How are we treating our “heroes?”

44.1 F
Bellingham
Thursday, May 7, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
      Campus

      Western’s essential student workers speak out

      0
      Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
      City & County

      Local organizations work to aid people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic

      0
      The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street in February 2020. The Mission has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
      City & County

      Mallard provides more than ice cream during lock down

      0
      Mallard Ice Cream on Railroad Avenue has recently switched to online orders only in consideration of the statewide quarantine. Many customers...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      Western’s essential student workers speak out

      0
      Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
      Campus

      Amidst pandemic, food insecure students are given the opportunity to get meals

      1
      Western student Jericho Leavitt makes sure students are listening to CDC guidelines at a food pantry pop-up. // Photo by Terri...
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

      0
      Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is now selling packaged coffee for...
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
      City & County

      Local organizations work to aid people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic

      0
      The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street in February 2020. The Mission has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to...
      City & County

      On the lookout for the Asian giant hornet

      0
      An Asian giant hornet specimen owned by the WSU Whatcom County Extension. // Photo courtesy Gail Buce. By...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      How are we treating our “heroes?”

      0
      A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
Opinion

How are we treating our “heroes?”

Local workers want to stay safe while helping their community, we need to make sure we’re doing our part

34
0
A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani

Opinion

By Payton Gift

People working during the pandemic may have been dubbed “heroes” by publications like Reuters and Fox News, but they aren’t always being treated as such. 

Emily Thorner, a nutrition clerk at Fred Meyer, said that customers often treat her like she doesn’t exist. Many don’t even try to maintain social distancing when she stocks shelves. 

“I work on the floor stocking and conditioning shelves,” Thorner said. “I don’t have a layer of plexiglass protecting me. Out of 100, maybe five are polite, courteous and grateful. So I really really have to savor those five.”

Consumers need to be aware of not only their own safety during this pandemic, but the safety of essential workers as well. When you break the six-foot distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, you’re communicating to workers that you don’t care about their health or protection. 

Thorner said that when the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order was first issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, the store was busier than she had ever seen before. 

“Think about the Superbowl, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas Eve and then multiply that by 10,” Thorner said. “Not a single piece of freight that came in on any given day was put in back stock. Everything sold, fast. It’s still like that. There are days where there’s just nothing left to stock.”

Workers are being forced to work harder than ever before and for what? To get paid minimum wage and have people treat them as disposable?

Allison Gauslow currently works as a direct support professional for adults with developmental disabilities, but before that they were working at our local Target right as the pandemic began.

Gauslow said while working at Target they felt completely unprepared to protect themselves from the virus. They said their hours were drastically increased to keep up with demand despite most supplies running out as soon as they were stocked.

“During my time at Target, most customers did not see us as heroes,” Gauslow said. “I got multiple complaints about our lack of stock of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Some customers demanded to know when we would get restocked. No employee at Target knows when stock is coming. We wish we did but we don’t.”

Labor and Industries Department spokesperson, Matthew Erlich, said that the department has tried to make health and safety recommendations accessible for both workers and employers. 

“We have guidance for grocery store and agricultural workers on how to take precautions against the virus on our website,” Erlich said. 

The LNI website suggests that employees stay six feet away from customers and fellow workers. 

Gauslow said their coworkers also feared exposure to the virus because customers weren’t following social distancing guidelines. Many employees don’t have access to the health insurance provided by Target because they haven’t worked there for over 12 months or work less than 20 hours a week, according to Gauslow. 

“Employees at Target have not been treated like heroes; we’ve been treated like garbage,” Gauslow said. “It’s important to know that no Target employee signed up for this, and they deserve better.” 

Simply calling essential workers heroes does nothing to help make their day easier. If we truly value the sacrifices they are making, we need to show it in our actions. 

Walgreens customer service associate, Jessica Steward, said that working during the pandemic would not have been her first choice.

“What keeps me working is 100% paying my bills,” Steward said. “I would not be working during this if I could afford not to.”

Though Steward said that she usually likes her job, the threat of COVID-19 has made working with the public more frustrating. 

“Interacting with customers has been an interesting dichotomy,” Steward said. “Some people treat me way nicer than I have ever been treated before in a retail setting. Then other people get mad because I have to remind them of social distancing.”

Steward said she appreciates seeing regular customers, who used to come in every day, limiting their trips to once a week or strictly for essentials. It helps lessen the number of people in the store, which helps keep the environment safer for staff and customers.

Ivy Locke, a server at Boomers Drive-in, said that it helps relieve some of the anxiety workers experience when customers maintain personal health precautions.

“I definitely appreciate when customers have masks and gloves on when I come up to their car,” Locke said. “It makes me feel a little bit safer knowing they care about my health too, and not just their own.” 

Essential workers may be heroes, but that doesn’t mean they have to be martyrs. Part of the duty of the public is to protect workers by protecting themselves. 

For guidelines regarding social distancing visit the CDC’s website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,941FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,479FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

City & County3

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Small Bellingham businesses affected by COVID-19

Illustration of Makeworth Market, one of the places affected by nonessential business closures. Makeworth Market is...
Read more
Opinion

How are we treating our “heroes?”

0
A pandemic superhero. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
Read more
Campus

Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

0
Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

0
Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
Read more
Campus

Western’s essential student workers speak out

0
Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
Read more

More Articles Like This

We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

City & County 0
The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
Read more

Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

Opinion 0
A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
Read more

Pandemic voting and YOU!

Opinion 0
People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more

Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

Campus 0
This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,941FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,479FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
44.1 ° F
48 °
40 °
75 %
1.3mph
1 %
Thu
58 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
69 °
Sun
72 °
Mon
69 °

Random picks

Sports

Western Wyverns bring quidditch to muggles

0
By Hailey Palmer Magic and flying isn’t involved, but that doesn’t stop the Western Wyverns from running across the Communications Facility lawn, colliding with each other and throwing their versions of quaffles and bludgers at each other. The Western Wyverns play Quidditch, the game made popular by the Harry Potter series. Minus the magic, of course. “We don’t actually fly,” sophomore team...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Blogs

WHAT’S WWU LISTENING TO: 5/21/2016

0
Sophomore Meriel Kaminsky, environmental science major Q: What song are you listening to? A: "Show me the Ropes by Good for Grapes." Q: What is your favorite...