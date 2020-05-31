60.1 F
Bellingham
Sunday, May 31, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Climate task force begins climate measure filtering process, funding considerations

      0
      The Bellingham Climate Task Force (bottom row) and the Bellingham City Council (upper row) at Bellingham City Hall. // Photo Courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Personal shoppers v.s. COVID-19

      0
      A gloved hand carries a bag full of groceries. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      City & County

      Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

      0
      A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Campus

      Students question where unused dining dollars are going during COVID-19

      0
      The Fairhaven dining hall is the only dining service open at this time, they're providing to-go meals only. // Photo by...
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      City & County

      Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

      0
      A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Petition starts cycling safety debate

      0
      Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn By Benjamin Leung
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      Environment

      Gray wolves are back in Washington

      0
      Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife By Ian Ferguson...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ search for off-campus housing

      0
      Students are facing difficult decisions about off-campus housing due to COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Sienna...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreHealth & WellnessNewsTop Stories

Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

College students and Student Health Center employees feel the impact of COVID-19

12
0
The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken

By Sienna Boucher

The Student Health Center switched to virtual appointments only during spring quarter due to COVID-19. 

Many students have gone home to their families, but there are plenty still residing in Bellingham. First-year Western student Emily Wickham said that in these times money is tight, and the Student Health Center has been a good financial option for students looking for care. 

Emily Wickham chose to stay in Bellingham. Her regular doctor was back home in Sammamish. She was concerned about spending too much money at a regular doctor’s office. 

Wickham said that she contacted the Student Health Center over the phone, because they had gone virtual.

“I called them one morning about making an appointment for something I knew would require a prescription,” Wickham said. “I was on the phone for probably 15 minutes for her to ask me questions about symptoms and she got me a virtual appointment with a nurse 20 minutes later.”     

Wickham said that even though she wasn’t able to get a physical test, she was able to get a prescription based on what she spoke to the doctor about. 

It was her first time using the Student Health Center. Although she would have rather taken an in-person test to get precise results, Wickham said, “They were super helpful and informative.”

Wickham isn’t the only one who wishes there were still physical tests offered, rather than just a virtual evaluation. Dr. David Hansen, a primary care provider at the Student Health Center, agreed that the lack of physical exams is one of the biggest downfalls of virtual care. 

“The physical exam is an important tool that medical providers can use to clarify a diagnosis,” Hansen said.

Although the pandemic was unexpected, the Student Health Center began preparing for COVID-19 in January by switching to online medical records. 

Since the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order was implemented, the Student Health Center has been working trying to continue to provide the highest quality of health care available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A great deal of time and energy has been devoted to redesigning everything we do,” Hansen said. 

Although there has been a lot of change put in place to help keep the Student Health Center useful to students, there has been a decrease in visits since they went virtual. 

“Typically, the Student Health Center manages 150 visits per day. We are now only seeing 10-15% of normal with virtual care,” Hansen said. He is concerned not enough students know they can still reach out to the Student Health Center. “Although updates to our website and social media posts have made some students aware of our availability, we plan to continue more outreach.” 

While technological difficulties can create some obstacles when reaching out for care, the Student Health Center is looking to overcome any hurdles, Hansen said. If there is limited video, audio or WiFi connection, the Student Health Center is able to switch to the phone so that care can be delivered in a timely fashion. 

Virtual appointments may have their limitations, but they are part of an effort to slow the pandemic.

“Limiting in-person appointments drastically reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19,” Hansen said. 

As the pandemic progresses, there are still more changes to come for the Student Health Center. On April 28, the Student Health Center began providing in-person services to a small subset of students in order to accommodate students who cannot afford to go to a regular doctor’s office. 

“If, during a telehealth visit, it is determined that further evaluation and physical examination is necessary, a student will be scheduled to see a provider at the Student Health Center,” Hansen said. 

In regard to COVID-19 related symptoms, Hansen said they will be able to see students with respiratory symptoms in their Student Health Center Annex. This new addition is located on the ground floor. Non-respiratory patients will be seen in the main center of the clinic. He encourages students who fear they are infected with the COVID-19 to contact the Student Health Center. If they have concerning symptoms, they will be scheduled for a telehealth visit with a medical provider.

The Student Health Center is also working with Northwest Labs to offer drive-through testing. Testing is only available with a doctor’s order. “After the order is placed, the student will call Northwest Lab to schedule the appointment. Results are expected 24 to 48 hours after the test is performed. Walk-in visits are not accepted,” Hansen said. 

The Student Health Center is also still offering mental health evaluations and services while working closely with the Counseling Center. 

Marie Anne Thieler, a licenced mental health counselor at Counseling Center said, “We refer students to each other’s services frequently, and our staff feels confident in directing our students to the Health Center for medical issues or for a medication evaluation.” Theiler also said workshops and counseling are offered specifically for students taking mental health medication.  

The Counseling Center has been offering remote services since late March. They offer initial consultations by phone and, when necessary, follow-up video conferencing. Additionally, they are offering a variety of virtual workshops for spring quarter.

According to Thieler, it is beneficial to coincide both medical treatment and counseling when dealing with mental illness. 

As the situation around COVID-19 continues to impact the Western community, the Student Health Center assures students they are still here to provide quality health care.  

To make a virtual appointment, call 360-650-3400.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,960FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Campus0

Behind the systems: Former members frustrated over student’s resignation, double standards for dealing with sexual activity

Former members say rules regarding moral conduct were not applied equally This is...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Opinion0

Find your flow: crafting in isolation

A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind
Read more
Campus

Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

0
The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
Read more
Features

Personal shoppers v.s. COVID-19

0
A gloved hand carries a bag full of groceries. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
Read more
Business & Economy

Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

0
Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
Read more
Opinion

Mental health and the COVID conundrum

0
People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Find your flow: crafting in isolation

Opinion 0
A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
Read more

Personal shoppers v.s. COVID-19

Features 0
A gloved hand carries a bag full of groceries. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum By Victoria Corkum
Read more

Mental health and the COVID conundrum

Opinion 0
People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
Read more

Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

City & County 0
A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,960FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
60.1 ° F
63 °
57 °
51 %
3.9mph
75 %
Mon
59 °
Tue
58 °
Wed
56 °
Thu
59 °
Fri
61 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

Local Bellingham band The Mary Anns Wins Battle of the Bands

0
The Mary Anns practice before performing at the finale of the Sounds of the Underground Battle of the Bands on Sunday, May 5. // Photo by Mike Oh By Maxwell Leidig The audience at the Bellingham Alternative Library anxiously awaited the judge’s to announce the winner of Western’s Battle of the Bands, Sun day, May 5. Audience members clapped and cheered as...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

New minor launches, honors Holocaust survivor

1
James Waller gives a speech about the new Holocaust and Genocide Studies minor on Thursday, Oct. 17 // Photo by Eva Bryner By Eva Bryner The...