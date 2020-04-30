61.6 F
Bellingham
Friday, May 1, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

      0
      A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Campus

      Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

      0
      A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

      0
      A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      2
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

      0
      How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusFeaturesTop Stories

Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

24
0
A display of JoAnna O’Neill’s cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O’Neill

Sea glass, home brewing, unicycling — activities for the average WWU student 

By Mazey Servin

JoAnna O’Neill, a fourth-year student at Western, is spending her time in quarantine making her own brewing distillery right in her apartment. She has been experimenting with home brewing her own ciders. 

“I need a hobby that I can do alone in my apartment, by myself, that’s not super expensive or anything,” O’Neill said. “I was like, ‘Okay, well what do I like?’ I really like science and I really like drinking.”

Through the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order on March 23 to minimize the amount of activities happening, so that the spread of the virus reduces. 

During the “Stay Home” order, Western students have been finding more free time to start up new hobbies.

O’Neill started her home brewing by watching YouTube channels and googling how to brew ciders. It turns out that making cider is easier than beer, O’Neill said. 

To start the primary fermentation, a carboy, a big glass jug, is needed. Then an airlock is also needed to allow the gas to leave but not come back in, O’Neill said.

Some of the ingredients that go into making the ciders are apple juice with little to no preservatives and yeast. To prevent natural yeast or bacteria from making the cider taste bad or turn into vinegar, everything needs to be sanitized first, O’Neill said.

A hydrometer tests the alcohol content of the cider and helps determine the sugar concentration of the liquid, O’Neill said.

“It’s basically a graduated cylinder and then you drop this little weighted glass tube on it that has markings and then you read where it floats up to it [and record it],” O’Neill said. Leave the carboy in a dark place for about ten days to two weeks, O’ Neill said.

After the primary fermentation is finished, “combine [ the liquid] with the sugar and then [pour] it into bottles,” which go into secondary fermentation, O’Neill said. Then they will sit for another 10 days to two weeks.

O’Neill has made some successful batches when making her own ciders.

“I’m not only learning from and benefiting from it, but I also just get cider out of it, too which is nice,” O’Neill said. “You have a physical product that you can give to your friends and consume and it’s nice.” 

Since the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order has been extended to May 4, Western students might  have more time on their hands to practice hobbies such as unicycling like Walt Ellis, a second-year student at Western, who has been practicing his skills. 

Being active helps Ellis keep a routine to his meal and sleep schedule, he said. 

“I hadn’t been able to work much on new unicycle tricks in a while because of  classes and stress and everything taking up time,” Ellis said. “I figured it was a great excuse to get out to just have a bunch of free time on my own to work on some skills and stay active.”

Ellis has been working on wheel walking and 180 unispins. Wheel walking is walking the unicycle by having your feet on the wheel instead of the pedals. 180 unispins are where a person jumps up and spins the unicycle while landing it straight, Ellis said.

Ellis said it brightens his day to have a goal to go out and unicycle everyday. 

“I like taking up a kind of odd, new hobby,” Ellis said. ”I thought it just seems really cool to ride a unicycle. It looks so implausible and I thought it was impressive, so I just decided to go and learn.”

Violet Bender, a first-year Western student, has been able to continue her hobby of collecting sea glass at the beach in Marine Park uninterrupted by the quarantine.  

“I have always been collecting sea glass since I was a little girl with my grandma down in Birch Bay,” Bender said. “I’ve always just had a drawing to the nature of the ocean and water. Every time I go to the beach, I always try to find sea glass and seashells because I just feel like they’re just really pretty little tokens from the beach.”

Bender used the sea glass to make Canadian sculptures called inukshuk that she said are like Canadian good luck charms.

“It’s been very therapeutic for me because I don’t have a job right now, so I’m very stressed out and it’s really important for me to find hobbies that take my mind off the fact that I’m broke,” Bender said. 

Sea glass comes from pieces of broken glass bottles left on the beach and swept away by the water, which wears down the glass overtime, Bender said.

“I really admire the beauty of it, even though it’s a man-made thing, it’s also interesting to see how the ocean formed it to that type of piece of glass that gets all smooth and rugged looking,” Bender said. “Now [it’s] not as harsh on the edges, so it’s kind of interesting for me to see how this man-made thing is kind of created also at the same time by nature.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,937FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

0
A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
Read more
Campus

Western students find new hobbies after five weeks of quarantine

0
A display of JoAnna O'Neill's cider brewing kit. // Photo by JoAnna O'Neill Sea glass, home brewing,...
Read more
Sports

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

0
E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
Read more
City & County

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more

More Articles Like This

A chaotic month: a timeline of Western’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Campus 0
How did we get here? A day by day account of Western's response to the COVID-19 pandemic By...
Read more

Bellingham City Council resolution: unfair or essential?

City & County 0
A "For Rent" sign stands outside a house on North Garden Street in November 2018. On April 13, the Bellingham City...
Read more

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

Sports 0
E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
Read more

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

City & County 0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,937FansLike
1,228FollowersFollow
5,477FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
61.6 ° F
64 °
60 °
39 %
0.9mph
75 %
Sat
58 °
Sun
53 °
Mon
55 °
Tue
63 °
Wed
63 °

Random picks

News

Grading policy to be put to a vote

0
Students may see shorter waitlist lines for classes, as early as fall quarter of 2017, if Western’s faculty senate votes to approve a grade policy proposal on Monday, May 2. The Academic Coordinating Commission presented a revised proposal to the faculty senate of Western after the previous proposal failed to pass in October of last year. The new policy would...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Lead found to exceed EPA limits in 9 Birnam Wood apartments

0
Birnam Wood apartments on Monday, Nov. 4. // Photo by Eva Bryner By Eva Bryner Water from nine Birnam Wood apartments tested above 15 parts per...