60.3 F
Bellingham
Monday, June 8, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

      0
      Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a night market, on Sept. 15,...
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      Arts & Music

      Plays4Us prepared for unusual spring quarter shows

      0
      The Plays4Us logo advertising the 10 minute play festival held each quarter. // Graphic by Clara King By...
      Features

      Snacking more while sheltering in place? You aren’t the only one

      0
      The chip aisle at Haggen in Fairhaven. // Photo by Makenna Marks By Makenna Marks
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      State school students plan for fall quarter

      0
      As Western takes a hybrid approach to classes, the university considers social distancing measures, cleaning, and many other
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

      0
      Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      Online classes affect students’ sleep

      0
      Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
      City & County

      Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

      0
      Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
      Features

      Snacking more while sheltering in place? You aren’t the only one

      0
      The chip aisle at Haggen in Fairhaven. // Photo by Makenna Marks By Makenna Marks
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusFeaturesMoreHealth & WellnessTop Stories

Online classes affect students’ sleep

Students are struggling to maintain a healthy sleep schedule

17
0
Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander

By Brendan Prior

Work hours. Moving back home. Lack of motivation. Due to COVID-19, and according to naturopathic practitioner, Carrie Wine, people have been falling into unhealthy sleep habits.

John Stepan, a Western third-year student, works as a driver for Domino’s Pizza and lives in Bellingham. As a driver, Stepan has been doing contactless deliveries since social distancing began, but late hours and people not respecting social distancing guidelines, have only added to his stress levels, resulting in a hurt sleep schedule. 

“My sleep schedule is awful. On Thursday through Sunday, all I do is work,” Stepan said. “I wake up, do four to five hours of homework, then go to work until 12:30 a.m.”

He’s not alone with sleep shifts for a late shift. Stepan said one of his co-workers is functioning nocturnally, getting up at 7 p.m. for work, getting home at 1 a.m. and falling asleep around noon. Stepan has also managed to cut almost all caffeine out of his diet in order to improve his health and sleep schedule.

Carrie Wine, who practices naturopathic medicine, backs up Stepan’s sentiment by stating that caffeinated beverages do drastically affect sleep patterns and should be avoided or taken in moderation before noon. She also said that because students are moving back home with family, it’s creating additional stress and anxiety on top of online schoolwork. The light from screens affect melatonin cycles, she said, so regular screen users may have trouble making more melatonin at night, which helps people fall asleep.

Wine said having a bedtime routine is important, including turning lights down to allow melatonin to ramp up and to partake in calming, stress-reducing activities for one to two hours, which could consist of taking a bath, meditating or reading. 

Bella Gelfuso, a Western third-year student, is living with her roommates in Bellingham. She said that even though only half of her roommates have jobs, everyone’s sleep has been disrupted by the changes in their lives. 

“It’s been absolutely horrendous. I’ve been falling asleep so late. I used to go to bed no later than midnight,” Gelfuso said. “One evening, or should I say morning, I caught myself looking at the clock, which read 4 a.m. Now that I have my job back, it’s been easier to get on a better schedule, but I’m still going to bed as late as 2 a.m.”

Wine said people should stick to a clear schedule, get some fresh daylight in the morning, exercise throughout the day and turn off screens one to two hours before going to bed, which she acknowledges is difficult due to online schooling.

She also recommended eating healthy foods for optimal energy, moving workspaces out of bedrooms to avoid negative sleep associations and finding the sources of stress and discovering routines to alleviate them. This can be done by creating boundaries between family members or limiting time on social media and with news updates, she said. 

“When you wake up in the morning and you get that fresh light, you get morning cortisol, which helps to give you energy throughout the day and helps you deal with stress,” Wine said. “When you don’t get that spike, you have more difficulty dealing with stress and you may have more anxiety throughout the day as well.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,963FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,474FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A...
Read more

Latest News

Features0

Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a...
Read more
Campus

Online classes affect students’ sleep

0
Students deal with irregular sleep schedules due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By...
Read more
City & County

Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

0
Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
Read more
Campus

Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

0
By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
Read more
Campus

State school students plan for fall quarter

0
As Western takes a hybrid approach to classes, the university considers social distancing measures, cleaning, and many other
Read more

More Articles Like This

Cosplayers affected by COVID-19

Features 0
Miranda Li cosplaying Sing Soo Ling from Banana Fish. at Seattle Chinatown-International District, during a night market, on Sept. 15,...
Read more

Boating restrictions lift, invasive species concerns remain

City & County 0
Boaters launch their vessel after clearing the aquatic invasive species inspection at Bloedel Donovan Park. // Photo by Kaleigh Carroll
Read more

Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

Campus 0
By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
Read more

State school students plan for fall quarter

Campus 0
As Western takes a hybrid approach to classes, the university considers social distancing measures, cleaning, and many other
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,963FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,474FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
60.3 ° F
63 °
57 °
48 %
2.9mph
75 %
Tue
58 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
66 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
53 °

Random picks

Features

The sounds of downtown Bellingham

0
  Strolling through downtown, soul music and the buzz of the social Bellingham crowd gets more distinct. As one rounds the corner onto Bay Street, a live band is getting warmed up at a free, all-ages block party in Bellingham’s Arts District on a summer night. For the past 12 summers on several Wednesday evenings, Bay Street between Prospect and Champion...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Western welcomes Susanne Rinner

0
By Dawson Eifert The Ray Wolpow Institute is enlisting the help of Susanne Rinner this quarter, a visiting German...