50.3 F
Bellingham
Saturday, May 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Climate task force begins climate measure filtering process, funding considerations

      0
      The Bellingham Climate Task Force (bottom row) and the Bellingham City Council (upper row) at Bellingham City Hall. // Photo Courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      City & County

      Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

      0
      A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Features

      Bellingham mask sewing effort continues with Molly’s Sewing Machine Service

      0
      Sewing machine repairwoman and seamstress Molly Chambers in her downtown Bellingham studio. // Photo courtesy of Molly’s Sewing Machine Service
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Campus

      Students question where unused dining dollars are going during COVID-19

      0
      The Fairhaven dining hall is the only dining service open at this time, they're providing to-go meals only. // Photo by...
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      Campus

      Behind the systems: In wake of resignation, a journey of faith and acceptance

      0
      After her resignation, Adams said meeting other LGBTQ+ Christians helped her move forward. // Illustration by Emma Toscani
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      City & County

      Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

      0
      A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Petition starts cycling safety debate

      0
      Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn By Benjamin Leung
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      Environment

      Gray wolves are back in Washington

      0
      Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife By Ian Ferguson...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ search for off-campus housing

      0
      Students are facing difficult decisions about off-campus housing due to COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Sienna...
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusDigital MediaFeaturesPhotographyTop Stories

Western professors’ recommended reads

Western faculty suggests seven novels to share during quarantine

34
0
  • Charles Patterson's bookclub pick, “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes. // Photo courtesy of Charles Patterson

By Macy Adkinson

For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading is calling. Here are book recommendations from six Western professors that transcend the confines of COVID-19.

Professors share their preferred reading spots where they’re taking life a few pages at a time. Whether it’s the kitchen counter or outside by the fire, they all agree reading can take you much further. 

“People who don’t read only get to live one life,” professor Charles Patterson said. “Readers get to live a legion of lives vicariously. Reading allows us to benefit from the wisdom accumulated over the millennia of human existence. It also helps us to develop empathy as we practice imagining ourselves in the situations of the people and characters we read about. The world needs that now more than ever.”

  1. “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes

Patterson, associate professor of Spanish at Western, recommended a classic, “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes. This was the novel that attracted him to the field of early modern literature. 

“Don Quixote” follows the imaginary adventures of the mad knight Don Quixote, along with pirates, daring escapes and romantic intrigues. 

“Most of all, reading it is a literary and philosophical adventure because Cervantes always leaves us wondering what version of the world we can accept as ‘real,’” Patterson said. 

Patterson recommended reading this novel because it shows the world through the eyes of multiple characters, which makes for better readers and better people. 

2.“El Nombre de la Rosa” by Umberto Eco

Western biology professor Alejandro Acevedo-Gutierrez recommended “El Nombre de la Rosa” (“The Name of the Rose” in English) by Umberto Eco for its compelling mystery. 

This book contains elements of murder mystery, history, mountains and fiction, which are all Acevedo-Gutierrez’s interests. 

He descibes the book as “a murder mystery in an Italian monastery atop a mountain range in the middle ages, and based on historical characters and major worldwide events.” 

Acevedo-Gutierrez appreciates the novel for its well crafted content that entertains, puzzles and illustrates a life in a different place and time. 

3.“The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brenee Brown

Western accounting professor Daniel Purdy recommended “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brenee Brown. He said it helped him get through a tough time dealing with the shame he felt with his own imperfections. 

This novel spreads the message of self worth, with 10 suggestions to help better one’s life. It encourages people to embrace living authentically. 

“I think we would all benefit from learning to accept ourselves as we are rather than who we think we’re supposed to be, or buying into who others think we should be,” Purdy said.

 4.“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams

Chemistry professor Jennifer Griffith suggested the science fiction novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. It inspired her love of science fiction reading.

This novel follows the chronicles of the last surviving man after Earth has been demolished to make way for an intergalactic superhighway. Elements of comedy and cleverness make this a fun read, Griffith said. 

5.“The New Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract” by Bill James. 

Western professor of music and society Mark Miyake chose to share “The New Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract” by Bill James.

“Books like this one that focus on the history, the stories, and statistical analysis of the game are both comforting and thought-provoking for me while primarily addressing issues that are different from the ones I teach and write about every day,” Miyake said. 

Even if one doesn’t have a background in baseball, this novel shares profiles of hundreds of individuals stretching back for over a century, Miyake said. 

6.“People of the Book” by Geraldine Brooks 

Anthropology instructor Kathleen Kuba reads multiple books for her book club. She selected “People of the Book” by Geraldine Brooks, as well as “Sisters in Law” by Linda Hirshman. 

“People of the Book” follows an Australian manuscript conservator as she uncovers clues in Europe to restore the Haggadah, a text that lays out the order of a ritual feast that marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover. The novel traces the movement of the Haggadah across Europe from Sarajevo to Spain over 500 years.  

“Having worked in museums for 20 years, I was thrilled to see the meticulous work of museum professionals become a nonstop adventure,” Kuba said.   

Kuba said that uncovering clues and tracking mysteries keep the reader turning the page.

7.“Sisters in Law” by Linda Hirshman

Kuba’s second pick, “Sisters in Law,” is a dual biography of Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.  

Hirshman tells the story of each woman’s early years and their journeys to the Supreme Court. The book gives insight to decisions each made and how they supported one another during the 12 years they shared on the bench.  

“In the 1970s and ’80s I was active in the movement to gain equity for women in the U.S.,” Kuba said. “Though this struggle is still ongoing with much equity still to gain, witnessing women contribute to the ‘highest law in the land’ has given me some hope for greater equity in our society.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,960FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Campus0

Behind the systems: Former members frustrated over student’s resignation, double standards for dealing with sexual activity

Former members say rules regarding moral conduct were not applied equally This is...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Business & Economy0

Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By...
Read more
Opinion

Mental health and the COVID conundrum

0
People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
Read more
City & County

Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

0
A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
Read more
Campus

Western professors’ recommended reads

0
By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
Read more
Features

Bellingham mask sewing effort continues with Molly’s Sewing Machine Service

0
Sewing machine repairwoman and seamstress Molly Chambers in her downtown Bellingham studio. // Photo courtesy of Molly’s Sewing Machine Service
Read more

More Articles Like This

Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

Business & Economy 0
Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
Read more

Mental health and the COVID conundrum

Opinion 0
People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
Read more

Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

City & County 0
A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
Read more

Bellingham mask sewing effort continues with Molly’s Sewing Machine Service

Features 0
Sewing machine repairwoman and seamstress Molly Chambers in her downtown Bellingham studio. // Photo courtesy of Molly’s Sewing Machine Service
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,960FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
moderate rain
50.3 ° F
52 °
49 °
87 %
4.2mph
90 %
Sun
57 °
Mon
59 °
Tue
58 °
Wed
57 °
Thu
59 °

Random picks

Campus

BT residents must move again as second wave of construction begins

0
Buchanan Towers has been under construction since spring quarter of last year. // Photo by Jaden Moon By Samuel Fletcher University residence administrators met with residents of Buchanan Towers on Monday, Oct. 29, to discuss the logistics of the second phase of the Buchanan Towers Residence renovation, a two-year, $24.5 million project which will require half of the residents to move....
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

New STEM facility secures $10 million gift, names building in honor

0
By Audra Anderson Western Foundation’s $20 million fundraising campaign, dedicated to the construction of a new STEM building, collected...