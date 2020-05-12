WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in hopes of reaching someone that can identify him. // Photo courtesy of Western Washington University

By Hailee Wickersham

Western’s University Police released a photo of the man whose body was found March 5 near the wooded area of Buchanan Towers Residence Hall.

University Police were able to find surveillance footage of the man leaving the Walgreens at 125 South Samish Way in Bellingham on Feb. 20, about two weeks prior to his death.

When asked to comment, University Police directed questions to Paul Cocke, director of University Communications.

The police discovered a receipt on him at the time he was located, with this information, they were able to get a security photo from Walgreens, Cocke said.

In hopes of identifying the deceased, a still photo from the surveillance footage was released showing the man leaving the store after making a purchase at 10:24 a.m.

The man is described to be a caucasian male in his 20s, 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds, according to the Western Alert notice on March 25 that also included a sketch of him.

The Western Alert also said that Dr. Gary Goldfogel, the Whatcom County Medical Examiner had ruled his cause of death to be a suicide and that university officials do not believe the man was a student. He also did not have any forms of identification on him at the time of his death.

University Police will continue to investigate any leads and use any law enforcement databases available to positively identify him, said Cocke.

Campus police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact University Police Sgt. Ron Carpenter at 360-650-2308.