LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

53.5 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000 The Evergreen...
      Arts & Music

      Spring student art exhibit postponed

      0
      Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23 The Bachelors of Fine...
      City & County

      Makeworth Market makes it work

      0
      Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions The exterior of Makeworth Market dressed with balloons...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Associated Students

      Student fundraiser event to be held on May 28

      0
      24-hour donation event at Western is focusing on helping students who were affected by the pandemic
      Associated Students

      Why aren’t Western students voting in AS elections?

      0
      This year, only 14% of the student body voted in the AS election: what gives?
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring...
      Campus

      Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

      2
      Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job This is the...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000 The Evergreen...
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
      City & County

      Makeworth Market makes it work

      0
      Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions The exterior of Makeworth Market dressed with balloons...
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

      0
      Campus organization brings their events to students online LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring...
      Campus

      Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

      2
      Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job This is the...
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
      Associated Students

      SAIRC provides student support

      0
      Campus organization puts on digital events and resources spring quarter A display of the AS...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreHealth & Wellness

LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

20
0

Campus organization brings their events to students online

LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring topics such as mindfulness and yoga. // Photo courtesy of LGBTQ+ Western

By Ashtyn Gudgel

With a closed campus during spring quarter, Western’s student organizations have adapted to bringing their events online. LGBTQ+ Western is no exception, and has been holding weekly events via Zoom since spring quarter began.

“Decisions for what events we were putting on were made once we knew we were going digital,” said L.K. Langley, the director of LGBTQ+ Western. “We’ve planned three weekly virtual gatherings to foster the connection between queer folkx [sic]at Western.”

Each gathering takes place over Zoom, and focuses on different aspects of holistic wellness for queer students, according to Langley. On Mondays, counseling center therapist and yoga instructor Kelsey Johnson hosts Queer Yoga.

“Queer Yoga focuses on student’s physical wellness,” Langley said. “For queer people, it’s common to feel a disconnect from their own body, and Queer Yoga is a way to create a connection and stay grounded.”

On Wednesdays, staff psychologist Christopher Edwards hosts a Mindful Self-Compassion Workshop. Edwards, who created this workshop out of an intensive training he attended last year, led by Dr. Kristin Neff and Dr. Chris Germer, used the workshop to promote mindfulness for the students who attend. 

“The series is intended to be as engaging as possible with space to share, connect, and practice in-community,” Edwards said. “We open each week with a check-in, talk about how we practiced self-compassion or specific exercises related to mindfulness, and then take time to walk through simple exercises or listen to a guided meditation.”

Edwards also stressed the importance of the workshop right now. “This quarter has been challenging in so many ways and the more I read about the impact of COVID-19 on well-being, the more I wanted to offer a space for people to come together and consider tools that might provide some relief,” he said.

On Thursdays, a guest faculty member hosts a Queer Arts & Culture Conversation, discussing aspects of a specific part of queer culture, including queer representation in comics and art created during the AIDS epidemic. “These conversations were created for students to connect with other queer communities,” Langley said.

For legacy events hosted by LGBTQ+ Western at the end of the quarter, like Pride and Lavender Graduation, decisions are still being made. “We’re trying to figure out how to transfer these events to a digital setting,” Langley said.

For many queer students, it’s important to continue to interact with other students and faculty that will support them, especially in times where they may be in an environment that may not be supportive.

“In many conversations I’ve had with colleagues, friends and other mental health providers a consistent theme has been concern for queer individuals during these uncertain times,” Edwards said.

“The added strain of social isolation, lack of support, being in environments that may feel unsafe and having to navigate already complex systems makes it that much more important to be there for our fellow LGBTQ+ family,” he said.

Makayla Haverluk, co-president of the Western student organization Out in Science, which is a group dedicated to the inclusion of LGBTQ+ members of the science community, also stressed the importance of support for queer students. 

“Many of us were forced to move back to an unsafe situation with a family that doesn’t accept their identities,” Haverluk said. “LGBTQ+ students need support and validation from peers, so online activities, group chats and just social media in general can be very reassuring for some people because they are using an outlet in which they can be themselves.”

LGBTQ+ Western’s virtual gatherings have provided a place for queer students to be themselves, and Langley reminds us that this time is not the only time to support queer students.

“It’s always important to support queer students, but especially now,” Langley said. “We live in a society that still sends messages that who we are is not okay. Through these workshops and virtual gatherings, we’re in a place where we are supported.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,956FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,458FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus2

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Associated Students0

Student fundraiser event to be held on May 28

24-hour donation event at Western is focusing on helping students who were affected by the...
Read more
Associated Students

Why aren’t Western students voting in AS elections?

0
This year, only 14% of the student body voted in the AS election: what gives?
Read more
Campus

LGBTQ+ Western events provide support for students

0
Campus organization brings their events to students online LGBTQ+ Western is holding virtual workshops featuring...
Read more
Campus

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

2
Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job This is the...
Read more
Arts & Music

Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

0
Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000 The Evergreen...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Student fundraiser event to be held on May 28

Associated Students 0
24-hour donation event at Western is focusing on helping students who were affected by the pandemic
Read more

Why aren’t Western students voting in AS elections?

Associated Students 0
This year, only 14% of the student body voted in the AS election: what gives?
Read more

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Campus 2
Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job This is the...
Read more

Spring student art exhibit postponed

Arts & Music 0
Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23 The Bachelors of Fine...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,956FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,458FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
moderate rain
53.5 ° F
55.4 °
51 °
76 %
2.9mph
40 %
Tue
57 °
Wed
61 °
Thu
66 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
67 °

Random picks

Sports

Stafford makes immediate impact

0
Senior Guard Taylor Stafford might’ve only  had one season of eligibility for the Vikings, but that is all the time he needed to be named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year. After scoring 64 points in two games, Stafford was named Most Valuable Player in the GNAC Tournament. Stafford’s award has been in the...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Records show expulsion rare for sexual misconduct perpetrators

1
By Monique Merrill With reporting help from: Lexi Foldenauer, Dante Koplowitz-Fleming and Raelynn Sheridan Content warning: this story contains subject matter regarding sexual misconduct. From 2009 to 2016, 58...