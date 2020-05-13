Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

56.2 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What would you like to see the AS Board tackle next school year?

      0
      By Brendan Prior A portrait of Hunter Flick // Courtesy of Hunter Flick "I think...
      Campus

      WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

      0
      University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...
      Features

      Dog Days of Quarantine

      0
      Michelle Benecke and her 3-month-old German shepherd Nova pose in their Bellingham home on Friday, April 17. Young dogs like Nova...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Features

      Dog Days of Quarantine

      0
      Michelle Benecke and her 3-month-old German shepherd Nova pose in their Bellingham home on Friday, April 17. Young dogs like Nova...
      Campus

      Stay-at-home order inspires student creativity

      0
      Artist Cat Lane set up a workspace in a corner of her Bellingham home. // Photo by Cat Lane.
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

      0
      Western's campus sits empty as all classes are moved online. // Photo by Sienna Boucher By Sienna Boucher...
      Campus

      Spring Career Fair goes virtual

      0
      Western Virtual Employer Meetups are happening on May 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Illustrated by...
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Campus

      Viking Voices: What would you like to see the AS Board tackle next school year?

      0
      By Brendan Prior A portrait of Hunter Flick // Courtesy of Hunter Flick "I think...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

      0
      “Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. // Photo courtesy of Brent Richards
      Campus

      WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

      0
      University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...
      City & County

      Whatcom Humane Society still provides essential care

      0
      The Whatcom Humane Society is still open and providing essential care for animals. Tina, a shelter dog at the Whatcom Humane...
      City & County

      COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

      0
      Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      1
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

      0
      The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
      Digital Media

      Washington class of COVID-19 celebrates accomplishments

      0
      An illustration of a student experiencing a virtual graduation due to COVID-19.// Illustration by Macy Adkinson. By Macy...
      Campus

      WWU creates Student Emergency Fund in response to COVID-19

      0
      An interactive map of where donations to the relief fund are from. Washington has contributed the most...
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
  • Archives
  • About
Campus

Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

5
0
Western’s campus sits empty as all classes are moved online. // Photo by Sienna Boucher

By Sienna Boucher

As the cherry blossoms are in the midst of their annual spring quarter bloom, there’s no one around to enjoy them. Students can imagine what they might look like now, but the thought of an empty campus is hard to put in the picture. 

Nori Marines-Espinoza, a first-year student, did not expect her freshman year of college to end up like this.

 “My first week was a rough start because this is my first time doing online school,” she said in an email. However, she did share some optimism, “I am starting to grow from it and learn a lot more than I even knew I could.” 

Espinoza said that she was looking forward to making more friends during spring quarter, so she is sad that Zoom doesn’t provide that same opportunity. 

Adam Rollins, a third-year student majoring in mathematics, said that he did not have the best start to this quarter, but he still is appreciative for some of the benefits that Zoom provides. 

“All of my professors post Zoom recordings to Canvas, which allows students to view lectures at different times than scheduled,” Rollins said. “I have had many classes in the past where I wish this had been an option.” 

Rollins, like Espinoza, also misses the face-to-face interactions. 

“I am not able to work with other students as easily over Zoom to figure out difficult concepts,” he said. 

Rollins is much more familiar with classroom learning than online learning. “I have been conditioned since kindergarten to go to a classroom to learn, so being on campus feels more natural,” he said.

He said to keep in mind that although people hear about people fighting over toilet paper, the majority of people have been helping each other out. “The limited interactions I have had with strangers during this time have been friendly and pleasant. I think most people realize we are all experiencing the same inconveniences so there is a little more empathy than normal.”

As students are coping with this change, Western professors are in this learning process, too. 

Dean Wright, a journalism professor at Western, said in an email that preparing the syllabus before classes started was the hardest part for him.

“It was harder than I expected to make decisions about which parts of the course could make a smooth transition from a face-to-face class to a remote learning environment,” Wright said. “Deciding which parts of a course syllabus to include and which to leave out is a bit like deciding which of your children you love the most.”

Although it has been a struggle at times, Wright expressed gratitude toward his students and their creativity and acknowledges some of the benefits that online school provides. “[Online learning] forces a person to develop and use time management skills, which are important to succeeding in life,” Wright said. 

