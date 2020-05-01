61.6 F
Bellingham
Friday, May 1, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

      0
      A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

      0
      A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      2
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop Stories

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

38
0
A “For Rent” sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for immediate relief of rent and mortgages for people financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. // Photo by Harrison Amelang.

The debate over Bellingham City Council’s rent and mortgage relief resolution continues

By Seth Stevens

This is a companion piece to a story published April 21, regarding the Bellingham City Council’s resolution calling for immediate rent and mortgage relief through November 1. Please read the piece here.

Rob Trickler, the president of the Washington Landlord Association and real estate lawyer, said a rent moratorium is the wrong way to help struggling Washington residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To just say that everyone doesn’t have to pay rent, when there are people out there that are completely capable of paying rent, is going to cause a lot of damage that is avoidable,” Trickler said.

On April 13, the Bellingham City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling for immediate relief of rent and mortgages for people financially impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Gov. Jay Inslee put into effect a rent moratorium that prevents any landlord from starting the eviction process on a tenant for non-payment until June 4. This move has sparked debate between economists, representatives, landlords and tenants about how to properly handle this situation.  

Of those who are against the Bellingham City Council’s resolution and Inslee’s moratorium, many landlords are high on the list. 

Trickler said that he is already seeing a significant drop in rent payments for many landlords throughout Washington. 

“My largest client, for example, has several thousand doors [units] in Snohomish County, and they had a 14% drop in rents collected in March versus what they collected in February … in April, the industry is expecting at least a full 25% drop.” 

When asked if he was worried about a potential drop in rental income, Bellingham City Councilmember and local landlord Daniel Hammill said, “I think it’s an issue of fairness and equity … my feelings or personal situation has no bearing on what is good legislation; it should be what’s good for the people.”

Beth Girma, a student at Western and member of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YSDA) club on campus, has been one of many voices advocating for further forms of relief for those in our community. Girma expressed continued dissatisfaction with the current tenant-landlord dynamic that this pandemic has highlighted. 

“This should not only be the burden of the tenants, because this pandemic has placed the financial burden on the regular, working-class person who doesn’t own a lot of property, not the landlords,” Girma said. 

Gregg Colburn, an assistant professor of real estate in the University of Washington’s College of Built Environments, was also skeptical of the Bellingham City Council’s resolution. 

“It doesn’t necessarily take into account the complexity of the entire housing ecosystem,” Colburn said. 

Trickler said he understands that many people need financial assistance to meet their current rent and mortgage obligations, but worries about the long-term effects a rent moratorium could have on the already competitive rental market in Washington. 

“We have had such a dramatic underproduction of units in the last 10 years; we are millions and millions of units short of where we need to be, and these efforts are just going to make it worse,” he said.

Shawn Knabb, an associate professor at Western’s College of Business and Economics, explained that if people stop paying their rent, this could force many smaller landlords to stop paying their mortgages, which could, in turn, significantly reduce the amount of cash within the banking system, potentially creating a financial crisis. 

Trickler claims that the Bellingham City Council resolution and Inslee’s rent moratorium are inequitable. “I haven’t seen anything that offers any kind of relief for those landlords trying to pay mortgages,” Trickler said. Trickler recently had to purchase a new $1,000 hot water tank for one of his properties, and he worries about his ability to pay for it if he sees the drops in rental revenue that the industry is projecting for April and May. 

“The attorney general is on a witch-hunt for landlords,” he said.

Colburn, the University of Washington researcher who studies real estate, is in favor of relief for those that need it but, he said, a blanket rent moratorium or the cancellation of rent and mortgage payments may not be the most effective way to provide it. 

“What we need are financial resources in people’s bank accounts that they can use to pay their bills, and then we don’t have to worry about the systemic implications of people not paying their bills into the mortgage finance system.” 

Colburn believes the best way to provide this relief would be to use the same avenue that the CARE Act used when providing stimulus checks to millions of Americans, and suggests that those hoping to receive rent or mortgage assistance must look to the federal level. 

“The only institution in this country that has the financial heft to do this is the federal government,” he said. “And the reason they have that is because they have a printing press, and Washington [state] does not.” 

Bellingham landlord Rick Black describes himself as “not your normal landlord,” and prides himself on his close relationships with his tenants. 

Black, who has been a landlord for nearly 16 years, worries about the implications this resolution and the statewide rent moratorium are going to have on his tenant relationships. 

“The biggest downside to this [Bellingham City Council resolution] is that it just unintentionally drives another wedge between property owners like me –– small guys –– and their tenants,” he said. “ I’m providing a service and it’s a service people need and I’m not trying to gouge anyone at all. You know, I’m just trying to make ends meet. Not all landlords are bad.”

Black has not seen a drop in rental income for March, but is braced for rocky months ahead. “I spent the first 10 years as a landlord in the red,” he said. “So it’s definitely not the landlord making money at someone else’s expense, not by any means.”

Black and Trickler both emphasized the importance of communication between tenants who are experiencing financial hardships and their landlords, who may be able to offer options or relief while everyone waits for legislative consensus. 

Girma, the Western student working with the Young Democratic Socialists, helped coordinate an email writing campaign to the Bellingham City Council and various state and federal legislators, requesting some form of rent and mortgage relief, and said they are pleased that some officials are hearing their calls for help. 

Girma, who is frustrated with the lack of relief that Western students are receiving now that a majority of them are unemployed, has helped organize a page on Instagram called WWU Community Aid. According to the page’s bio, WWU Community Aid is, “a group to help advocate for students of color, queer students, and disabled students who need emergency financial help.”

According to Girma, WWU Community Aid Group has helped place thousands of dollars into the pockets of some of Western’s most vulnerable community members, thanks to the generosity of donors, many of whom have been college students. 

The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act of 2020, is a bill that was recently proposed at the federal level, to cancel all rent and mortgage payments, and would also provide a relief fund for landlords to help minimize lost rental income for up to a year. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,937FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

0
A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
Read more
Campus

Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

0
A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
Read more
Sports

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

0
E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
Read more
City & County

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more

More Articles Like This

A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Campus 0
How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
Read more

Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

Campus 0
A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
Read more

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

Sports 0
E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
Read more

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

City & County 0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,937FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
61.6 ° F
64 °
60 °
39 %
0.9mph
75 %
Sat
58 °
Sun
53 °
Mon
55 °
Tue
63 °
Wed
63 °

Random picks

Sports

Seahawks look forward to playoffs

0
After a 17-week-long roller coaster ride, the Seahawks will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the Wild Card Round, giving the Seattle Seahawks their fourth straight trip to the playoffs. Early in the season, the Seahawk's chances of making the playoffs were grim, as the Arizona Cardinals took an early hold of the division and the Seahawks were...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Bellingham protests Iran escalation

0
The youngest protesters for No War with Iran hold their signs on Thursday, Jan. 9. // Photo by Teya Heidenreich