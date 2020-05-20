55.3 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Campus

      Western suspends study abroad

      0
      A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
      Features

      Local cannabis dispensaries adapt to COVID-19

      0
      A worker at Cascade Herb Company packages an order on Wednesday, May 6, making sure to wear gloves as he handles...
      City & County

      Essential government workers succeed in safety measures

      0
      A homemade sign in the Roosevelt neighborhood in Bellingham offers a message of gratitude for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic....
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

      0
      Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
      Arts & Music

      Concerts in the age of coronavirus: Bellingham’s virtual venue

      0
      A GoodKarmaPay page at a concert prior to social distancing measures. // Courtesy of Nick Taylor By Riley...
      Features

      Local cannabis dispensaries adapt to COVID-19

      0
      A worker at Cascade Herb Company packages an order on Wednesday, May 6, making sure to wear gloves as he handles...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

      0
      By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
      Campus

      Western’s largest classes transition into remote quarter

      0
      With the shift to a fully online quarter, students and professors are learning how to deal with the transition. Professors are...
      Campus

      Western suspends study abroad

      0
      A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

      0
      Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including...
      City & County

      Essential government workers succeed in safety measures

      0
      A homemade sign in the Roosevelt neighborhood in Bellingham offers a message of gratitude for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic....
      City & County

      Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

      0
      An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin Leung Multiple...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council tables an emergency ordinance

      0
      A screen capture of Whatcom County Council's virtual meeting held on May 5. // Screen capture by Courtney Gullett via Zoom
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Digital Media

      Donation sites close — the internet is open

      0
      By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyFeaturesTop Stories

Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

5
0
Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for community members to take, including books. // Photo courtesy of Denise Andrade-Kroon

By Bailey Sytsm

With stores closed, leaving many people out of work, community members have used this time to give back by leaving items outside of their homes for anyone who needs it.

Denise Andrade-Kroon, a photographer in the Bellingham area, began leaving books that people would ask for outside of her home in paper bags with the receiver’s name on the front. Andrade-Kroon and her husband came up with the idea while trying to find ways to give back to their community during the pandemic.

“My husband used to be a librarian, so you can imagine the amount of books we have in the home,” Andrade-Kroon said. “Rather than sell the books, we decided to give them away as a way for us to give to the community right now.”

Andrade-Kroon, is considered high risk for COVID-19 due to having asthma as well as compromised immunity so she makes the transaction as safe and clean as possible so neither party is in contact or at risk.

“We wipe them down, put them in a brown grocery bag, set them out on a white chair in our gravel driveway about 50 feet from our front door,” Andrade-Kroon said. “There has been no contact.”

Jacob Burton, a worker for Teal Jones Lumber in Sumas, was one of the people who responded to Andrade-Kroon’s book giveaway post online. 

“I was interested in the post because she stated that she had a connection to a librarian so she was giving away books, and I like to read,” Burton said. “This quarantine has inspired me to try to pick up the language I took in high school again.”

Burton has been able to practice his German during the pandemic with the books given to him by Andrade-Kroon, without having to spend money by buying books online. 

Andrade-Kroon was not the only one to have this idea. Johnny Mao, a fourth-year student at Western, gave his television and exercise bike to another student before moving home.

“I thought it was more useful for someone to use it instead of collecting dust in storage,” Mao said. 

Mao was given both items for free and said he wanted to do the same for someone who needed them more than he did.

Andrade-Koon said other ways to help the community is through checking on friends’ and neighbors’ mental health and keeping in touch.

“Getting in touch with the elderly or immunocompromised in your neighborhoods or communities to see if they need anything, check in on friends that struggle with their mental health, write letters to people you love,” Andrade-Koon said.

Katie Olvera, a licensed clinical psychologist at Western, said other ways to help the community are by helping yourself.  Practicing self-compassion and patience when feeling anxious or distressed is a way to remove judgment from how people are handling this experience, she said.

“I’ve seen and read many suggestions on social media and news outlets to stay physically active or to use this time as a way to commit to a new exercise program,” Olvera said. “For some people, this might be a fairly easy thing to do. For others, though, they might struggle to do so because they’re feeling depressed, anxious or unmotivated.”

Olvera said it’s important to recognize  we’re all reacting to these circumstances differently.

Dick Mattila, a marriage and family therapist in Bellingham, said that routines and staying both physically and socially active are something he encourages his patients to do.

“I encourage the use of video, Zoom to interact and to make a routine and check in regularly,” Mattila said. Mattila recommends creating a bedtime and wake up routine, exercising through YouTube videos and going for walks and bike rides. 

Matilla said that a good family routine gives purpose and reduces anxiety. 

Olvera said that self care is also a crucial aspect during this isolating time.

Going on a walk or a bike ride? look around, there might be neighbors leaving a few items on their front yards for free.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,949FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Locals leave free items for people in the community to take

Denise Andrade-Kroon gives back to the community by leaving free items outside of her house for...
Read more
Campus

Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

0
By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
Read more
Campus

Western’s largest classes transition into remote quarter

0
With the shift to a fully online quarter, students and professors are learning how to deal with the transition. Professors are...
Read more
Digital Media

Donation sites close — the internet is open

0
By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
Read more
Campus

Western suspends study abroad

0
A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Viking Voices: What do you enjoy about quarantine?

Campus 0
By Kenneth Duncan Max Stewart Third-Year Biology Major A...
Read more

Western’s largest classes transition into remote quarter

Campus 0
With the shift to a fully online quarter, students and professors are learning how to deal with the transition. Professors are...
Read more

Donation sites close — the internet is open

Digital Media 0
By Macy Adkinson As spring cleaning hits, the Bellingham Buy/Sell/Trade page has been...
Read more

Western suspends study abroad

Campus 0
A girl looking at a photo of Greece on her laptop. Due to the pandemic, Western has cancelled all summer abroad...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,949FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
5,463FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
overcast clouds
55.3 ° F
57 °
53 °
71 %
3.2mph
90 %
Wed
55 °
Thu
57 °
Fri
54 °
Sat
57 °
Sun
58 °

Random picks

News

Retired Western professor dies in paragliding accident

0
Thomas J. Olney, an associate professor of marketing at Western, died Wednesday, July 13 in a paragliding accident on Blanchard Mountain, Hayley Thompson, Skagit County coroner said. Olney, 64, retired in June 2016, said university communications director Paul Cocke. Olney specialized in market research and sales and taught classes such as Introduction to Marketing. The Western Front will update this story...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Local Government

City Council Update: Homeless shelters and bike lanes

10
By Zoe Buchli The Bellingham City Council met to hear a presentation on homeless shelter operations and for a public hearing to discuss the possible...