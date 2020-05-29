70.6 F
  • About
Opinion

Safe Sex And COVID-19

You can stay healthy and have fun at the same time

77
0
Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in October 2018. // Photo by Harrison Amelang

Opinion

By Michelle McDaniel

This week, I learned that WinkWink, a sex shop in Bellingham, sells sex toys that can be controlled remotely through someone’s phone. 

“That’s been fun right now for people, to have one person who has a vibrator and their partner across town is controlling it,” Jenn Mason, owner of WinkWink, said over the phone.

It can be really challenging for couples who are living apart to stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mason said.

“There’s all kinds of creative ways right now where people can maintain their sex lives while quarantined with their partner, but also even when they are apart,” Mason said.

Fostering a sex-positive culture has been a big part of Western, but since Gov. Inslee’s stay-at-home order has everyone indoors, the community is missing out. Students don’t have the opportunity right now to stop at tables in Red Square when walking between classes to get information or pick up free condoms. It’s important that we continue to create safe spaces where we can openly talk about sexual wellness, no matter where we are.

An illustration of a condom encourages safe sex practices and offers services through Western. // Image Courtesy of Western Prevention and Wellness Services

Mason said she has been thinking a lot about the way we as a society are talking about exposing ourselves to the risks of COVID-19 and that there are a lot of parallels to the way that we talk about sexually transmitted diseases.  

“We’re deciding for ourselves what amount of exposure feels safe for us by having conversations with the people we live with, friends and the people we’re connected with,” Mason said. “We all are a little bit more open about our own health and what risks we’re willing to take.”

  Hopefully we can learn from some of these COVID-19 lessons in the way that we talk about STDs by being able to feel open to ask people who they have been exposing themselves to and then deciding what our comfort is with their risk level, Mason said.

“A lot of people feel really uncomfortable asking about STD status and asking about have you been tested, have you exposed yourself, what protections have you taken and have you had unprotected sex recently,” Mason said. “I think those are really hard questions to ask and I also think they are super necessary.”

Spring quarter is normally when Prevention and Wellness Services at Western promotes STD testing, said Tracy Dahlstedt-Rienstra, a health educator and peer sexual health education coordinator at Western. Students can still get tested for STDs, largely from the comfort of their home. The health center will help them to know what test they need and where they can go and get tested, Dahlstedt-Rienstra said. 

“COVID-19 is not the only bug out there, it’s just the most popular one right now,” Dahlstedt-Rienstra said.

Students can find additional resources on Western’s website about Sexual Health Promotion. In addition, “current Western students can submit an online request for a personal supply of condoms or other safe sex products” according to the Prevention and Wellness Services’ “Be Well” weekly newsletter. Prevention and Wellness Services will mail them to you according to their newsletter. Within the last few weeks, they have received about 40 orders, according to Dahlstedt-Rienstra. 

An illustration of a condom encourages safe sex practices and offers services through Western. // Image Courtesy of Western Prevention and Wellness Services

“That’s been a really fun way to be interacting and it feels like a really useful way that we can be supporting students with their sexual health during this time,” Dahlstedt-Rienstra said.

Paul Cocke, director of Communications and Marketing at Western, said that he has heard no discussions regarding any budget cuts due to COVID-19 that would prevent Western from continuing to provide sexual wellness resources for students.  

“I’m almost positive that they’re [Western] not cutting anything having to do with Prevention and Wellness Services and if anything, they [Western] are probably ramping up support,” Cocke said.

Planned Parenthood has a great online resource to learn about COVID-19 and Your Sexual Health. They have included some good information such as if someone can get COVID-19 from having sex, how to safely have sex during the COVID-19 pandemic, how to connect with your partner while socially distancing and how to stay safe while staying at home if you are in an abusive relationship.

It’s important that we all stay safe and healthy during this difficult time, but that doesn’t mean we have to neglect one of our basic human needs and wants, sexual pleasure.

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Campus0

Behind the systems: Former members frustrated over student’s resignation, double standards for dealing with sexual activity

Former members say rules regarding moral conduct were not applied equally This is...
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Features0

The motivation behind pandemic haircuts

By Emily Bishop With salons closed across the country,...
Features

Bellingham film collective share the secrets to becoming an actor

0
Talking to Crows is a female majority film collective that acts, films and markets their own work as well as creates...
Campus

Students question where unused dining dollars are going during COVID-19

0
Illustration of a woman cutting her own hair. Most salons and barbershops are closed due to COVID-19, so some are attempting...
Opinion

Safe Sex And COVID-19

0
Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
Campus

Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

0
Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
The motivation behind pandemic haircuts

Features 0
By Emily Bishop With salons closed across the country, and people with more free...
Bellingham film collective share the secrets to becoming an actor

Features 0
Talking to Crows is a female majority film collective that acts, films and markets their own work as well as creates...
Students question where unused dining dollars are going during COVID-19

Campus 0
Illustration of a woman cutting her own hair. Most salons and barbershops are closed due to COVID-19, so some are attempting...
Critical demand for child care services in Bellingham

Campus 0
Lake Padden Triathlon in 2019.//, Photo courtesy of the City of Bellingham By Benjamin Leung
News

Tips for new students

0
A new student can expect their first week at Western to be jammed with events, ice breakers in residence halls, bundles of brochures and endless amounts of new information thrown at them each day. Nearly 4,000 first-year students arrived to campus this month. Whether they are transferring from another college, or fresh out of high school, it’s not uncommon for...
