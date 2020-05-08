53.7 F
Bellingham
Saturday, May 9, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Western admissions hosts digital tours spring quarter

      0
      Director of admissions, Cezar Mesquita, admissions counselor, Robert Stolzberg, director of New Student Services, Ronna Biggs, assistant director of Academic Advising,...
      City & County

      Whatcom Humane Society still provides essential care

      0
      The Whatcom Humane Society is still open and providing essential care for animals. Tina, a shelter dog at the Whatcom Humane...
      City & County

      COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

      0
      Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
      City & County

      Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

      0
      A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

      0
      The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

      0
      A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western admissions hosts digital tours spring quarter

      0
      Director of admissions, Cezar Mesquita, admissions counselor, Robert Stolzberg, director of New Student Services, Ronna Biggs, assistant director of Academic Advising,...
      Arts & Music

      Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

      0
      The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez By Emily Bishop
      Campus

      Western cancels all study abroad trips through summer

      0
      Students’ summer plans to study abroad are cancelled and causing them to rethink what their next few months will look like....
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Whatcom Humane Society still provides essential care

      0
      The Whatcom Humane Society is still open and providing essential care for animals. Tina, a shelter dog at the Whatcom Humane...
      City & County

      COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

      0
      Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
      City & County

      Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

      0
      A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

      0
      Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusNews

Western admissions hosts digital tours spring quarter

With a closed campus, tours will still go on

6
0
Director of admissions, Cezar Mesquita, admissions counselor, Robert Stolzberg, director of New Student Services, Ronna Biggs, assistant director of Academic Advising, Meagan Bryson, Housing Info desk lead, Chaya Gaberria, and financial aid counselor, Zoe Rae, take part in the online panel that was part of Virtual Admitted Students Day. // Screen capture by Ashtyn Gudgel

By Ashtyn Gudgel

During the months of March and April, it’s common for students on campus to see groups of prospective students taking tours, led by the tour guides in their bright blue windbreakers. However, this tour season has been wildly different with a completely closed and deserted campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These times can be critical for incoming first-year students, and with the June 1 decision deadline fast approaching (the deadline has been extended from its original date, May 1), it’s important for prospective students to access the resources they need to make a decision.

For students who didn’t get to visit campus before the pandemic hit, Western Admissions is still providing tours in the non-traditional sense.

“I’m lucky I was able to visit when I could,” said Katie King, a current high school senior who has already decided to attend Western.. King will be joining the volleyball team in the fall, and all of her pre-season meetings have taken place digitally.

“We want to make sure that the season is as normal as possible, even if we don’t have any summer on-campus practices or camps. I just hope they get everything up and running by the fall.”

Students who were unable to visit campus were a priority for university admissions.

“Our guiding principle is the commitment to service and support; this crisis prompted additional flexibility in our systems, as well as adjustments in our processes and timeline,” Cezar Mesquita, director of admissions, said. 

Due to the pandemic hitting later in the admissions cycle, Mesquita made sure that future students would still get the resources they need in the spring. “We geared our attention to reaching out to students and engaging them with the offices that could best help in the next steps of the enrollment process,” he said.

Mesquita was focused on still providing campus tours, even if students couldn’t visit campus.

“We are relying on pre-recorded virtual tours, and we will gradually roll out hosted virtual tours where our tour guides will provide information about the campus and community,” Mesquita said.

The student tour guides employed by Western have been able to continue their jobs.Their main job was to provide help on April 17, which was Virtual Admitted Students Day. The event, held completely online, included digital tours of campus, a live question and answer session with Western students and social media takeovers hosted by tour guides and housing ambassadors.

“I was able to visit campus in October,” said Jonah Bolin, who will be attending Western in the fall. “But I didn’t have the chance to get enough info about housing while I was there. I was able to get that info online through this event.”

Mitchell Marquez, a student tour guide and manager of both Personal Visits and Transfer Days for the Office of Admissions, was in charge of the online panel on Virtual Admitted Students Day. 

“I helped monitor the livestreamed Q&A, which about 600 people attended,” Marquez said. “I was able to monitor questions and give questions to the panelists that were best suited to answer them.”

Marquez was able to answer questions as well.  

“Some people would ask questions that were a little more straightforward, that might not benefit the whole group. Those would be questions I would answer,” Marquez said. “For example, if someone asked, ‘How long does it take to walk from campus to downtown Bellingham?’ I would send a private message that answered the question for them.”

Marquez hopes that more digital events like this can happen in the coming months. 

“As someone who works with mainly transfer students, I would love to host an online transfer day,” he said. “We are currently in the very early stages of planning that, since the communications team is at its busiest with everything that’s going digital.”

Mesquita recommends prospective students to get as much information as possible. 

“I recommend students and families to become as informed as possible about how their new community, both the campus and the surrounding region, are preparing in these times of uncertainty,” he said. “Just about every facet of the university experience is going through significant revisions about how to engage in experiences, for students, faculty and staff, that is safe and meaningful.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,945FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County3

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Opinion0

Avert your eyes in the name of ocular health

Students spend many hours a day using screens and may risk eye strain. // Illustration by...
Read more
Campus

Western admissions hosts digital tours spring quarter

0
Director of admissions, Cezar Mesquita, admissions counselor, Robert Stolzberg, director of New Student Services, Ronna Biggs, assistant director of Academic Advising,...
Read more
City & County

Whatcom Humane Society still provides essential care

0
The Whatcom Humane Society is still open and providing essential care for animals. Tina, a shelter dog at the Whatcom Humane...
Read more
Arts & Music

Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

0
The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez By Emily Bishop
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

0
Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Whatcom Humane Society still provides essential care

City & County 0
The Whatcom Humane Society is still open and providing essential care for animals. Tina, a shelter dog at the Whatcom Humane...
Read more

Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

Arts & Music 0
The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez By Emily Bishop
Read more

COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

City & County 0
Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
Read more

Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

City & County 0
A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,945FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
53.7 ° F
56 °
52 °
76 %
1mph
1 %
Sat
70 °
Sun
70 °
Mon
66 °
Tue
66 °
Wed
55 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

The Art of Photography: Becki Walker

0
Photographs are taken all over the world. Some are of beautiful landscapes, while others are of beautiful people. In a digitally dependent culture, photography is a growing and respected art. People are constantly picking up cameras and becoming photographers. Becki Walker, owner of Becki Walker Photography, has been capturing people for over seven years. “I like people and photography gave me the...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Multicultural Center ceremony demonstrators demand recognition of student-led efforts

0
By Julia Berkman  Despite the heavy clouds hanging over their heads, Western students, alumni, faculty and staff packed into the Performing Arts Center plaza to...