On the downside, he does miss the in-class discussions, saying that it’s harder to gauge the reactions of students via Zoom. For tips on online classes, he recommends keeping a schedule and for students and professors to dress as they would for campus to help them get into the “teaching zone” and “learning zone.” 

Anne Marie Thieler, a licensed mental health counselor at Western, reminds us that the counseling center is still open for students. She said it is important to note that even though people are distanced, the community is in this together. 

“The first thing to remember is that even though we are physically separated, we are part of a collective in our efforts to minimize the lethality of the pandemic,” Thieler said.

Although the response to COVID-19 has been focused on physical health implications and efforts to limit the spread of the disease, it is important to note the mental health implications as well. “Immediate emotional impacts include stress, anxiety, fear, helplessness and grief,” she said. 

“The other part of that collective effort is to find ways to continue to connect,” Thieler said. “Take extra effort to reach out to friends online, discover new skills or hobbies that you can share with others, explore new ways to virtually connect and make it a priority to support those you care about.” 

Ellen Walker, a psychologist who has her own private practice in Fairhaven, said she has been receiving many calls from students lately, so students shouldn’t feel alone in their feelings. 

“Students that seem to be doing better are letting themselves be incorporated into their family life,” Walker said. 

Walker explains that it is probably not a college student’s first choice to be spending so much time with their family, but that the connection does help to feel less lonely during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.. 

“Don’t minimize any genuine sadness that you have about this,” Walker said. “That is totally legitimate sadness.” She suggested having a support group right now and being open with your vulnerabilities, as sharing can make others feel less alone.

 “None of us are dealing with this perfectly, of course,” Walker said.

As the Western community gets more into the swing of things, we are learning how to deal with the pandemic together with hope for things to return to normal in the fall, never again taking the joys of being on campus for granted. 

The Counseling Center is still here for students in need. They can be reached between 9 and 4 at 360-650-3164 and have transitioned to online counseling services through video-conferencing and phone support. They have continued their Wellness Wednesday series online (https://counseling.wwu.edu/workshops).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,946FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
5,468FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Campus0

WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Bellingham Makerspace volunteers producing Tyvek hospital gowns for local hospitals

“Superstar” volunteer Brent Richards tapes together the seams of a Tyvek gown at Bellingham Makerspace. //...
Read more
Campus

Students and faculty adjust to online quarter

0
Western's campus sits empty as all classes are moved online. // Photo by Sienna Boucher By Sienna Boucher...
Read more
Campus

Spring Career Fair goes virtual

0
Western Virtual Employer Meetups are happening on May 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Illustrated by...
Read more
Campus

Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

0
The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
Read more
Campus

Viking Voices: What would you like to see the AS Board tackle next school year?

0
By Brendan Prior A portrait of Hunter Flick // Courtesy of Hunter Flick "I think...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Spring Career Fair goes virtual

Campus 0
Western Virtual Employer Meetups are happening on May 15, 22, and 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. // Illustrated by...
Read more

Community Minecraft server calls for more developers

Campus 0
The official logo for the WWU DormCraft server, created by server co-founder and owner Cole Levy. // Photo courtesy of Cole...
Read more

Viking Voices: What would you like to see the AS Board tackle next school year?

Campus 0
By Brendan Prior A portrait of Hunter Flick // Courtesy of Hunter Flick "I think...
Read more

WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

Campus 0
University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,946FansLike
1,232FollowersFollow
5,468FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
56.2 ° F
58 °
54 °
71 %
2.5mph
90 %
Wed
56 °
Thu
57 °
Fri
58 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
62 °

Random picks

Features

There’s nothing quite like a hike

0
If you told freshman Danny Fratella five years ago he would be co-president of Western’s hiking club, he might have laughed. “As a kid, I hated the outdoors. hated everything about hiking and camping,” Fratella said. “But then I started going on more hikes, and I realized there’s so many cool places you can only access by walking to...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Hip-hop artist speaks on disability

0
By Mysti Willmon People squished on the stairs in the aisles and in the doorways with only standing room available as hip-hop artist Keith Jones...