      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Campus

      Western suspends study abroad

      0
      A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
      Features

      DIY haircuts, do it right

      0
      Hair stylist Trudy Johnston poses with a client in her salon before it was closed due to COVID-19. \ Photo courtesy...
      Campus

      Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

      0
      By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

      0
      Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis By...
      City & County

      Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

      0
      Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
      Campus

      Western and off-campus counselors provide help through online services

      0
      Western's counseling services are moved to online platforms due to social distancing measures. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Parents attending Western navigate the remote quarter

      0
      By Macy Adkinson Student parents at Western say they are looking for ways to entertain their kids and...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

      0
      By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
      Campus

      Western’s largest classes transition into remote quarter

      0
      With the shift to a fully online quarter, students and professors are learning how to deal with the transition. Professors are...
      City & County

      Three things you should know that happened in Bellingham City Government this month

      0
      An illustration of Bellingham City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Seth Stevens City...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham Art Walk goes virtual during COVID-19

      0
      Piece from May Art Walk, on May 2, 2020 in Bellingham, Wash. // Illustration by Hannah Lewis By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County mutual aid groups try a little kindness

      0
      During uncertain times, community members are coming together to offer mutual aid and support. // Photo illustration by Victoria Corkum
      City & County

      Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

      0
      Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Western and off-campus counselors provide help through online services

      0
      Western's counseling services are moved to online platforms due to social distancing measures. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      2
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
FeaturesTop Stories

DIY haircuts, do it right

Read tips, tricks and words of warning from professional hair stylists

5
0
Hair stylist Trudy Johnston poses with a client in her salon before it was closed due to COVID-19. \\ Photo courtesy of Trudy Johnston

By Makenna Marks

Videos of people bleaching their hair or cutting their bangs are all over the internet, and seem to have gotten more popular with an increase of people staying home. Salons and barbershops are closed until further notice. Each week spent at home makes the hot pink box dye and kitchen scissors look more and more like a good decision. Or maybe your hair has gotten so long and unruly that you have no other choice but to try and fix it yourself. 

Hair stylist Lisa Gilliland shared some words of wisdom about the risky business that is DIY haircuts. When it comes to using box dye, Gilliland advises to use with caution.

According to Gilliland, box dyes have chemicals and other ingredients that could result in an unwanted chemical reaction with our hair. 

“The general consensus, I think, for most hair stylists right now is the fear that people are using box dye at home,” Gilliland said. “That makes our job 10 times more difficult because when they come back into the salon, we don’t know what they’ve put on their heads.” 

Gilliland is a traveling hair stylist, flying back and forth between Tucson, Arizona and Seattle. When businesses start opening up again, Gilliland expects it to be difficult to schedule all of her clients. 

“We have seven weeks worth of clients to make up, and we need to be able to get them in as quickly as possible,” Gilliland said. “We don’t have time to spend six hours fixing somebody’s mistake because they weren’t willing to wait for us.” 

Gilliland said that a color correction treatment can take up to six hours and cost around $100 per hour.

But sometimes, taking the risk is the whole point. Hair stylist, Trudy Johnston, shares some tips and tricks when it comes to giving yourself a new look.

When it comes to coloring hair, Johnston said the more colorful dyes will be harsher on the head and recommends picking a dye within two shades of your natural color. 

“Anytime you go outside of that … two shades lighter or two shades darker, it gets kind of tricky … and that’s what we have our license for,” Johnston said. 

Johnston owns a salon in Wenatchee and has been in the beauty industry since 1990. One of her biggest pieces of advice for DIY haircuts and colors is to section your hair.

“My biggest thing is to advise everybody to part their hair in four sections down the middle to the nape, and then from the top of the head to the back of the ear,” Johnston said. 

After parting your hair into four sections, Johnston recommended cutting or coloring even smaller subsections, about a half inch wide. If you’re going for a trim, she also recommends keeping the hair dry. Wet hair tends to stretch, but will shrink back up after it dries. 

“Take about a half an inch and pull that out, and you want to cut about an inch off your hair,” Johnston said. “So you can take that out, take your fingers down so that there’s an inch exposed past your fingers, and then take your [scissors] and keep hitting it until that hair is almost completely gone.” 

When it comes to using clippers, Johnston said not to go too short. 

“My advice is to not go too terribly short or too different in the length of hair that you’re cutting,” Johnston said. “Use your [scissors] where you’re transitioning from the shorter hair to the longer hair, and it makes it a little easier.”

Tatum Epperson, a second-year Western student studying computer science, tried her luck at a DIY haircut when she trimmed her boyfriend’s hair. 

“I cut my own hair a bunch when I was in high school because I didn’t want to have to pay to get it cut,” Epperson said. “But I’ve never cut a boy’s hair before, so I was actually really nervous.”

End result? Epperson said her boyfriend’s hair ended up looking great, and she even plans on giving him another trim soon. 

“I was happy with it, he was happy with it, so it’s definitely a win-win,” Epperson said. “I think that’s why he’s trusting me to do it again, so I really need to uphold my standards.” 

