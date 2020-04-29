To meet or not to meet

56.2 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      News

      Whatcom County Council discuss economic measures and relief due to COVID-19

      0
      An illustration of Whatcom County council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander Whatcom County Council announced new measures...
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

      0
      A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      Campus

      Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

      0
      A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

      0
      A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
      City & County

      Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

      0
      Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      To meet or not to meet

      0
      French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      2
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

      0
      A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreEducation

To meet or not to meet

40
0
French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania

Why your professors may have chosen synchronous over asynchronous classes, and vice versa

By Kiana Doyle

As a new quarter began in the wake of COVID-19, it’s not only students who had to adjust to virtual classes. Over spring break, professors were faced with the decision for how to conduct classes online, and a variety of different online course plans have been the outcome —some synchronous, some asynchronous and some in between. 

Synchronous refers to something recurring at the same time while asynchronous means the opposite. A synchronous class meets at a set time while in asynchronous classes, the work is done independently.

University Communications Director Paul Cocke explained in an email that the decision for asynchronous or synchronous online learning was left to the professors since they know best what they need to teach the most effectively.

“Faculty in different disciplines have different sets of what’s possible for converting course material from face-to-face to remote delivery,” Cocke said. “Some can take full advantage of the flexibility offered in online delivery, and others will find it more difficult.” 

Paul Dunn, a Western professor who teaches an Honors 201 philosophy course, is conducting his class asynchronously this quarter. Dunn said he made the decision after considering the pros and cons of doing so, as well as paying attention to student responses to surveys about online learning.

Things such as different time zones, schedules and Internet access can make it difficult to attend classes at a set time, Dunn said. 

“Obviously, there are certain kinds of classwork and certain kinds of coursework where it’s really hard to do it asynchronously, I can understand that,” Dunn said. “But for something like philosophy where the readings are readily available online and a lot of it is very text and discussion based, it made sense for my class.”

Stephanie Moore, a University of Virginia professor, and Charles Hodges, a Georgia Southern University professor, are the authors of an Inside Higher Ed article on temporarily teaching online. Both Moore and Hodges agree that an online class including both synchronous and asynchronous aspects can be highly effective when teaching virtually. 

“Rather than look at it as one or the other, it’s probably a good idea to consider a mix,” Hodges said. “Do a lot of things asynchronously, give [students] content to read, give them assignments to work on, let them think about and engage with things in a thoughtful manner, but then still offer some chance of a synchronous interaction with the professor, like office hours.”

Even though Moore teaches classes primarily asynchronously, she emphasizes presence in her teaching method by making an effort to respond to students frequently, give feedback on assignments and hold office hours to stay engaged with the students.

Dunn said he is considering incorporating an office hours aspect to his course to allow his students to meet with him over Zoom if they have questions.

Hodges points out some classes are easier to teach online than others. For example, lab or studio-based classes would most likely need to be conducted differently than a lecture-style class, and would probably need to be more synchronous, he said.

“Whether you’re studying language or you’re doing music performances, or any type of studio aspect, then you need to consider that, and maybe synchronous is the way to go,” Hodges said.

Cécile Hanania, a French professor at Western, is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter. She chose the synchronous route to keep her course plan simple and similar to an ordinary class. Using Zoom and Canvas, she assigns readings and conducts discussions and lectures for her courses.

Hanania explained one of the main difficulties in teaching a language course online is the discussion aspect of the class.

“In a language class, [the students] have to practice; it’s not just attending passively with the class,” Hanania said. “In a classroom I would do group activities … it’s a little bit more complicated online.”

Moore encourages looking at this situation as a chance to try using different mediums to teach and learn.

“There’s some things you may not feel like you can do as well online as you could do face-to-face, but the same is also true vice versa,” Moore said. “There’s some things we can do much better online than we can do in the classroom … it’s an opportunity.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,936FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers...
Read more

Latest News

Sports0

Rise in esports community due to quarantine

E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western...
Read more
City & County

What grocery store workers experience during pandemic

0
A Haggens customer waits in the check out line six feet apart from other customers. // Photo by Georgia Costa
Read more
Campus

COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

0
A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
Read more
Opinion

Online shopping is an unprecedented and life-saving tool during this pandemic

0
A commissioned painting by artist and former Western student Julia Vassallo. // Photo by Julia Vassallo. For...
Read more
Campus

To meet or not to meet

0
French Professor Cécile Hanania is teaching two online courses synchronously this quarter from her home office. // Photo by Cécile Hanania
Read more

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 disrupts faculty hiring and review

Campus 0
A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square. Western plans to reopen campus in the fall, but the number...
Read more

Staying mentally healthy during a global pandemic

Campus 0
A sign on the outside of Beta stack one, which Western planned to use as a space to quarantine sick students....
Read more

Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

Campus 0
Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
Read more

New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

Campus 0
Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,936FansLike
1,227FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
56.2 ° F
59 °
52 °
54 %
2.5mph
1 %
Fri
58 °
Sat
58 °
Sun
54 °
Mon
57 °
Tue
57 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

Vegan Recipes: No Kai Oi Mango Coconut Scones

1
Healthy-ish Vegan No Kai Oi Scones For these vegan Springtime Mango Coconut Scones I got my inspiration from Eva Flores’ blog,  “Adventures in Cooking.” The flavor profiles are offbeat and creative and have no animal cruelty! The spring sunshine is warming up my mind, and the change of seasons welcome a change of flavor. You’ll forget these are even vegan....
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Lewd conduct report near campus Monday

0
By Alexis Edgar   Lewd conduct was reported near campus Monday, Nov. 6 by a female Western student who was walking when a man called to her...