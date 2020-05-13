Western’s music department tries to play on with virtual performances

57.5 F
Bellingham
Thursday, May 14, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What would you like to see the AS Board tackle next school year?

      0
      By Brendan Prior A portrait of Hunter Flick // Courtesy of Hunter Flick "I think...
      Campus

      WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

      0
      University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...
      Features

      Dog Days of Quarantine

      0
      Michelle Benecke and her 3-month-old German shepherd Nova pose in their Bellingham home on Friday, April 17. Young dogs like Nova...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Features

      Dog Days of Quarantine

      0
      Michelle Benecke and her 3-month-old German shepherd Nova pose in their Bellingham home on Friday, April 17. Young dogs like Nova...
      Campus

      Stay-at-home order inspires student creativity

      0
      Artist Cat Lane set up a workspace in a corner of her Bellingham home. // Photo by Cat Lane.
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s music department tries to play on with virtual performances

      0
      Students from Western's music department are hoping to set up a live stream so they can play music from home. Featured...
      Campus

      Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

      0
      Western's campus sits empty as all classes are moved online. // Photo by Sienna Boucher By Sienna Boucher...
      Campus

      Spring Career Fair goes virtual

      0
      Western Virtual Employer Meetups are happening on May 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Illustrated by...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

      0
      University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...
      City & County

      Whatcom Humane Society still provides essential care

      0
      The Whatcom Humane Society is still open and providing essential care for animals. Tina, a shelter dog at the Whatcom Humane...
      City & County

      COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

      0
      Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
      Campus

      WWU creates Student Emergency Fund in response to COVID-19

      0
      An interactive map of where donations to the relief fund are from. Washington has contributed the most...
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusTop Stories

Western’s music department tries to play on with virtual performances

WWU music department wants to livestream at home student performances — meets resistance

13
0
Students from Western’s music department are hoping to set up a live stream so they can play music from home. Featured here is Emma Simmons playing the violin during Western’s Symphony Orchestra performance on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. // Photo by Claire Ott

By Phoenix Skye

With the closure of venues and music festivals across the country, countless artists have started reaching out to their fans by live streaming their performances at home, and Western music students are no exception.

The music department has a student-led live stream system on their website. Quin Wilder coordinates the live stream, overseeing technicians and keeping the system operable and updated. Wilder is a fourth-year music major, and has been working in the music department as a student employee for three years. 

“In winter 2018, I was assigned to put together a functioning live-stream system for the department with a new technology grant the department had just received,” Wilder said, “I spent the rest of the year organizing and planning the system to launch in fall 2019 to provide high-quality live footage of our concerts to family and friends of students that cannot visit.”

Normally Wilder was responsible for streaming concerts, and then posting the recordings on the website after, but now that the concert hall is closed, the game has changed. Student musicians can no longer meet to play concerts together. 

Several students, including third-year trumpet player Duncan Lang, said they have come to Wilder asking if their music could be live streamed on the music department’s website. Lang and his band, Analog Brass, said they see that there is still an opportunity to bring Western’s music to the people.

“We asked Quin back in early April to see about live-streaming ourselves from home,” Lang said. “He was onboard, but had to check in with Pat first and we are still waiting on the okay. I get it though, music copyright law is a rat’s nest to say the least.”

Patrick Roulet, the music department chair at Western, said that the laws surrounding what music can and can’t be streamed are complicated. Music not written by a Western student or professor must be performed or recorded on campus to be streamed legally.

 “We don’t have a license to the ‘mechanical rights’ to the music the ensembles perform, which means we may not have the rights to use the recordings for live-streams,” Roulet said.

“Mechanical rights” means that the university pays for the right to record a licensed song, and “performance rights” refers to the right to do a live performance of a published work. The university doesn’t have the rights to record licensed songs. Because students would be recording from home during the live stream, it would fall under the “mechanical right.”

 Roulet did leave the possibility of live streams open. It all depends on if the live-stream will make the music department liable for any fines from the music licensing companies, he said. 

“We are still investigating the agreements and guidelines with the licensing companies before we broadcast any live performances,” Roulet said. 

While the live streaming is still being figured out, Lang and others said they stay vigilant with their practices.

“I’ve been practicing a lot more now that I have so much time on my hands,” Lang said. “There’s nothing to do but call up the boys and jam.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,948FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
5,470FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western’s music department tries to play on with virtual performances

Students from Western's music department are hoping to set up a live stream so they can...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

0
“Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
Read more
Campus

Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

0
Western's campus sits empty as all classes are moved online. // Photo by Sienna Boucher By Sienna Boucher...
Read more
Campus

Spring Career Fair goes virtual

0
Western Virtual Employer Meetups are happening on May 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Illustrated by...
Read more
Campus

Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

0
The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

City & County 0
“Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
Read more

Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

Campus 0
Western's campus sits empty as all classes are moved online. // Photo by Sienna Boucher By Sienna Boucher...
Read more

Spring Career Fair goes virtual

Campus 0
Western Virtual Employer Meetups are happening on May 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Illustrated by...
Read more

Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

Campus 0
The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,948FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
5,470FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
few clouds
57.5 ° F
61 °
55 °
67 %
1.9mph
20 %
Thu
57 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
61 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
59 °

Random picks

Administration

Demand for Tech Programs Sparks Plan for New STEM Building

2
By Eva Bryner A new $68 million building will be coming to campus to serve as a home for electrical engineering, computer science, computer engineering and energy sciences. Construction is likely to begin in 2021, with a rough deadline of completion in spring 2023, according to Manca Valum, senior director of Advancement for Strategic Initiatives. “These are the fields that our future...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Former and current Western students file lawsuit against Western for allegedly...

2
Student journalists Erasmus Baxter and Julia Furukawa held a press conference on May 30 explaining the lawsuit along with Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel...