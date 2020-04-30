56.2 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      News

      Whatcom County Council discuss economic measures and relief due to COVID-19

      0
      An illustration of Whatcom County council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander Whatcom County Council announced new measures...
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
      City & County

      Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

      0
      Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      2
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop Stories

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

23
0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa

View different perspectives on essential jobs during COVID-19 crisis in Bellingham

By Georgia Costa

As the infamous COVID-19 sweeps millions of people of their nonessential jobs in a global pandemic, Bellingham grocery store workers remain employed while serving the distressed community. 

Fairhaven Haggen hired part-time employee Zoe Wuester one month ago for sanitation purposes, Wuester said.

“There is general upkeep 24/7,” Wuester said. “My main job is to keep the place clean; I’m constantly holding cleaning chemicals. We mostly clean the shelves, carts and baskets.”

Haggen employees are screened every day before their shift, followed by a series of questions regarding if employees feel any COVID-19 symptoms, Wuester said. 

Fairhaven Haggen employees receive a hazard pay of a few more dollars an hour for compensation, Wuester said. ‘

 “It’s a way of thanking employees for coming to work,” Wuester said. “If we weren’t getting [the compensation pay], people would be frustrated. They’re happy to be appreciated.”

James McCafferty, director at Western’s Economic and Business Research Center, said a raise in minimum wage for Bellingham workers is highly unlikely.   

“Any job that doesn’t have high requisite skills behind it can only escalate wages to where the consumer is going to pay for the product,” McCafferty said. “If consumers are having a hard time with high [food] prices, the provider cannot charge more for the product.”

As the center projects the economic forecast of COVID-19, the cost of labor in retail does not have a lot of margin, McCafferty said. 

“If consumer demand is high, then more workers are needed,” McCafferty said. “Part of the challenge in the labor market is that you can only be paid as much as the next person that wants your job.”

Big businesses like Amazon have the situation where their demand has surged so high that their wage has been raised $2 an hour, McCafferty said. However, smaller businesses like Haggen, which has 15 locations throughout Washington, is giving a small compensation pay at the moment, Wuester said. 

 Joe Franklin, assistant manager of the Fairhaven Haggen, said the most challenging part of the COVID-19 transition has been staffing. 

“We can’t count on who is going to be here any day,” Franklin said. “Employees must stay home if they have any symptoms at all.” 

Haggen corporate has advised an “abundance of precautions,” including requiring all crew members to wear masks and wash their hands every hour, Franklin said. Each department has a checklist to see if all of their checkpoints are sanitized throughout the day, he said.

Inside Haggen, there is plexiglass and four decals at every checkout that enforce the global six feet rule, Franklin said.

In addition, Haggen has hired a “greeter,” someone who sanitizes shopping carts and basket handles while talking about social distancing policies with customers, Franklin said. 

“A lot of customers like seeing people cleaning,” Wuester said. “It reassures them that we’re doing what we can.”

According to Wuester, the biggest part of working at a grocery store during the pandemic is being careful because you don’t know who is immune compromised. 

“There are people grocery shopping for their neighbors,” Wuester said. “If you’re at risk, there are people out there willing to help.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,936FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers...
Read more

Latest News

Sports0

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western...
Read more
City & County

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more
Campus

COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

0
A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
Read more
Opinion

Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

0
A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
Read more
Campus

To meet or not to meet

0
French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
Read more

More Articles Like This

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

Sports 0
E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
Read more

COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

Campus 0
A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
Read more

Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

Opinion 0
A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
Read more

Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

Campus 0
A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,936FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
56.2 ° F
59 °
52 °
54 %
2.5mph
1 %
Fri
58 °
Sat
58 °
Sun
54 °
Mon
57 °
Tue
57 °

Random picks

News

Open forum discusses marijuana and its future

0
On Wednesday, April 22, the Campus Community Coalition, CCC, held their first of two open forums discussing the concerns over legalized marijuana. University of Washington Professor Jason Kilmer and local recreational marijuana retailer Aaron Nelson presented at the forum, offering multiple perspectives on the topic. Kilmer has a doctorate degree in clinical psychology from the University of Washington and works...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

Ransom Riggs makes a peculiar visit to Bellingham

0
By Hannah Blank The glow of the SPARK Museum sign in downtown Bellingham illuminated the growing line of people waiting for New York Times bestselling...