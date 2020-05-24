54.3 F
Bellingham
Sunday, May 24, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      0
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000 The Evergreen...
      Arts & Music

      Spring student art exhibit postponed

      0
      Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23 The Bachelors of Fine...
      City & County

      Makeworth Market makes it work

      0
      Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions The exterior of Makeworth Market dressed with balloons...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Arts & Music

      Spring student art exhibit postponed

      0
      Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23 The Bachelors of Fine...
      Associated Students

      SAIRC provides student support

      0
      Campus organization puts on digital events and resources spring quarter A display of the AS...
      Campus

      Riding into Bike Month

      0
      Western’s Sustainable Transportation Office hosts a Bike Month photo contest Kenzi Garner, Associated Students Western’s Alternative...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

      0
      Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000 The Evergreen...
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
      City & County

      Makeworth Market makes it work

      0
      Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions The exterior of Makeworth Market dressed with balloons...
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Business & Economy

      City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

      0
      Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
      Associated Students

      SAIRC provides student support

      0
      Campus organization puts on digital events and resources spring quarter A display of the AS...
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
      City & County

      New survey explores pet owners’ scooping habits

      0
      In a city with nearly 20,000 dogs, unscooped pet waste is a major concern for multiple agencies
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      2
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      0
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
  • Archives
  • About
FeaturesArts & MusicCity & CountyPeople

Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

7
0

Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000

The Evergreen Bandanna Game in action. // Photo courtesy of Bradley James Lockhart

By Riley Currie

As Washington residents make their own masks and pass time during social distancing, bandanas and ways to kill time are both in high demand. The Evergreen Bandana Game, a board game printed on a cotton bandana, just happens to be both. 

The game, produced by Northwest Corner Goods, went live on Kickstarter on May 5, where it met its goal of $2,500 in just six hours. As of May 14, 276 backers have pledged $11,449. 

Rewards for Kickstarter pledges include a sticker pack and the game itself, which is scheduled to be delivered in August. 

The game consists of the printed bandana, custom engraved and regular dice, a rules card and a cloth carrier bag. The deluxe “Rainier” edition of the game also includes four custom engraved wooden played tokens and a special rules card. 

The illustration by Bradley James Lockhart features over a dozen nods to Washington culture, from geographic landmarks like Mt. St. Helens and Mt. Rainier to mythical creatures like Seattle’s bridge troll and Sasquatch. 

Lockhart is a Bellingham-based graphic designer, illustrator and animator. He teaches design courses at Western, and his work has been featured by Brand New, The Daily Hive and The Seattle Times. 

Lockhart is perhaps best known for his design for the Bellingham flag, which was first raised in March 2016 after winning an unofficial contest hosted by the Downtown Bellingham Partnership. The flag is the first official Bellingham flag in the city’s 113-year history. 

After designing the flag, Lockhart began creating more work based on place. 

The Evergreen Bandana Game is heavily inspired by Lockhart’s experiences living in Washington state. Along the way players encounter uniquely Washingtonian obstacles, like marmot bites and ferry lines. 

“I myself go to the Olympic Peninsula a lot,” Lockhart said. He explained he’s well-acquainted with the notorious ferry lines, as well as the long drive when the ferry is delayed. “Sometimes you are in, like, a four-hour ferry line, and the people at the ferry will tell you, ‘you know it’s faster if you just drive all the way around Puget Sound.’”

If a player lands on a certain tile in the game, they have to roll to catch the ferry. Miss, and they’re forced to travel through the Tacoma Narrows, the infamously tight stretch of highway south of Seattle. 

Lockhart described the game as a series of inside jokes about actual life in Washington. 

“Bradley has always been a Bellingham-focused artist,” said Alexandra Niedzialkowski, musician and collaborative partner of Lockhart’s. Instrumental tracks from her album Comfort World are featured in the promotional videos for the Evergreen Bandana Game. 

Niedzialkowski is excited to be a part of the Evergreen Bandana Game’s release. 

“I feel like when I was a kid and we’d go on long road trips, the nearest thing you could find for a portable game would be one of those really awkward, plastic foldable games,” she said. “I love the idea of a game you can actually wear.”

Games are really popular on Kickstarter, according to Lockhart. The Evergreen Bandana Game is perfect for Kickstarter’s audience. 

“It appeals to the art and illustration side of it, the board game side of it and the Pacific Northwest side of it,” Lockhart said. 

Backers on Kickstarter agree, based on the support the game has received so far. 

“It’s just been so surprising how fast we funded the project,” said Kevin Misiuda, co-founder of Northwest Corner Goods. 

Misiuda and Lockhart are longtime friends and have worked together since 2005. In the fall of 2019, they co-founded Northwest Corner Goods. Northwest Corner Goods “makes original products that connect people with the places and experiences they love,” according to their website.

“People are really looking for some connection to their place and their community right now,” Misiuda said. 

The response to the Evergreen Bandana Game’s release has been “really positive,” according to Misiuda. Despite difficulties marketing the game during social distancing, he’s excited about the concept of a board game on a bandana. 

Lockhart and Misiuda agree that the versatility of the game makes it especially promising. There’s been talk of other city or state specific bandana games.

“We did research, and there really hasn’t been anything like this,” Misiuda said. “It’s a game you can put in your back pocket.”

The Kickstarter for the Evergreen Bandana Game will continue until June 3. For more information, go to thebandanagame.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,950FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,458FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Features0

Bellingham chef delivers meals to the vulnerable during COVID-19

Illustration of Ona Lee, chef and founder of Clara's Canning Co., with food, trees and flowers....
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Bellingham artist creates Washington-themed board game printed on bandanna

Bradley James Lockhart’s Evergreen Bandana Game surpasses its Kickstarter goal by over $9,000
Read more
Business & Economy

City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

0
Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
Read more
Arts & Music

Spring student art exhibit postponed

0
Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23 The Bachelors of Fine...
Read more
City & County

Makeworth Market makes it work

0
Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions The exterior of Makeworth Market dressed with balloons...
Read more
Associated Students

SAIRC provides student support

0
Campus organization puts on digital events and resources spring quarter A display of the AS...
Read more

More Articles Like This

City of Bellingham forecasts a $9.6 million deficit for 2020’s budget

Business & Economy 0
Bellingham City Councilmember Pinky Vargas stated that these forecasts “seem a little optimistic.” An illustration...
Read more

Spring student art exhibit postponed

Arts & Music 0
Bachelors of Fine Art student exhibit postponed until Sept. 23 The Bachelors of Fine...
Read more

Makeworth Market makes it work

City & County 0
Bellingham business celebrates one-year anniversary amidst COVID-19 restrictions The exterior of Makeworth Market dressed with balloons...
Read more

Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

Campus 0
By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,950FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,458FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
scattered clouds
54.3 ° F
56 °
52 °
76 %
2.2mph
40 %
Sun
61 °
Mon
62 °
Tue
59 °
Wed
62 °
Thu
66 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

Art That Makes a Difference: A Grandfather’s Legacy

0
A display of handwritten entries on display at the Western Gallery on Monday, Nov. 25. // Photo by Claire Ott By Elizabeth Hall Sebastian Mendes has heard his grandfather’s story for his entire life, ever since he was old enough to understand English. His grandfather was a Portuguese diplomat in Southern France during World War II, and helped refugees passing through the...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

Relationships in College: Breaking up

0
You know that feeling when your stomach drops, your heart rate quickens and the world is spinning? And when you get a really bad...