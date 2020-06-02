Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

53.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      City & County

      Alcoa’s Intalco Works aluminum smelter to lay off 700

      0
      A sign posted on the side of the road in Ferndale, Wash. declares support for Alcoa Intalco. // Photo by Kaleigh...
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      No Stage? No Problem!

      0
      Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and Will Eames rehearse for “Bacon...
      Arts & Music

      Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

      0
      Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
      Arts & Music

      ‘ASP’s Music News and History’ podcast brings storytelling to the music industry

      0
      The weekly podcast “ASP’s Music News and History” was released by Associated Students AS Productions in April. // Illustration by...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

      0
      Western’s main campus is adding a new palliative care minor starting fall quarter. // Photo by Sophia Galvez
      Arts & Music

      ‘ASP’s Music News and History’ podcast brings storytelling to the music industry

      0
      The weekly podcast “ASP’s Music News and History” was released by Associated Students AS Productions in April. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      The graduate program adapts to virtual schooling

      0
      Amanda Mckay’s work station while wrapping up her graduate program. // Courtesy of Amanda Mckay. By Becca Dudek
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham keeps playing, painting, dancing

      0
      Art by Gretchen Leggitt is featured on a banner that advertises the Whatcom Arts Project, a coalition of over 30 local...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusTop Stories

Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

Starting fall quarter the minor gives students a chance to learn about chronic illness, working with the elderly

14
0
Western’s main campus is adding a new palliative care minor starting fall quarter. // Photo by Sophia Galvez

By Sophia Galvez

Western is offering a palliative care minor starting fall quarter 2020. The minor is multidisciplinary with classes spanning sociology, anthropology and Western’s human services program. 

Palliative care is about making sure people are comfortable regardless of their medical condition, said Devyani Chandri, director of the Palliative Care Institute at Western. 

Palliative care is the care that helps people manage chronic illnesses throughout their lives, but especially toward the end of life, said Marie Eaton, the community champion for the Palliative Care Institute at Western. 

“Palliative care helps people manage symptoms as they get older and makes sure people are comfortable when they have chronic illnesses,” Eaton said.

The minor offered by Western is the first palliative care minor in the country, Chandri said.  

“The goal of the minor is to give students a basic idea of what palliative care is, as a lot of students have experience with death and dying or chronic illness, but have not had the opportunity to learn about this as a field because it has not been offered in a comprehensive set of courses,” Chandri said. 

Western is one of the few universities to offer any undergraduate training in palliative care, Eaton said. 

“It’s especially important because aging, death and dying have really been brought into the public conversation right now during COVID-19, so the minor itself is coming during a time when there is a lot of interest in these issues,” Chandri said.

Western has courses on aging, death and dying, but they are spread out across multiple majors, which makes it difficult for students to prepare themselves if they are interested in going into a specific graduate program or job in that direction, Chandri said. Previously, there was no program that brought all the classes together in a way that made it easy for students to walk out of Western prepared for a future job in palliative care. 

Eaton said palliative care itself is an interdisciplinary field; it has a psychosocial dimension that looks at individuals in the context of their mental state and social environment, as well as a medical dimension. She said it’s important to look at the big questions of what health means, what it means to live a healthy life and what it means from several different perspectives.

Palliative care is an interdisciplinary field, meaning many different fields of study are applicable Eaton said. 

“There are people who work with the elderly with all types of degrees,” Eaton said.  

Erin McAllister, a third-year student at Western and caregiver with Home Attendant Care, provides care for people who struggle to do things independently. 

“I don’t administer any medical care but I help people with mobility, basic needs and emotional support,” McAllister said. 

Unlike medical care, palliative care doesn’t always require a medical degree which means there are lots of degrees that can work with the minor, Eaton said. 

People want to be able to live independently, have their symptoms managed and not burden their family but the medical community tends to only focus on making sure people live longer, which is why palliative care is so necessary, Eaton said. 

“There are a lot of misconceptions about the elderly . . . it’s important for people to understand that you have to have patience with them because they also will get frustrated and it’s not coming from a place of maliciousness,” McAllister said. “It’s just really difficult when people can’t control their own lives anymore, so it’s important to try to be understanding.” 

Students looking to work in palliative care would work with the elderly or with people with long-term illnesses who don’t necessarily require medicine.  

“For anyone going into a helping or caring profession this sets them up well for the next degree or certificate they hope to pursue,” Eaton said.  

A palliative care minor could be beneficial for someone who is hoping to go into nursing, working with the elderly or who is simply interested in learning more about palliative care, Eaton said. 

“We haven’t really thought about taking this in the direction of a major, our goal is to supplement what is already offered,” Chandri said. 

The programs integrated into the minor include sociology, anthropology, health and community development, education and nursing, Chandri said. 

“I see this in conjunction with other things, I think it’s a very interesting companion to students that might be interested in a service or caring job,” Eaton said.  

Chandri said students should be able to go into spaces like nursing homes or degrees in nursing or medicine with emphasis on aging and feel prepared by the courses they have taken in the minor. 

“It’s really about learning how to give people emotional support,” McAllister said. “I have one patient that really opened up to me after I made an effort to talk to him each day because otherwise he was just by himself in his room.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,464FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

No Stage? No Problem!

Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and...
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

0
The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

0
Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
Read more
Arts & Music

Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

0
Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
Read more
Campus

Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

0
Western’s main campus is adding a new palliative care minor starting fall quarter. // Photo by Sophia Galvez
Read more

More Articles Like This

No Stage? No Problem!

Arts & Music 0
Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and Will Eames rehearse for “Bacon...
Read more

COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

City & County 0
The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
Read more

Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

City & County 0
Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
Read more

Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

Arts & Music 0
Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,464FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
overcast clouds
53.8 ° F
55.4 °
52 °
76 %
1.6mph
90 %
Wed
59 °
Thu
59 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
59 °
Sun
56 °

Random picks

News

Title IX, Strategic Plan on the agenda at Board of Trustees meeting

0
By Cody Clark At the Western Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, Oct. 12, the board heard both the results of the Title IX internal audit and the efforts of the Provost’s Office to make Western’s Strategic Plan more accessible to students. Title IX Internal Audit Director Antonia Allen presented the results of the Title IX internal audit to the trustees. Allen...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Students and faculty dissatisfied with accessibility on campus

0
By Katja Tunkkari Despite recent renovations on Western’s campus to improve accessibility for students with disabilities, students say more work needs to be done. Junior...