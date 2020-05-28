60.5 F
Bellingham
Friday, May 29, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Climate task force begins climate measure filtering process, funding considerations

      0
      The Bellingham Climate Task Force (bottom row) and the Bellingham City Council (upper row) at Bellingham City Hall. // Photo Courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Petition starts cycling safety debate

      0
      Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn By Benjamin Leung
      Environment

      Gray wolves are back in Washington

      0
      Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife By Ian Ferguson...
      Features

      Strange dreams during social distancing

      0
      Stress, among other factors, can lead to more vivid and sometimes bizzare dreams. Some are experiencing this due to the...
      Features

      Bellingham local shops bring business home

      0
      A stand in front of Jeremy Noet’s House displays Blue Water Pottery for sale. // Photo courtesy of Jeremy Noet
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Behind the systems: In wake of resignation, a journey of faith and acceptance

      0
      After her resignation, Adams said meeting other LGBTQ+ Christians helped her move forward. // Illustration by Emma Toscani
      Campus

      Behind the systems: For LGBTQ+ employees at religious organizations, a murky legal landscape on campus and in the courts

      0
      St. James Cathedral in Seattle is the main church of the Seattle Archdiocese, and the seat of Archbishop Paul Etienne. //...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ search for off-campus housing

      0
      Students are facing difficult decisions about off-campus housing due to COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Sienna...
      Campus

      Behind the systems: Former members frustrated over student’s resignation, double standards for dealing with sexual activity

      0
      Former members say rules regarding moral conduct were not applied equally This is the last in a four-part...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Petition starts cycling safety debate

      0
      Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn By Benjamin Leung
      City & County

      Climate task force begins climate measure filtering process, funding considerations

      0
      The Bellingham Climate Task Force (bottom row) and the Bellingham City Council (upper row) at Bellingham City Hall. // Photo Courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000 The Evergreen...
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Environment

      Gray wolves are back in Washington

      0
      Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife By Ian Ferguson...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ search for off-campus housing

      0
      Students are facing difficult decisions about off-campus housing due to COVID-19. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Sienna...
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring...
      Campus

      Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

      2
      Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job This is the...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreEnvironmentFeaturesTop Stories

Gray wolves are back in Washington

Over 145 wolves call Washington their home — decisions on their recovery and management ongoing, contentious

17
0
Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

By Ian Ferguson

In a period of time spanning just over 150 years, European settlers trapped, shot and poisoned every last pack of gray wolves in Washington state. These wolves that had once roamed nearly every region in the state disappeared.

In 2008, nearly 80 years after their eradication, a new wolf pack was documented. Since then the population of wolves has increased by an average of 23% each year, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. 

By the end of 2019 there were, at minimum, 145 confirmed wolves and 21 packs according to a report by the WDFW. The report claims the actual population number is likely higher. 

Prior to western settlement, the gray wolf’s adaptability allowed it to thrive in the varying regions of Washington for thousands of years. 

According to a report by the U.S Department of  Fish and Wildlife, In the 1820s after European settlers had moved into Washington and established a fur trade, trapping of wolves for their pelts increased. Between 1821 and 1859, 14,810 wolf pelts were sold. 

Additionally, conflicts prompted ranchers and settlers to shoot and poison wolves. In the summer of 1930 the last documented pack was killed in the forested regions of the Olympic Peninsula.  

Their return has prompted many questions regarding how their newly established presence may affect the ecosystem. University of Washington conservation researcher, Samuel Wasser said the answer isn’t so simple. 

But so far, Wasser said the wolves have been fitting well into the community. 

In the nearly 80 years since the wolves were extirpated from the ecosystem, Wasser said the coyote populations have increased substantially. 

“A lot of people don’t realize how much damage coyotes can actually do to the habitat,” Wasser said. 

Wasser said coyotes are generalists, so they eat a wide diversity of prey. They also eat a lot of baby animals, he said, which can lead to adverse challenges for other predators in the food chain. 

According to Wasser, in Yellowstone, as wolves began to recover so did the Pronghorn antelope. This was because the wolves were now regulating the coyote population, which preyed on Pronghorn fawns. 

The reintroduction of the gray wolf could potentially regulate the number of coyotes — allowing for more baby animals reaching maturity — meaning more prey for both hunters and predators. 

This process is referred to as trophic cascades, Wasser said — the ecological consequences of adding or removing a species from the food chain. As for the wolves’ cascade effect in Washington, the judgement is still out. 

Unlike Yellowstone, in which the ecosystem was left practically untouched in the times the wolves were gone, Washington has gone through immense changes in its landscape — including human population increases, agricultural land increases and the minimization of wildlands. 

While the prevalence of ecological impacts are still in question, the impacts of wolves for cattle ranchers in northeastern Washington have been clearly reported.  

