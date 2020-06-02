53.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      City & County

      Alcoa’s Intalco Works aluminum smelter to lay off 700

      0
      A sign posted on the side of the road in Ferndale, Wash. declares support for Alcoa Intalco. // Photo by Kaleigh...
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      No Stage? No Problem!

      0
      Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and Will Eames rehearse for “Bacon...
      Arts & Music

      Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

      0
      Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
      Arts & Music

      ‘ASP’s Music News and History’ podcast brings storytelling to the music industry

      0
      The weekly podcast “ASP’s Music News and History” was released by Associated Students AS Productions in April. // Illustration by...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

      0
      Western’s main campus is adding a new palliative care minor starting fall quarter. // Photo by Sophia Galvez
      Arts & Music

      ‘ASP’s Music News and History’ podcast brings storytelling to the music industry

      0
      The weekly podcast “ASP’s Music News and History” was released by Associated Students AS Productions in April. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      The graduate program adapts to virtual schooling

      0
      Amanda Mckay’s work station while wrapping up her graduate program. // Courtesy of Amanda Mckay. By Becca Dudek
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham keeps playing, painting, dancing

      0
      Art by Gretchen Leggitt is featured on a banner that advertises the Whatcom Arts Project, a coalition of over 30 local...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop StoriesMoreTravel

COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

Decrease in number of travelers has impacts on the economy that could last for years

4
0
The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold due to COVID-19. // Photo by Thomas Hughes

By Kaleigh Carroll

With snow-capped mountains, miles of trails and bayside views Bellingham has established itself as a hub for tourism in the Pacific Northwest. But Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order and his new four-phase COVID-19 recovery plan has halted the Bellingham tourism industry and created serious economic impacts.

In 2018, there was a total of $705.7 million in travel spending within Whatcom County, according to a report from Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism. That total includes money spent on food, retail sales, recreation, travel, lodging and gas.

The same report showed that tourism within the county created 6,910 jobs in 2018 and generated $174.9 million in local earnings.

During phase one of Inslee’s plan, which began on May 5, only essential travel is allowed. Since then, the Port of Bellingham, which manages the Bellingham airport, multiple local parks and seaports, has seen a sharp decrease in the number of travelers.

In March, there was a 43% decrease in the number of passengers using the Bellingham airport compared to this time last year according to Mike Hogan, the public affairs administrator for the Port of Bellingham.

The Port expects to see a 96% decrease in passengers during April and May because of the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, Hogan said. He explained that the airlines have reduced scheduled flights into the Bellingham airport from an average of 11 per day to one a day.

Alaska Airlines is required to maintain a minimum level of scheduled flights to qualify for funding from the CARES Act. While Allegiant Airlines has been given a waiver to not schedule flights because of the Canadian border closure, Hogan said.

The Alaska ferry, which travels to Bellingham, has also been impacted by COVID-19. The ferry shut down because of a mechanical failure on Jan. 26 and repairs have since been delayed because of the virus. It’s expected that the ferry will be operational in late June, according to Hogan, but the Port cannot verify an exact date.

On March 21, the Canadian border was closed to all nonessential travel. Which includes individuals traveling for tourism purposes such as sightseeing, recreation, gambling or attending cultural events.

While there is no specific data for Washington state, it is reported that there are now 452,961 fewer nationwide border crossings from the U.S. per day, a decrease of about 56% from the average number of crossings according to Jason Givens, a public affairs specialist for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

John Wargowski, a third-year student at Western, was planning an annual trip to Vancouver with a group of friends in early March before the restrictions were in place. The group ended up canceling the trip just days before the border closure was announced. Although he felt disappointed about having to cancel, Wargowski said he felt it was necessary.

“The way I see it, it seems obvious. Duh, my vacation plans are canceled, there’s a pandemic happening,” Wargowski said. Currently, Wargowski worries that there aren’t enough restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bellingham.

“Protecting public health and safety is the number one priority but restoring our economy and getting our businesses back open safely is also what we’re working towards,” Hogan said.

Since the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the Port has taken several measures to ensure the safety of its staff and the community.

All port offices have been closed so employees can work from home and any on-site employees are protected with personal protective equipment, staggered scheduling and increased sanitation measures. High-traffic areas, like the Marine Life Center, pump track, playgrounds and picnic shelters, have been closed off to the public.

Similar measures have been taken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“[Customs and Border Protection’s] dedicated agents, officers and mission support personnel are working tirelessly to protect America’s borders, slow the spread of the virus and facilitate the cross-border flow of food, medicine and other essential commerce,” Givens said. 

The agency has moved many employees to remote work, provided personal protective equipment to front line staff and has issued sanitary guidance to all its facilities.

In the long-term, Hogan acknowledged that it could be years before the Bellingham tourism and travel industry sees a full recovery. To help stimulate the economy, Hogan said the Port is looking into infrastructure and construction projects that would create jobs in the community.

Sandy Ward, the president and CEO of Bellingham Whatcom County Tourism, acknowledged that a full recovery will take time, but remained optimistic about the future. 

“Road trips will be one of the first forms of travel to return, and Bellingham’s in a really good place for those,” Ward said. 

As communities return to normal and tourism begins to increase, some experts are calling on the public to reconsider their travel habits.

Jonathan Day, an associate professor of hospitality and tourism management at Purdue University, thinks communities can use this time as a “pit stop” to reevaluate what responsible and sustainable tourism looks like.

“We need to be thinking about the environment, but not at the exclusion of businesses getting back on their feet or protecting the public. These things don’t have to be a trade-off, they can be part of the same strategy,” Day said.

Some strategies Day highlighted included businesses using eco-friendly sanitizing products, travelers supporting local economies and following the travel care code.

Locally, Hogan said the Port is encouraging residents to use the resources posted on its website and read the updates they provide.

“We’ll still be here when it’s time for people to visit, but for now we want people to stay safe at home,” Ward said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,464FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

No Stage? No Problem!

Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and...
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

0
The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

0
Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
Read more
Arts & Music

Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

0
Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
Read more
Campus

Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

0
Western’s main campus is adding a new palliative care minor starting fall quarter. // Photo by Sophia Galvez
Read more

More Articles Like This

No Stage? No Problem!

Arts & Music 0
Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and Will Eames rehearse for “Bacon...
Read more

Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

City & County 0
Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
Read more

Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

Arts & Music 0
Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
Read more

Western becomes first university in U.S. to offer palliative care minor

Campus 0
Western’s main campus is adding a new palliative care minor starting fall quarter. // Photo by Sophia Galvez
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,464FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
overcast clouds
53.8 ° F
55.4 °
52 °
76 %
1.6mph
90 %
Wed
59 °
Thu
59 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
59 °
Sun
56 °

Random picks

News

Western professors celebrated for 45 years of teaching

0
After 45 years of service to Western, four faculty members were honored for their commitment at the university’s Annual Employee Recognition Ceremony. Marian Ritter, Dr. Michael Burnett, Dr. Daniel Rangel-Guerrero and Professor Farrokh Safavi have continued their dedication to students and research for 45 years. Annika Wolters the Associated Student President spoke at the ceremony on Wednesday, April 29. Her message...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

4
As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...