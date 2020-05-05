59 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
      Campus

      Western’s essential student workers speak out

      0
      Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
      City & County

      Local organizations work to aid people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic

      0
      The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street in February 2020. The Mission has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to...
      City & County

      On the lookout for the Asian giant hornet

      0
      An Asian giant hornet specimen owned by the WSU Whatcom County Extension. // Photo courtesy Gail Buce. By...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
      City & County

      Mallard provides more than ice cream during lock down

      0
      Mallard Ice Cream on Railroad Avenue has recently switched to online orders only in consideration of the statewide quarantine. Many customers...
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western’s essential student workers speak out

      0
      Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
      Campus

      Amidst pandemic, food insecure students are given the opportunity to get meals

      1
      Western student Jericho Leavitt makes sure students are listening to CDC guidelines at a food pantry pop-up. // Photo by Terri...
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

      0
      Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
      City & County

      Local organizations work to aid people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic

      0
      The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street in February 2020. The Mission has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to...
      City & County

      On the lookout for the Asian giant hornet

      0
      An Asian giant hornet specimen owned by the WSU Whatcom County Extension. // Photo courtesy Gail Buce. By...
      City & County

      Bellingham Farmers Market remains essential, with new restrictions

      0
      The exit of the modified farmers market from across the street on Saturday, Apr. 11. During the first farmers market of...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      4
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      City & County

      We need independent theaters to survive the pandemic

      0
      The Pickford Film Center has suspended business and showings until further notice. These signs, pictured on April 18, are posted around...
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Local organizations work to aid people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic

National study predicts 91 COVID-19 infections among Whatcom County homeless community

9
0
The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street in February 2020. The Mission has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to increase its capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. // Photo by Ella Banken

By Hailee Wickersham

On April 3, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania published a study that predicts nearly 100 people in Whatcom County experiencing homelessness will contract COVID-19. 

According to the Whatcom County Council Point-In-Time Count and the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, Whatcom County made up 4.2% of the 13% of people who were homeless and unsheltered in Washington.

In relation to other states, Washington ranks 5th in the nation for the highest population of people experiencing homelessness after New York, Hawaii, California, and Oregon according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. 

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines homelessness as “an individual or family who lacks a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” From this definition, the department estimated roughly 0.2% or 568,000 people were experiencing homelessness in the U.S in 2019.

With the inadequate access to hygiene and sanitation products that people without shelter experience, a concern has been raised for those persons during the pandemic.

Dennis Culhane, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, has predicted the effects of COVID-19 on those experiencing homelessness in the U.S. His research found that 21,295 people in the U.S. experiencing homelessness could require hospitalization upon contracting the virus at peak infection time

Data from the Institute for Health and Metrics Evaluations predicted that Washington’s peak infection time happened on April 6. 

According to the study, researchers predict 91 COVID-19 infections within Whatcom County’s homeless community.

The risks of exposure to the virus increase for those who are without a home. People who are homeless are more exposed to “unhealthful conditions, weather conditions, pollution, injuries, as well as crowded shelters and factors such as age and underlying health risks,” Culhane said. 

The study also estimates an additional 400,000 beds are needed in adult homeless shelter facilities to manage the COVID-19 pandemic for the current estimated population of people without homes.

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center is the largest hospital in Whatcom County. It is able to accommodate 253 beds, according to its website.

According to the study, the U.S. will experience a 50% reduction of available beds in existing shelter facilities to accommodate current CDC guidelines that require a 100-square-feet space per bed. 

In addition to this, the study’s data estimates that adult homeless shelters in Whatcom County will need an additional 187 beds. 

The Lighthouse Mission Ministries, the sole low-barrier 24-hour homeless shelter to house people experiencing homelessness in Bellingham, has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to increase its capacity and comply with the CDC guidelines, according to Executive Director Hans Erchinger-Davis. 

Since relocating to the high school, Lighthouse has been able to effectively enforce social distancing due to the increase in added space. At its drop-in shelter location on State Street, Lighthouse had a capacity of 160 individuals. 

“We have had zero cases so far out of the about 282 people we are caring for on a 24-hour basis,” Erchinger-Davis said. 

Lighthouse has been working to minimize exposure to the virus within its locations. The organization has implemented routine sanitizing of sleeping mats and provides full personal protective equipment to their staff, Erchinger-Davis said. 

In addition, the temporary location has on-site paramedics staffed daily through Whatcom County’s GRACE (Ground-Level Response and Coordinated Engagement). 

The Whatcom County Opportunity Council has also been working to provide a panel of essential resources to those experiencing poverty such as meal distribution, rent, utilities and housing assistance. 

Since the beginning of the month, the Opportunity Council has reportedly seen an increase in the people using their housing assistance services. 

Michael Parker, the Opportunity Council department director for the Whatcom County Homeless Service Center, said they have implemented remote working for their staff as well as providing personal protective equipment in their 24-hour locations. 

“Although there’s an eviction moratorium, that does not mean that people are not struggling to pay. Not all of those folks are going to be helped by unemployment security or stimulus checks,” Parker said. 

With the lack of access to healthful conditions that unsheltered people experience, the council is working to keep the same level of resources that were available pre-pandemic. 

“Things are extremely dire for those that are at the margins of homelessness or are unsheltered because the access to services that were already there is getting harder,” Parker said. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,940FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,482FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

City & County3

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March...
Read more
Campus

Western’s essential student workers speak out

0
Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
Read more
City & County

Local organizations work to aid people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic

0
The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street in February 2020. The Mission has temporarily relocated to Bellingham High School to...
Read more
City & County

On the lookout for the Asian giant hornet

0
An Asian giant hornet specimen owned by the WSU Whatcom County Extension. // Photo courtesy Gail Buce. By...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham Farmers Market remains essential, with new restrictions

0
The exit of the modified farmers market from across the street on Saturday, Apr. 11. During the first farmers market of...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham comic and gaming business take sales virtual

City & County 0
Jeffrey Figley and Roman Stadtler pose for a portrait inside The Comics Place on Wednesday, March 11, 2015. The Comics Place...
Read more

Western’s essential student workers speak out

Campus 0
Western tour guides for the 2019-20 school year are currently working from home. // Courtesy of Diana Feinson
Read more

On the lookout for the Asian giant hornet

City & County 0
An Asian giant hornet specimen owned by the WSU Whatcom County Extension. // Photo courtesy Gail Buce. By...
Read more

Bellingham Farmers Market remains essential, with new restrictions

City & County 0
The exit of the modified farmers market from across the street on Saturday, Apr. 11. During the first farmers market of...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,940FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,482FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
59 ° F
60.8 °
58 °
63 %
1.2mph
75 %
Wed
55 °
Thu
56 °
Fri
67 °
Sat
71 °
Sun
68 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

New Music: Kendrick Lamar is creating conversation

0
Christmas came early for Kendrick Lamar fans. His third LP, titled “Damn.,” dropped April 14, just two weeks after K-dot unleashed a firestorm on the web with the music video for “Humble.” The Compton MC set himself apart both visually and verbally in the Dave Meyers and The Little Homies-produced video, which has 75 million views since hitting YouTube...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Western student dies in Happy Valley shooting

2
By Julia Berkman and Esther Chong A 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in an apartment on the 900 block of 20th Street just past...