In 2019, WDFW reported that 14 cattle were killed by wolf attacks, with an additional 11 injured cattle. When a specific pack has attacked cattle repeatedly, the department may decide to kill a wolf from that pack as a measure to prevent future attacks. In 2019, the department removed nine wolves due to livestock deaths. 

Since their return, conservation groups, activists and ranchers have quarrelled over the management of this issue.

Sophia Ressler, the Washington wildlife advocate for the Center for Biological Diversity has been openly critical about the department’s handling of wolf depredation.

“We want to see people be able to coexist with an animal that has been on this landscape for much, much longer than humans have been here,” Ressler said.

Ressler said the goal is to eventually see zero state lead killings of wolves, giving them the best opportunity for recovery. 

Jay Shepherd, coordinator for Conservation Northwest’s Wolf Program, said the current “stronghold” for Washington wolves is in northeastern Washington counties. 

He said cattle depredation is a significant issue in these counties. 

“It’s the issue that is kind of driving a wedge between the cultural divide that we have in Washington, rural versus urban,” Shepherd said. 

Shepherd said wolves can be a polarizing species. On one polar spectrum are advocacy groups, who advocate for conservation and recovery at all costs. On the other side are ranchers, and people living with the wolves, who’s livestock and financial stability may take a hit at the consequence of wolves. 

“I think we need to work together on them, instead of just pointing fingers,” Shepherd said. 

One of the ways Shepherd and Conservation Northwest have worked to accomplish this is by advocating for non-lethal measures of cattle protection — specifically using a technique called range riding. 

A range rider will ride with the cattle, either on horseback or all terrain vehicles, to keep watch on their herd. Range riding is the primary method of preventing wolf attacks when cattle move into wolf inhabited areas. 

“Before wolves were extirpated from the lower 48, there were a lot of people watching cattle on horse,” he said. “It was the way.” 

Shepherd said this is not a fool-proof method. The goal is not to eliminate wolf-livestock conflict, but reduce it to the point where ranching stays viable. 

He said if wolves do continue to recover, and begin to inhabit the whole state, a level of social tolerance for the wolves will be required. 

“I think people are going to have to be patient, this is a hard process,” Shepherd said. “We just have a culturally diverse state and people are going to have to kind of recognize other people’s point of views and find some common ground.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,959FansLike
1,240FollowersFollow
5,457FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus2

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Campus0

Behind the systems: Former members frustrated over student’s resignation, double standards for dealing with sexual activity

Former members say rules regarding moral conduct were not applied equally This is...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Petition starts cycling safety debate

Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn
Read more
Environment

Gray wolves are back in Washington

0
Wolves spotted in Washington State. // Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife By Ian Ferguson...
Read more
Campus

Behind the systems: In wake of resignation, a journey of faith and acceptance

0
After her resignation, Adams said meeting other LGBTQ+ Christians helped her move forward. // Illustration by Emma Toscani
Read more
Features

Strange dreams during social distancing

0
Stress, among other factors, can lead to more vivid and sometimes bizzare dreams. Some are experiencing this due to the...
Read more
Features

Bellingham local shops bring business home

0
A stand in front of Jeremy Noet’s House displays Blue Water Pottery for sale. // Photo courtesy of Jeremy Noet
Read more

More Articles Like This

Petition starts cycling safety debate

City & County 0
Chuckanut Drive as seen from a car. // Photo courtesy of Chris Hahn By Benjamin Leung
Read more

Behind the systems: In wake of resignation, a journey of faith and acceptance

Campus 0
After her resignation, Adams said meeting other LGBTQ+ Christians helped her move forward. // Illustration by Emma Toscani
Read more

Strange dreams during social distancing

Features 0
Stress, among other factors, can lead to more vivid and sometimes bizzare dreams. Some are experiencing this due to the...
Read more

Bellingham local shops bring business home

Features 0
A stand in front of Jeremy Noet’s House displays Blue Water Pottery for sale. // Photo courtesy of Jeremy Noet
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,959FansLike
1,240FollowersFollow
5,457FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
60.5 ° F
64 °
58 °
63 %
0.6mph
1 %
Fri
67 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
60 °
Mon
57 °
Tue
60 °

Random picks

Sports

Gilmore’s girls set sights for 2020

0
WWU pitcher Anna Kasner throwing a pitch facing off against Edmonds Community College for a double header on Sept. 28, 2019. // Photo by Alex Moreno. By Ben Bagley As the new season awaits, second-year head coach Sheryl Gilmore and the Viking softball team have their eyes on the prize.
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Smoking on campus will be restricted to designated areas as Western...

3
Ian Earle looks towards Desiree Pulido while smoking a cigarette in the smoking area near Wilson Library neighboring Red Square on Tuesday, Oct. 15....