52.4 F
Bellingham
Saturday, May 23, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      0
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Features

      DIY haircuts, do it right

      0
      Hair stylist Trudy Johnston poses with a client in her salon before it was closed due to COVID-19. \ Photo courtesy...
      Campus

      Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

      0
      By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

      0
      Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis By...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Riding into Bike Month

      0
      Western’s Sustainable Transportation Office hosts a Bike Month photo contest Kenzi Garner, Associated Students Western’s Alternative...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
      Campus

      Western and off-campus counselors provide help through online services

      0
      Western's counseling services are moved to online platforms due to social distancing measures. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
      City & County

      New survey explores pet owners’ scooping habits

      0
      In a city with nearly 20,000 dogs, unscooped pet waste is a major concern for multiple agencies
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council to enter bid to repair Flynn Road Fishtrap Creek Bridge

      0
      Whatcom County Council voted to accept a bid to repair Flynn Road Fishtrap Creek Bridge on April 20, 2019. // Photo...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

      0
      Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
      City & County

      New survey explores pet owners’ scooping habits

      0
      In a city with nearly 20,000 dogs, unscooped pet waste is a major concern for multiple agencies
      Campus

      Western and off-campus counselors provide help through online services

      0
      Western's counseling services are moved to online platforms due to social distancing measures. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

      0
      By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      2
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      0
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
  • Archives
  • About
Campus

Riding into Bike Month

2
0

Western’s Sustainable Transportation Office hosts a Bike Month photo contest

Kenzi Garner, Associated Students Western’s Alternative Transportation coordinator, poses on a bicycle during Bike Month. // Photo by Hannah Gordon-Kirk

By Tony Mueantonthian

Students, faculty and staff who submit photos to Western’s Sustainable Transportation Bike Month photo contest could win $50 gift certificates this month.

Jillian Trinkaus, the Sustainable Transportation program manager, said the contest was created to encourage people to get some exercise.

According to the League of American Bicyclists, National Bike Month, established in 1956, is a chance to showcase the benefits of bicycling and encourage more cyclists to ride. Western has celebrated Bike Month since 2017.

Participants need to post their photos under #WWUBIKEMONTH on Instagram or Facebook. Winners will be chosen at random and announced on a video.

“The photo needs to be a photo of the participants posing with the bike,” said Kenzi Garner, Western’s Alternative Transportation coordinator.

According to Western’s Sustainable Transportation office, winners are chosen at random and announced on a video drawing. The first winner of the Bike Month photo contest was chosen on May 15, and the next will be on June 1.

Katana Sol, a third-year student at Western who won $50 from the Bike Month photo contest on May 15, said that she was surprised when she won the $50 gift certificate from the event. 

“One of my friends posted about the hashtag in my comments section, and I thought I would try it out,” Sol said. “After I checked the video announcement at Western’s sustainability Instagram page for the winner on May 15, I saw my name on the paper.”

Sol said that the COVID-19 gave her an opportunity to learn how to ride a bicycle because she wanted to use the bicycle as her alternative way of transportation. 

Spencer Davis, a fourth-year student at Western who is one of the participants in the competition, said he found the event on Western’s sustainability Instagram page. 

“If I won the $50 gift certificate … I would choose the local bike shop Cafe Velo,” Davis said. “ They will always greet the customers with a smile and make you feel like home.”

Trinkaus said that in the Pacific Northwest, people can ride a bicycle year-round because there is not much snow, but May is usually when people are more likely to ride.

Garner said the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing creates an opportunity for cyclists. She said that the focus this bike month is on riding alone or only with people in the same household. 

Garner said cyclists can find tips for healthy riding during the current crisis on the Ride Healthy website.

“For the new cyclist, I recommend you to get a good protection gear, for example, a helmet, clothes that make you visible on the road. You should plan out the route that can keep you away from the crowded environment,” Garner said. “We also encourage all the cyclists to wear face masks since the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Because the Whatcom Transportation Authority temporarily reduced bus service due to COVID-19, Garner said it is the best time for those who want to bike for exercise and travel.

“There are not many cars on the road, which is safe for us as cyclists to go out for a ride,” Garner said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,950FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,457FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Riding into Bike Month

Western’s Sustainable Transportation Office hosts a Bike Month photo contest Kenzi...
Read more
Campus

Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

0
By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
Read more
Campus

Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

0
Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
Read more
City & County

New survey explores pet owners’ scooping habits

0
In a city with nearly 20,000 dogs, unscooped pet waste is a major concern for multiple agencies
Read more
City & County

Whatcom County Council to enter bid to repair Flynn Road Fishtrap Creek Bridge

0
Whatcom County Council voted to accept a bid to repair Flynn Road Fishtrap Creek Bridge on April 20, 2019. // Photo...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Viking Voices: What’s the first thing you want to do after the stay-at-home order is lifted and why?

Campus 0
By Makenna Marks Graciella Gomez A portrait of Graciela Gomez // Courtesy of Graciela...
Read more

Addiction recovery programs and services adapt to virtual support

Campus 0
Programs are taking measures to ensure people going through recovery are still provided support despite COVID-19
Read more

Western and off-campus counselors provide help through online services

Campus 0
Western's counseling services are moved to online platforms due to social distancing measures. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more

Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

Campus 0
By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,950FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,457FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
overcast clouds
52.4 ° F
54 °
49 °
71 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
56 °
Sun
62 °
Mon
61 °
Tue
60 °
Wed
61 °

Random picks

City & County

Essential government workers succeed in safety measures

0
A homemade sign in the Roosevelt neighborhood in Bellingham offers a message of gratitude for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. // Photo by Emma Toscani By Tyler Brown Protesters flocked to the streets across the world on Friday, International Labor Day, speaking out in solidarity with essential workers who...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

President Randhawa Dedicates Western To Paris Climate Accord Tenants

0
Signing an open letter drafted by the environmental sustainability organization Second Nature, University President Sabah Randhawa dedicated Western to the environmental standards set forth...