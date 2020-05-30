50.3 F
Bellingham
Saturday, May 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Climate task force begins climate measure filtering process, funding considerations

      0
      The Bellingham Climate Task Force (bottom row) and the Bellingham City Council (upper row) at Bellingham City Hall. // Photo Courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      City & County

      Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

      0
      A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Features

      Bellingham mask sewing effort continues with Molly’s Sewing Machine Service

      0
      Sewing machine repairwoman and seamstress Molly Chambers in her downtown Bellingham studio. // Photo courtesy of Molly’s Sewing Machine Service
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Campus

      Students question where unused dining dollars are going during COVID-19

      0
      The Fairhaven dining hall is the only dining service open at this time, they're providing to-go meals only. // Photo by...
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      Campus

      Behind the systems: In wake of resignation, a journey of faith and acceptance

      0
      After her resignation, Adams said meeting other LGBTQ+ Christians helped her move forward. // Illustration by Emma Toscani
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      City & County

      Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

      0
      A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
      Campus

      Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

      0
      Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Petition starts cycling safety debate

      0
      Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn By Benjamin Leung
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Business & Economy

      Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

      0
      Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
      Environment

      Gray wolves are back in Washington

      0
      Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife By Ian Ferguson...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ search for off-campus housing

      0
      Students are facing difficult decisions about off-campus housing due to COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Sienna...
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyFeaturesTop Stories

Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

Restaurants in the Bellingham area now sell to-go kits for mixed drinks

11
0
A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of the restaurant on Tuesday, May 19, the cocktails come as individual ingredients in a bag for you to mix yourself. // Photo by Thomas Hughes

By Bailey Sytsma

La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza is located in the center of downtown, with its grab-to-go window still available and front doors wide open. The new changes made to the restaurant are unnoticeable just from first glance. However, not only are there new safety renovations inside, but a new addition to the menu as well.

La Fiamma has started selling mixed drink kits in Bellingham for buyers during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” order. Anyone over the age of 21 is now able to enjoy an assortment of alcoholic beverages, such as margaritas and mimosas, with their order of food. 

Andre Carrao, a shift lead at La Fiamma, said the idea to sell mixed drink kits began March 24, 2020 once the state law restrictions changed, allowing restaurants to sell closed container alcoholic beverages. 

Restaurant license holders can sell closed, manufacturer-sealed, bottles or cans of beer, wine and spirits, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board.

Daniel Purdy, a senior instructor for marketing at Western, said that to-go options at restaurants is a marketing tactic that focuses on the need for safety that people have right now. Due to a lack of sales, restaurants will be using many new marketing tactics to make up for lost sales.

“Alcohol sales make up, on average, between 20% to 30% of revenue,” Purdy said. “A breakfast place that doesn’t even carry alcohol would be 0%. Given that for many, a third of sales are lost without alcohol, it makes sense that these establishments would want to find a way to backfill some of those lost sales during the pandemic.”

Each to-go mixer must be ordered with food, Carrao said, and can be either delivered or picked up at the to-go window or inside. 

“We have a custom made margarita mix that we make in house,” Carrao said. “We do tequila and then lime and salt with it.”

They are also now selling wine and beer at the pizzeria, and mixed drink kits can be made customizable if a customer wants a drink that is not on the menu with their new shipment of whisky that they recently got in.

Anyone who chooses to pick up items can stay safe through the restaurant’s new no-contact system, where people entering and leaving cannot go through the same door and have to stay 6 feet apart, Carrao said. 

“Usually since the weather’s nice, we leave the doors open so you don’t have to touch anything,” Carrao said. “You’re 6 feet away from any staff. We also only allow a certain amount of people inside.” 

With the stay-at-home order, Carrao said business is not at its usual capacity. But with the  half-off deals on pizza and new alcohol option, the restaurant has experienced a steady pace of business. He said the new business is attributed to regulars who still buy food to support La Fiamma.

“We’ve got a pretty good presence on Fridays and Saturdays,” Carrao said. “At night, we usually have a pretty full kitchen at any given time, wait times can actually get kind of long.

It’s not just the regulars who are interested in La Fiamma’s mixed drink kits. Madison Murphy, a recent graduate from Western, is also looking forward to trying the new menu options and a different food scene.

“I like the margaritas, but now that I know there are more I would probably do a different cocktail,” Murphy said.

Once businesses adapted to-go alcoholic drinks, Murphy said she began buying margaritas at Jalapeños downtown, but stopped because the drinks were too strong.

“I really like the kits, though. I think it’s a great idea,” Murphy said. “I’m glad they have more options now because I have a cocktail book but don’t have any of the stuff that you would need to make anything.”

Purdy said  alcohol packs are a good marketing tactic because it gives people what they want, and marketing is all about doing what the people want.

“The idea is simply to focus on the needs and wants of your customer, using empathy to understand them and then seeking to fulfill those needs in a way that is sustainable and beneficial for both the business and the consumer,” Purdy said.

Murphy said she hopes the option will still be available for customers to buy the mixed drink kits after the pandemic.

“The alcohol to-go is a pretty popular thing, so I think we would probably include that if we’re still able to do that,”  Carrao said. “I don’t know if the laws will change, but that’s probably something we would keep.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,960FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Campus0

Behind the systems: Former members frustrated over student’s resignation, double standards for dealing with sexual activity

Former members say rules regarding moral conduct were not applied equally This is...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Business & Economy0

Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By...
Read more
Opinion

Mental health and the COVID conundrum

0
People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
Read more
City & County

Mix drink to-go kits are the top buy at La Fiamma Wood Fire Pizza

0
A pizza and Moscow Mule mixing kit from La Fiamma Pizza, who are conducting carry-out services. Displayed on the deck of...
Read more
Campus

Western professors’ recommended reads

0
By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
Read more
Features

Bellingham mask sewing effort continues with Molly’s Sewing Machine Service

0
Sewing machine repairwoman and seamstress Molly Chambers in her downtown Bellingham studio. // Photo courtesy of Molly’s Sewing Machine Service
Read more

More Articles Like This

Survey shows Whatcom County’s small businesses are struggling

Business & Economy 0
Outside of The Shakedown in 2018. // Photo by Lili McMurtrey By Hailee Wickersham
Read more

Mental health and the COVID conundrum

Opinion 0
People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
Read more

Western professors’ recommended reads

Campus 0
By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
Read more

Bellingham mask sewing effort continues with Molly’s Sewing Machine Service

Features 0
Sewing machine repairwoman and seamstress Molly Chambers in her downtown Bellingham studio. // Photo courtesy of Molly’s Sewing Machine Service
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,960FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,462FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
moderate rain
50.3 ° F
52 °
49 °
87 %
4.2mph
90 %
Sun
57 °
Mon
59 °
Tue
58 °
Wed
57 °
Thu
59 °

Random picks

Features

Between Two Cultures

0
In the back corner of the Dakota Gallery is a bright orange shrine. The mock-altar is comprised of several tall candles surrounding a small TV that is playing a looped commercial for skin whitening soap. Scattered around the shrine are dozens of bars of the soap that are being advertised. The clean, white walls lining the rest of the...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

0
In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...