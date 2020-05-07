45.1 F
Bellingham
Friday, May 8, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

      0
      Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
      City & County

      Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

      0
      A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
      Campus

      Western cancels all study abroad trips through summer

      0
      Students’ summer plans to study abroad are cancelled and causing them to rethink what their next few months will look like....
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

      0
      The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

      0
      A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Arts & Music

      Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

      0
      The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez By Emily Bishop
      Campus

      Western cancels all study abroad trips through summer

      0
      Students’ summer plans to study abroad are cancelled and causing them to rethink what their next few months will look like....
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      Western’s essential student workers speak out

      0
      Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

      0
      Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
      City & County

      Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

      0
      A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop Stories

COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

Local agencies are facing new issues while scrambling to prepare for the after-effects of the pandemic

7
0
Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg

By Kaleigh Carroll

Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the foster care system is struggling to accommodate current foster children as they prepare for a predicted surge in the coming months.

Gov. Inslee’s measures, like the social distancing recommendation and stay-at-home order, are challenging foster families, biological parents and advocacy agencies in unique ways.

The first barrier the foster care system faces begins with placing children into foster homes during the pandemic.

Inslee’s stay-at-home order was designed to keep people from interacting with individuals outside their home unless for an essential purpose, like buying groceries or going to an essential job. Yet that order proves challenging for the foster care system which depends on families bringing new children into their home regularly.

Angelique Day, an associate professor of social work at the University of Washington, recalled a recent incident she heard about where a family refused to bring back a foster child that had visited the hospital. “They [the family] were scared because of fears that the child was exposed to COVID-19 at the hospital,” Day said.

Day, a former foster child herself, noted that family privilege is becoming more apparent during the pandemic. Family privilege is “the idea that you have people who are with you through thick and thin. People who love you unconditionally and are not going to kick you out of the house every time you make a mistake,” Day explained.

If foster youth aren’t given a stable home, then they develop coping mechanisms that prevent them from building trust with others because they fear being rejected, according to Day.

In combination with the increased uncertainty of continued housing, many foster children are experiencing a lack of access to their biological parents.

In-person visits between biological parents and foster children in Washington have been suspended to comply with COVID-19 prevention policies. Advocacy agencies like Skookum Kids and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center have had to adapt these services to online platforms.

Skookum Kids, a local non-profit organization that provides temporary housing for foster children, has had “great success” using video conferencing tools in lieu of physical visits, according to founding director Ray Deck.

The Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center, which normally provides in-person parent-child visitation for a variety of situations, has also transferred that service to phone or video calls.

“Is it the same? Absolutely not,” said Janne Sleeper, the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center supervised visitation program manager. “But it is enormously gratifying to be able to enable these relationships to continue during this time.”

Sleeper emphasized that both the child and parent benefit from continued supervised visitation programs because they provide a sense of security during this stressful time.

Amidst COVID-19, Day described another “quiet crisis” taking place in the foster care system.

Washington has seen a sharp decrease in the number of reported cases of child abuse according to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Since the stay-at-home order was declared on March 23, average monthly reports of child abuse in Washington have decreased by 19%. An average of 2,447 reports were made in February 2020 while an average of 1,982 were made in March 2020.

Current data from the department indicates that there will likely be a drop in the average number of cases for April, as it currently sits at 1,276 reported cases.

“Kids are still being mistreated at the same rate, but they aren’t around adults who will notice something is wrong. And that’s really scary,” Deck said. 

Normally, child abuse is reported by adults outside the home, such as teachers or medical professionals, but COVID-19 has disrupted that process. Many teachers are no longer seeing their students daily and medical personnel are focusing on treating COVID-19 patients.

Additional stressors in the home, like unemployment, housing or food insecurity, and increased confinement, are the “perfect storm” for child abuse, Day said.

Skookum Kids has seen this decrease in child abuse reports firsthand.

Deck said the organization is currently receiving the same number of foster children they would expect during the summer when reports normally slow down. This unusual silence has him worried that Skookum Kids and other organizations like it will see a massive spike in reported child abuse cases once schools reopen.

Currently, Day said, The question is, will we be able to ramp up services fast enough to help the children experiencing neglect and abuse now?”

In preparation, Deck said Skookum Kids is working to license more foster homes before the expected “tsunami of reports” in late August and early September when schools are anticipated to resume in-person classes.

During and after the pandemic, “Being a foster parent is the most obvious way to help,” Deck said, “but not everyone can foster a child.”

Deck pointed to other avenues like donating to local foster care organizations or volunteering as ways community members can make a difference in the lives of foster children.

Day urged Washington residents to contact their representatives and advocate for greater funding to child welfare services during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, resources like the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services abuse hotline, 1-866-363-4276, can be reached 24/7. The National Child Abuse Hotline can be called or texted at 1-800-422-4453.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,944FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

City & County3

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Writer collaborates with cast and crew of play to revise script

The cast and crew of "Mad About You" // Photo by Eliane Rodriguez
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 generates new barriers for foster care

0
Photo Illustration by Kat Grigg By Kaleigh Carroll Amidst Washington’s statewide “Stay Home, Stay Healthy”...
Read more
City & County

Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

0
A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
Read more
Campus

Western cancels all study abroad trips through summer

0
Students’ summer plans to study abroad are cancelled and causing them to rethink what their next few months will look like....
Read more
City & County

Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

0
Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Brewery holds online games for locals during social distancing

City & County 0
A beer is poured at Stones Throw Brewery, which has begun hosting online trivia nights, due to social distancing measures. //...
Read more

Western cancels all study abroad trips through summer

Campus 0
Students’ summer plans to study abroad are cancelled and causing them to rethink what their next few months will look like....
Read more

Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

City & County 0
Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
Read more

Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

Campus 0
Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,944FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
45.1 ° F
48 °
43 °
75 %
1.6mph
1 %
Fri
64 °
Sat
69 °
Sun
72 °
Mon
69 °
Tue
66 °

Random picks

Features

Professional women’s club to women: build each other up

0
Senior Hannah Seferos can't help but laugh as she recalls a lecture she attended during her freshman year.   In her Introduction to Politcal Theory class, Seferos listened as her professor discussed representation of women in politics. The lecture stated women traditionally don’t feel as comfortable participating in group conversations because society’s gender norms have taught them to be passive,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Building home: Bellingham to B.C.

3
By Emily Jackson The growing homelessness crisis in Whatcom County and the Pacific Northwest isn’t confined to the U.S. Closer to home, both Bellingham and Vancouver,...