said.

“Though winter farming has its challenges, we love helping to feed our community during our dark, cold northwest winters, and are excited to see how we can grow the relationship with Western Washington University,” Frye said. 

A winter Community Supported Agriculture share consists of 10 biweekly boxes, each containing approximately eight to 10 different items, Frye said. 

Boxes have a rotating core of stalwart winter vegetables, which include items like beets and shallots, plus freshly harvested items like kale and collards. Products like sauerkraut and chili flakes are also sometimes added to the boxes, Frye said.

“Most people only get food from one farm at a time because it’s quite a bit of food,” MacDonald said. 

A typical box costs about $24 per week, MacDonald said.  

Some farms have adapted to allow people to pay on a weekly or monthly basis, or people can pay all upfront if that’s possible for the customer, MacDonald said. 

Programs like VSA support farmers because paying for produce at the beginning of the season means a farmer can count on that money at the beginning of the year, MacDonald said. 

“If farmers can’t sell some of their produce in one venue, like a restaurant, they have a definite market in another,” MacDonald said. “You kind of buy into the idea of supporting the farmers through good and bad times”. 

The VSA program is especially relevant now, as people are looking at ways to shop local and make fewer trips to the grocery store, MacDonald said. 

Sustainable Connections worked with the Office of Sustainability to identify farms that would work well with VSA. This year, Sustainable Connections also helped connect VSA and the Office of Sustainability with off-campus drop sites and delivery options, since campus has been closed, Smith said.

“People are still getting food right now, but because the campus is closed, we had to move our pickup,” MacDonald said.  

Now, the pickup for produce boxes is at Oven Pizza in Fairhaven, MacDonald said. 

“CSA (or VSA) is a safe way to get the best, freshest food and support local farms,” Smith said. “The food is touched by only the farmers, money can be exchanged online to eliminate contact and trips to the grocery store can be reduced or even eliminated.” 

Buying directly means a lot of the supply chain is cut from the farm-to-table process, so farmers get a larger cut of the total cost while consumers still save money, Smith said. Since the food doesn’t have to be moved through a supply chain, it typically goes from the field to your fridge in a day or less.

The Office of Sustainability started allowing donations this year to students who do not have access to fresh produce, MacDonald said.  

“Donations allow us to purchase extra food from farms,” MacDonald said.

The Office of Sustainability is hoping to bring the extra food to the pop-up pantries every Wednesday, MacDonald said.   

“We love that the VSA program offers the opportunity for participants to donate additional boxes to students in need,” Frye said. “We strongly believe local food should be available to all.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,963FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,469FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy...
Read more
City & County

When in doubt, howl it out

0
A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
Read more
Campus

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

0
Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
Read more
Health & Wellness

Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

0
The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
Read more
Business & Economy

‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

0
Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
Read more

More Articles Like This

When in doubt, howl it out

City & County 0
A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
Read more

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

Campus 0
Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
Read more

Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

Health & Wellness 0
The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
Read more

‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

Business & Economy 0
Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,963FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,469FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
57.1 ° F
58 °
56 °
93 %
1.6mph
90 %
Wed
66 °
Thu
65 °
Fri
57 °
Sat
55 °
Sun
51 °

Random picks

Blogs

TASTE TESTERS: RESET GAMES ARCADE EDITION

0
As I walked into Reset Games Arcade Edition, I was greeted by a symphony of vigorously-pushed buttons and the Legend of Zelda theme playing over loud speakers. The room was lined with arcade games; pinball, shooters and the classics. Above them, street-art-style paintings of classic video game characters covered the walls. A rush of nostalgia hit as I stood...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

“Lies Feminists Tell” event poster set ablaze on campus

4
Photo courtesy of Abby Theige By Crista Blowers A campus advisory notified students on Monday, May 6, of an arson investigation following a fire set to...