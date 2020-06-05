State school students plan for fall quarter

55.1 F
Bellingham
Saturday, June 6, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Plays4Us prepared for unusual spring quarter shows

      0
      The Plays4Us logo advertising the 10 minute play festival held each quarter. // Graphic by Clara King By...
      Features

      Snacking more while sheltering in place? You aren’t the only one

      0
      The chip aisle at Haggen in Fairhaven. // Photo by Makenna Marks By Makenna Marks
      Campus

      Western-inspired meme account plays matchmaker

      0
      The original image created for the matchmaking service advertisement. // Image courtesy of the Instagram account @wwuvikingmemes By...
      Features

      Fairhaven cafe reopens with personality

      0
      Illustration of a table with coffee at Cafe Blue. // Illustration by Katya McMullen By Katya McMullen
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      State school students plan for fall quarter

      0
      As Western takes a hybrid approach to classes, the university considers social distancing measures, cleaning, and many other
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Campus

      Western-inspired meme account plays matchmaker

      0
      The original image created for the matchmaking service advertisement. // Image courtesy of the Instagram account @wwuvikingmemes By...
      Campus

      Shred the Contract advocates for self-operated dining system

      0
      People in favor of "shredding the contract" with Aramark march through red Square in March 2019. In 2021, Aramark’s contract is...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Features

      Snacking more while sheltering in place? You aren’t the only one

      0
      The chip aisle at Haggen in Fairhaven. // Photo by Makenna Marks By Makenna Marks
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County Council introduced an ordinance item relating to Cherry Point Refinery

      0
      Photo of the Cherry Point Refinery in Whatcom County. // Photo by Courtney Gullett By Courtney Gullett
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusTop Stories

State school students plan for fall quarter

Universities announce plans for fall quarter

4
0
As Western takes a hybrid approach to classes, the university considers social distancing measures, cleaning, and many other

By Brendan Prior

Western is one of many public universities in the state that made a statement during the week of May 12 regarding how fall quarter will operate. 

Paul Cocke, Western’s university communications director said the school plans to make an array of accommodations to best prepare for fall quarter. This includes canceling or severely limiting large events, such as athletics or performing arts programs, deep cleaning, wearing masks on campus and setting aside areas on campus housing for students who have to quarantine.

“While there is still much contingency planning underway, our current expectation is that fall quarter will start in-person as scheduled on September 23 with a hybrid approach that allows for a mix of online and in-person classes,” said Western President Sabah Randhawa in a May 12 press release.  

 Baillie Bartle, a first-year Western student, said that while some students, like herself, have an overall negative opinion about online courses, she has also managed to find some of the good qualities that might make things easier come fall quarter, such as how professors have become more accommodating.

“I feel like the professors have been pretty accommodating and are extremely kind and lenient when it comes to students’ work,” Bartle said. “I’m really thankful for some of my professors, cause since I’ve been back home I’ve had more responsibilities, like helping out with my sister, chores and other work. It’s been busier than you’d expect it to be and my professors are understanding of that, which is great.” 

Looking at other schools, like the University of Washington, there is more uncertainty as to how they plan to handle fall quarter. UW, located in Seattle with a student population of 47,400, has said it plans to have larger classes, such as online lectures with smaller sections, like labs, to be held in-person with added social distancing precautions. The university stated they’d provide more information in mid-June to early July. 

Tyler Slama, a third-year engineering student at UW, said that while he hasn’t been preparing for fall quarter, he feels that spring quarter has been the worst-case scenario for him as he finds it hard to focus without in-person communication and expects for things to only improve. 

Central Washington University, located in Ellensburg with a student population of 12,342 students, is reportedly planning on making social distancing a top priority, creating lanes for entering and exiting buildings, moving classes to bigger rooms and sanitizing the buildings more frequently. 

Christian Castilleja, a third-year at Central, majoring in event management, said he’s already planning for his fall quarter. While picking up supplies for the next school year, he said that he plans to buy extra gloves and masks to have at all times. Castilleja is concerned if it’s even safe for the county to open back up, nonetheless his school. 

“I’m most concerned about the county itself more than the school. Kittitas County has had at least 54 confirmed cases, so this could influence the school if anyone comes back or not,” Castilleja said.

Cocke said that increasing access to the health center is a big priority for the university, with a focus on telemedicine and the respiratory clinic, which is located at the campus services building. This allows for better preservation of personal protective equipment and better protects those at a higher risk. However, Cocke said respiratory testing is not equivalent to testing for COVID-19 because a respiratory test cannot differentiate between COVID-19 and other illnesses. Instead, a respiratory test will be taken, and from there it can be sent to the county to get a test if it’s believed to be COVID-19.

As for Bartle, she said she doesn’t know what her fall quarter will look like until her plans on returning to work are solidified.

“I don’t think anyone really knows or is prepared for what might happen,” Bartle said. “I just try and take it one day at a time”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,474FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

State school students plan for fall quarter

As Western takes a hybrid approach to classes, the university considers social distancing measures, cleaning, and...
Read more
Campus

Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

0
A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
Read more
Arts & Music

Plays4Us prepared for unusual spring quarter shows

0
The Plays4Us logo advertising the 10 minute play festival held each quarter. // Graphic by Clara King By...
Read more
Features

Snacking more while sheltering in place? You aren’t the only one

0
The chip aisle at Haggen in Fairhaven. // Photo by Makenna Marks By Makenna Marks
Read more
City & County

Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

0
By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

Campus 0
A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
Read more

Plays4Us prepared for unusual spring quarter shows

Arts & Music 0
The Plays4Us logo advertising the 10 minute play festival held each quarter. // Graphic by Clara King By...
Read more

Snacking more while sheltering in place? You aren’t the only one

Features 0
The chip aisle at Haggen in Fairhaven. // Photo by Makenna Marks By Makenna Marks
Read more

Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

City & County 0
By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,962FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,474FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
55.1 ° F
57.2 °
52 °
62 %
1.9mph
1 %
Sat
58 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
59 °
Tue
56 °
Wed
55 °

Random picks

News

Title IX investigation of Western continues

0
A federal investigation about Western’s handling of a sexual violence case was announced on Wednesday, April 29, following a complaint issued by a student against the university through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. The original date of that complaint has not been released. “Western cares deeply about ensuring a safe environment for its students, faculty and...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Associated Students

AS Board considering changes to election code

0
By Vanessa Murphy The Associated Students Board discussed an addition to the AS election requirements that would require proof of employment eligibility at their meeting...