      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      By Seth Stevens
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support.
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart's Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000
      Arts & Music

      Spring student art exhibit postponed

      0
      Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23
      City & County

      Makeworth Market makes it work

      0
      Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What's the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks
      Associated Students

      Student fundraiser event to be held on May 28

      0
      24-hour donation event at Western is focusing on helping students who were affected by the pandemic
      Associated Students

      Why aren't Western students voting in AS elections?

      0
      This year, only 14% of the student body voted in the AS election: what gives?
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online
      Campus

      Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

      2
      Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart's Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020's budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts "seem a little optimistic."
      City & County

      Makeworth Market makes it work

      0
      Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home.
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19.
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online
      Campus

      Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

      2
      Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020's budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts "seem a little optimistic."
      Associated Students

      SAIRC provides student support

      0
      Campus organization puts on digital events and resources spring quarter
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What's the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don't mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our "heroes?"

      0
      By Payton Gift
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy.
CampusAssociated Students

Why aren’t Western students voting in AS elections?

47
0

This year, only 14% of the student body voted in the AS election: what gives?

Percentage of Western Students that voted in the 2019 AS election. // Graphic by Emma Toscani

By Madison Morris

The Associated Student elections came and went, securing victories for seven students. Although the Western student body is around 15,170, only 14% of students voted in the AS election this year. 

That’s not an insignificant amount of students voting — 1,081 voters, according to AS election coordinator Ina LaGrandeur — but what’s going through the minds of the rest of the 14,089 students who didn’t vote?

Some students didn’t know the election was even happening. 

“I have some friends who didn’t vote, and I think the reason that they didn’t vote is just because they forgot to,” Kassidy Haluska, a fourth-year environmental science major, said. “It’s not on the forefront of everyone’s minds all the time, especially if you’re not involved and don’t have a lot of friends in student government.” 

Some participating students said that they were graduating this year and that they didn’t see a point in voting.

Katie Dynes, a second-year human services major at Western, didn’t vote either. “I didn’t vote because it didn’t seem like it was important for me to do so,” Dynes said. “I’m honestly not sure what the AS officers do for students and Western as a whole. I read the posters up outside the library, but I didn’t feel a strong enough pull to any of them to vote.”

Interacting with AS candidates face-to-face can be invaluable to running an election, but with campus being closed due to COVID-19, students had less opportunities to interact with AS candidates face-to-face. 

This had a small but noticeable impact on the vote count; according to the AS office, the voter percentage dropped a little more than 1% from 15.1% of the student body voting last year. 

Nate Jo, Nicole Ballard, Nora Harren, Ranulfo Molina, Sargun Handa, Carson Brock and Keenan Kaemingk were all elected to the AS for the 2020-21 school year. Jo was elected AS president, Ballard as Vice President for Governmental affairs, Harren as Vice President for Sustainability, Molina as Vice President for Diversity, Handa as Pro-Tempore, Brock as Vice President for Student Services and Kaemingk as Vice President for Activities.

Jo, a second-year philosophy, political science and economics major, encourages that students vote. 

“I love how engaged and active Western students are in terms of voicing their concerns,” Jo said. “I think that if you’re going to be talking about the things that need to be changing, you should be part of the solution, which means voicing your opinions by electing the people who actually work with university administrators to change those things.” 

Incentive to vote can also include supporting friends in student government, according to Haluska.

“My number one reason for voting was just to support my friends that were running in the election,” Haluska said. “But I try to vote in every AS election because I think it allows you to have some say in the way that Western does things.”

No matter a student’s justification for voting, Jo hopes that voters recognize the power of their vote. “I think the biggest reason for disengagement at Western is because students don’t believe that their vote makes a difference,” Jo said. “If you don’t think that your vote is actually going to change anything, well, then it’s not worth it. The truth is that every vote counts.”

Associated Students

AS board discusses improving campus safety

0
By Julia Berkman The Associated Students Board met on May 4 and discussed a poll Western residents took about safety on campus, presented by VP...