Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Features

      Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

      0
      Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a night market, on Sept. 15,...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      City & County

      When in doubt, howl it out

      0
      A yellow moon against a pitch black sky. // Photo by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
      City & County

      Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

      0
      Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Western’s Office of Sustainability connects Western staff, students to local farms

      0
      Various items found in one of Boldly Grown Farm’s produce boxes. // Photo courtesy of Amy Frye By...
      Campus

      Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

      0
      Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian By...
      Health & Wellness

      Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

      0
      The empty waiting room of Western’s Counseling Training Clinic. // Courtesy of David Sattler By Benjamin Leung
      Business & Economy

      ‘Snitch List:’ Non-compliance complaints lead to threats

      0
      Angela Lenz, owner of Tails-a-Wagging, works with a group of daycare dogs. Her business received a complaint for staying open, but...
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
CampusMoreEducationTop Stories

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

After taking midterm exams on Honorlock, Western students ask for other options

7
0
Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony Mueantonthian

By Tony Mueantonthian

Some Western students have privacy concerns about taking their midterm exams through Honorlock. 

Honorlock is an online proctoring service built to protect academic integrity in online assessments. Honorlock’s hybrid proctoring model combines AI and machine learning with live proctors to prevent students from cheating during an exam and uses webcams to monitor students during testing. 

The company experienced triple-digit growth in 2019, including proctoring exams for three of the 10 largest universities in the U.S.

Paul Cocke, the director of communications at Western, said there were nine classes that initially signed up to use Honorlock during the spring quarter, but three classes have decided not to use the service after receiving negative feedback from students or struggling to set up the exam on Honorlock.

Jane Barr, a third-year Western student taking Fundamental Marketing Research, said she is concerned because users must download an Honorlock extension and install it on Google Chrome to take an exam. 

“I understand that my professor doesn’t want people to cheat on his exam, but to download an extension on the browser and let the program access to my computer is quite invasive,” Barr said.

Cocke said that Western’s contract with Honorlock was thoroughly reviewed to ensure compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal privacy law that applies to colleges and universities.

“Over the past few years, Western has had 5,775 Math Placement Assessment exams taken using Honorlock,” Cocke said. “These were students who chose to use Honorlock instead of going into the testing center to take the proctored Math Placement Assessment.”

According to the company’s guide for students, after the browser extension has been installed, the program will ask the students to verify their identity by taking a photo of their face and upload it to the system with a photo of a government-issued photo ID. 

“A few students have voiced concerns about privacy of their personal information, but the only personal item they display is their Western photo identification, the same requirement for taking exams at the testing center,” Cocke said. “Faculty have the option to turn off items like room scan, if they wish.”

A room scan is a feature that can require students to scan their room by rotating their camera 360 degrees to make sure that the testing area is secure. Instructors may also require students to share the contents of their entire screen and close any other applications on the computer during the test.

Mackenzie Myhr, a third-year Western student also taking Fundamental Marketing Research, said the webcam is her main concern for taking a midterm exam because she cannot move her eyes off the screen without risking an alert to Honorlock staff once she looks away from the computer, which may signal that a student is checking a phone or another device for answers.

“I heard that the professor in this class is tough on the students who try to cheat during an exam, but this is kind of too far in my opinion,” Myhr said.

If students look away from a screen for a period of time, or move away, Honorlock warns that “our live virtual proctor will pop in to assess the situation, make sure there isn’t an academic violation, and help you get back on track with your exam.” Instructors are also notified after the exam and can review the recording of any flagged incident.

“My professor told me that it is OK if someone pops up during an exam, which is kind of uneasy,” Barr said. “My professor said it doesn’t matter what the software said, but if I get off from my computer, the exam will pause and send the red flag to my professor.”

Barr and Myhr said that their professor did not let them know about taking an exam by using Honorlock until shortly before the midterm. 

“I didn’t see anything about the use of Honorlock during an exam on the syllabus,” Barr said. “We received an email from our professor about Honorlock only 24 hours before the midterm exam started.”

Daniel Purdy, the instructor of the Fundamental Marketing Research class, did not address the questions about the timing of the announcement, but referred inquiries to the university’s director of communications. When asked to confirm the timing of the announcement, Cocke noted that the university and the Faculty Senate do not attempt to control classroom management to that degree. 

“The criticism of an individual faculty member for ‘only providing 24 hours notice’ is not based on any factual standard,” Cocke said. “There is no standard on how far in advance a faculty member should alert students to the use of Honorlock, or any remote proctoring method for that matter,” Cocke said.

