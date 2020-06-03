Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

56 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      City & County

      Alcoa’s Intalco Works aluminum smelter to lay off 700

      0
      A sign posted on the side of the road in Ferndale, Wash. declares support for Alcoa Intalco. // Photo by Kaleigh...
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

      0
      A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on a walkway on Western’s campus....
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      No Stage? No Problem!

      0
      Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and Will Eames rehearse for “Bacon...
      Arts & Music

      Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

      0
      Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

      0
      A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on a walkway on Western’s campus....
      Campus

      New, current students consider attendance at Western

      0
      During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
      Campus

      Tiny house completion moved to fall

      0
      A fully rendered image of what the tiny-house will look like. It will be in the same location as seen in...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham keeps playing, painting, dancing

      0
      Art by Gretchen Leggitt is featured on a banner that advertises the Whatcom Arts Project, a coalition of over 30 local...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      New, current students consider attendance at Western

      0
      During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
      Health & Wellness

      Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

      0
      Experts say isolation can negatively impact mental health, but not everyone has access to services they may need. // Illustration by...
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreHealth & WellnessTop Stories

Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

All demographics vulnerable to COVID-19 PTSD

6
0
Experts say isolation can negatively impact mental health, but not everyone has access to services they may need. // Illustration by Ella Banken

By Georgia Costa

When the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is no longer enforced, the demand for mental health assistance is predicted to surge, meeting an insufficient supply of therapists, said Mahbub Hossain, a researcher at Texas A&M University.

“There is no health system in this world that is prepared to address the psychological pandemic alongside COVID-19,” Hossain said.

Hossain, who works in the Department of Health Promotion and Community Health Service, conducts research on global mental health and how it fluctuates throughout different populations. 

Accessibility to mental health services will be a critical problem, Hossain said.

“Many people lack access to services,” Hossain said. “The financing is a big problem, as well as a lot of mental health professionals not being adequately trained.” 

The lack of accessibility impacts people with low socioeconomic status the most, Hossain said. 

“Racial and ethnic minorities who experience marginalization and stigmatization do not have enough access to health care,” Hossain said. “Everything is related to mental health, it should be prioritized.”

Pippa Breakspear, a Bellingham drug and alcohol counselor, said there is a shortage of psychiatrists and practitioners in the city.

“There will be a very high need and long wait times for psychiatrists and medication,” Breakspear said. “We’re going to need a ton of drug and alcohol treatment, as well as mental health services to meet the high demand. I just hope there is funding for that.”

According to Newsweek, alcohol sales are up by 55%.

Breakspear mentioned that based on speaking to her clients and other counselors, many of the self-isolated population are day drinking, which quickly entails addiction according to Breakspear. 

“This event is traumatizing people,” Breakspear said. “All addicts are victims of trauma, and trauma is what drives addiction.”

Breakspear believes that in adjusting to a “quarantine-free” lifestyle, people will suffer most with addiction and being overwhelmed from financial and emotional burdens.

“All the turmoil right now is going to increase,” Breakspear said. “The inability for people to see the future is very hard on the human spirit.”

A vast amount of people don’t have insurance to cover regular counseling, Breakspear said. 

“It’s difficult to gain access to counseling when you don’t have any money,” Breakspear said. “[The pandemic] has just turned the volume up.”

Services to accommodate uninsured people of low-income in Bellingham include Unity Care and Catholic Community Services, which both accept Medicaid and Medicare, Breakspear said.

“Uninsured minorities are already suffering stressors and are more susceptible to mental illness because of the things they face every day,” Hossain said. “Mental health should be prioritized in COVID-19 policy making.”

In efforts to make mental health services more accessible to the uninsured, telemental health services could be used to refer people to institutional care, Hossain said.

“We are going to create a universal mental health impact if we have telemedicine connected with institutional care,” Hossain said.

Western first-year Jaiya Peaks participated in a women’s therapy group at Western’s Counseling Center before campus was shut down in the weeks of winter quarter. 

“I constantly feel like I need my therapist,” Peaks said. “I’m going back [to therapy] when school starts up again. I miss the guidance, the structure and not being a burden to my peers with my emotions.”

The psychological burden will be much greater, Hossain said. He said it is crucial that existing infrastructure is used in order to make sure that health care providers are mentally stable in order to treat the high demand of patients.

“I doubt there is going to be enough of us,” said Breakspear, who hopes therapists will define boundaries and take care of themselves.

Every single demographic is vulnerable to the mental health impacts from the virus, Hossain said.

“[Some of] those who didn’t have pre-existing mental illness are isolated and experiencing psychosocial and familial problems,” Hossain said. “These things are going to affect everyone’s mental health and the outcomes will vary.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,468FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on...
Read more
Campus

New, current students consider attendance at Western

0
During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
Read more
Health & Wellness

Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

0
Experts say isolation can negatively impact mental health, but not everyone has access to services they may need. // Illustration by...
Read more
Campus

Tiny house completion moved to fall

0
A fully rendered image of what the tiny-house will look like. It will be in the same location as seen in...
Read more
Campus

City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

0
Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
Read more

More Articles Like This

What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

Campus 0
A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on a walkway on Western’s campus....
Read more

New, current students consider attendance at Western

Campus 0
During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
Read more

Tiny house completion moved to fall

Campus 0
A fully rendered image of what the tiny-house will look like. It will be in the same location as seen in...
Read more

The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

Editorial 0
Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,468FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
56 ° F
57 °
54 °
77 %
1.8mph
76 %
Thu
59 °
Fri
59 °
Sat
57 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
58 °

Random picks

Campus

Shayne Merwin expelled from Western following vandalism investigation

0
By Cody Clark Shayne Merwin, the Western student who pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree burglary and malicious harassment in connection to racist and homophobic vandalism on Western’s campus, has been expelled from Western and is trespassed from returning to campus, according to a campus-wide Western Alert sent Dec. 11, 2018. Expulsion is the most significant discipline the University may...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

New clinic for opioid addiction and recovery in Bellingham

0
The Western Front By Henry Stewart-Wood Washington’s largest provider of medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction recently opened its first clinic in Bellingham, expanding treatment options for...