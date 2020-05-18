65 F
Bellingham
Monday, May 18, 2020
      Local cannabis dispensaries adapt to COVID-19

      0
      A worker at Cascade Herb Company packages an order on Wednesday, May 6, making sure to wear gloves as he handles...
      City & County

      Essential government workers succeed in safety measures

      0
      A homemade sign in the Roosevelt neighborhood in Bellingham offers a message of gratitude for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic....
      City & County

      Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

      0
      An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin Leung Multiple...
      Campus

      Education students continue in experienced-based learning

      0
      Teacher education students in reading practicums work one-on-one with children ranging in learning abilities and reading levels. // Illustration by Bella...
      Features

      Local cannabis dispensaries adapt to COVID-19

      0
      A worker at Cascade Herb Company packages an order on Wednesday, May 6, making sure to wear gloves as he handles...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Features

      Bellingham chef delivers meals to the vulnerable during COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Ona Lee, chef and founder of Clara's Canning Co., with food, trees and flowers. // Illustration by Katya McMullen
      Features

      Pregnant during a pandemic: How COVID-19 has affected pregnancy and childbirth

      0
      Veronica Friello and her son, Bodhi, born on April 19. // Photo courtesy of Veronica Friello By...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      Education students continue in experienced-based learning

      0
      Teacher education students in reading practicums work one-on-one with children ranging in learning abilities and reading levels. // Illustration by Bella...
      Campus

      Three winners announced in contest to combat food insecurity on campus

      0
      A submission proposed using special tags which visually impaired users can scan with their phones to access information about the food....
      Campus

      Western’s music department tries to play on with virtual performances

      0
      Students from Western's music department are hoping to set up a live stream so they can play music from home. Featured...
      City & County

      Essential government workers succeed in safety measures

      0
      A homemade sign in the Roosevelt neighborhood in Bellingham offers a message of gratitude for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic....
      City & County

      Bellingham reminds residents to leave streams alone

      0
      An artificial dam in Padden Creek. // Photo by Analiese Burns. By Benjamin Leung Multiple...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council tables an emergency ordinance

      0
      A screen capture of Whatcom County Council's virtual meeting held on May 5. // Screen capture by Courtney Gullett via Zoom
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Opinion

      Dear Mike Pence, please don’t mask the issue

      0
      An illustration a "masked" superhero. // Illustration Courtesy of Impulse Souvenirs / Cory M Dean, LLC Opinion
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Digital Media

      Local retailers deliver stay-at-home merchandise

      0
      By Bella Coronado As businesses across Bellingham have temporarily closed their doors, many local...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
      Campus

      WWU creates Student Emergency Fund in response to COVID-19

      0
      An interactive map of where donations to the relief fund are from. Washington has contributed the most...
Bellingham chef delivers meals to the vulnerable during COVID-19

Fresh and healthy food made available to low-income and at-risk individuals

45
0
Illustration of Ona Lee, chef and founder of Clara’s Canning Co., with food, trees and flowers. // Illustration by Katya McMullen

By Katya McMullen

Ona Lee, chef and founder of Clara’s Canning Co., is cooking and delivering meals with her Meals to the Vulnerable program to at-risk people in Bellingham during COVID-19. 

Lee uses strict safety protocols to ensure her food is safe for individuals such as pre and postpartum mothers, the elderly and people who are immunocompromised, according to the Clara’s Canning Co. website. Anyone can purchase a meal, but the program aims at helping low-income and at-risk individuals.

“The last thing I wanted was anyone thinking they were alone,” Lee said. 

Lee, who grew up on food assistance, said she relates to the challenges of accessing healthy food and doesn’t believe anyone should be less deserving of a quality meal. Meals are $15 and typically include a main dish, side dish and dessert. For residents who are low or no income, donations are accepted as a pay-what-you-can rate. 

“It helps if people order like we’re a restaurant,” said Ashley Duffus, who handles orders and deliveries for Meals to the Vulnerable. A portion of regular sales is used to subsidize the cost of meals going to low-income residents, along with donations.

Lee said she prepares her meals in a sanitized home kitchen with a full-face mask, gloves, hairnet and long sleeves. Although the Washington State Health Department doesn’t require long sleeves or a hairnet, Lee said she wants to minimize any possible skin contact with the food. 

She also makes all her food from scratch to avoid supply-chain health risks in case the virus enters a food processing facility. A majority of the ingredients used are from farms in Whatcom and Skagit counties, including Mariposa Farm, Waxwing Farm, Cairnspring Mills and Cascadia Mushrooms, Lee said.

The meal program started on March 13 when Lee began cooking about 80 meals each week using her own money and donations. She said about three-quarters of clients are low or no income with one-quarter paying full price for meals.

“My stress over food is one less thing to worry about thanks to these food deliveries and wonderful meals,” said Kassandra Graham, who has been ordering food from Lee after finding the program through a Facebook group dedicated to helping Whatcom County residents during the pandemic. 

“To have quality, delicious food in all this is a beautiful gift to me and those who face like things within the community,” said Graham, who is low-income and newly diagnosed with cancer.

Meals to the Vulnerable was inspired by Lee’s grandmother, Clara, whose mother turned the family’s kitchen into a diner during the Great Depression to feed her community. They offered food, work and a place to stay at their farm in Idaho.

“I was afraid of forgetting what she taught me,” Lee said. “When this came up, I [felt] like I knew what I needed to do.”

Lee said her recipes come from memories and experiences of people she’s met, as well as using ingredients on hand. She describes her food as “rustic American” because it encompasses different food cultures, from homemade pasta on Fresh Pasta Fridays to fajitas and three-bean chili. On April 17 the dish was nettle laminated fettuccine with purple deadnettle, wood mushroom and cannellini bean, with a chili and herb garlic knot and a rhubarb frangipane pie.

“Ona’s food is some of the better cooking I’ve had in my life,” said Duffus, who met Lee when Lee catered for her brother-in-law’s wedding. “[Lee] is a chef at heart. She cooks with love.”

Duffus said she has a great relationship with their clients despite not seeing them face-to-face. “It’s really amazing and eye-opening to see what a single meal can do for somebody,” 

Duffus said people have been really appreciative of what Meals to the Vulnerable is doing for them.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for the food they’ve been bringing,” said Opal Wilfong, who can’t leave the house due to being at-risk for COVID-19. 

Wilfong said having ready meals delivered is extremely helpful so they, and their daughter, can have fresh food.

“I’m so impressed with [Lee’s] spirit to help and be there for Bellingham, both for those in need and paying customers,” Graham said. “I feel I understand her and where her heart is with this endeavor.”

Donate to Meals to the Vulnerable here.

