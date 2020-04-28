48.6 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Whatcom County Council discuss economic measures and relief due to COVID-19

      0
      An illustration of Whatcom County council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander Whatcom County Council announced new measures...
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
      City & County

      Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

      0
      Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
      Campus

      New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

      0
      Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

      0
      Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

      0
      Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
      Campus

      Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

      0
      Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

      0
      Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

      0
      WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
      City & County

      Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

      0
      Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      City & County

      Construction on Bellingham city projects to resume by April 20

      0
      A construction crew works to dismantle Boulevard Park's pedestrian overpass on Nov. 21, 2019. Construction in Bellingham was temporarily halted during...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

      0
      Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      0
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Pandemic voting and YOU!

      0
      People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusFeaturesPeopleSports

Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

125
0
Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky’s final season was cut short due to COVID-19. // Photo by Alix Condit

A look back at one of Western’s all-time leading scorers

By Aidan Gaffney

On March 12, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the cancellation of winter and spring sports due to COVID-19, putting an abrupt end to many senior athletes’ careers, including Western’s own Trevor Jasinsky.

After a successful men’s basketball season, Jasinsky, a native of Camas, Washington, helped lead the Vikings to a Great Northwest Athletic Conference championship, where he brought home tournament MVP. That game was his last in a Viking uniform. 

“It was devastating, you know, for us it was the National Championship or bust before receiving the news,” Jasinsky said. “Being witness to the success of my teammates, especially in the end was great and I knew we were going to leave it all on the court.”

After traveling to La Jolla, California to compete in the West Regionals, the tournament was canceled. Jasinsky was noticeably upset after the news knowing he had played his last game and his team could no longer make a run in the playoffs. 

Besides these unfortunate circumstances, a player as invaluable to Western as Jasinsky should be celebrated for his impacts on and off the court. Jasinsky played four years without missing a single game and is one of five Western players to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding in our school’s history. 

Coming out of high school, Jasinsky was expected to make an immediate impact. Head coach Tony Dominguez said he began recruiting Jasinsky as early as the summer going into his senior year of high school. 

“He brought a great deal of athleticism and was a well-rounded young man,” Dominguez said. “Trevor was a great ambassador for our program at all levels. He was obviously a very skilled basketball player, he’s very well spoken, respectful and a great community guy. He is someone we would consider to be an ultimate Viking.” 

Beyond his extensive list of basketball awards, Jasinsky was also presented with three All-GNAC academic awards along with two District 8 Academic All-Region honors. This past winter Jasinsky graduated from Western with a Bachelor of Arts in marketing and international business. 

“I think it will be a great thing to fall back on after basketball especially because it is something I am also passionate about,” Jasinsky said, in reference to his degree. 

In terms of his future in basketball, he said he is currently in contact with agents about continuing his career. “Right now I am just weighing my options after speaking with different people and family about playing professionally whether it be overseas or in the NBA developmental league,” Jasinsky said. 

Even though the freshly-graduated Jasinsky’s time at Western has come to an end, he has made a lasting impression on many people and has stapled himself into the men’s basketball record books for the time being. Jasinsky said he will always cherish the time he spent here and thanked Western for the countless memories he made as a Western student athlete. 

“My favorite memories would probably be the relationships and bonds I made throughout my career,” Jasinsky said. 

One of these strong friendships was with former teammate and Whatcom County native, Daulton “DC” Hommes. “DC was one of those guys I came in with as a freshman so we would always push each other to get better,” Jasinsky said. 

Hommes played two years at Western before transferring to Point Loma Nazarene University to continue his basketball career. After playing one year and reaching the Division II National Championship, he decided to forego his final season of college eligibility to play professionally. He is currently a player on the Austin Spurs, which is the NBA’s official minor league team for the San Antonio Spurs organization. 

“We were roommates, always had the same classes, went to the dining hall together and eventually moved into a place off-campus with each other,” Hommes said. “I learned a lot from Trevor, whether it was school or basketball we just pushed each other really hard to be great in all areas and wanted to make the most of our college experience. Which I think we did.”

There are some traits that come naturally, and in the case of Jasinsky, it’s his maturity and influence on the court that is valued the most from his fellow teammates or coaches.

“If I had the chance to sum up Trevor’s career, I would say he is the most selfless teammate someone could ask for,” Hommes said. “I think that his college basketball career was really special because of the way he did it, putting on for Western.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,936FansLike
1,221FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Whatcom County Council discuss economic measures and relief due to COVID-19

An illustration of Whatcom County council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander Whatcom...
Read more
Campus

Celebrating WWU men’s basketball senior Trevor Jasinsky’s career

0
Senior Trevor Jasinsky attempts to shoot past Seattle Pacific players on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Jasinsky's final season was cut short...
Read more
City & County

Whatcom Transit Authority continues service with new safety measures

0
WTA buses are still running through Bellingham during the statewide quarantine. Many buses, like the one pictured here on April 19,...
Read more
Opinion

Pandemic voting and YOU!

0
People in masks lining up outside a polling station during stay-at-home orders. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more
City & County

Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

0
Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
Read more

More Articles Like This

New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

Campus 0
Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
Read more

Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

Campus 0
Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more

Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

Campus 0
Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
Read more

Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

City & County 0
A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,936FansLike
1,221FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
48.6 ° F
50 °
47 °
76 %
0.9mph
20 %
Wed
57 °
Thu
59 °
Fri
57 °
Sat
60 °
Sun
53 °

Random picks

Campus

BT residents must move again as second wave of construction begins

0
Buchanan Towers has been under construction since spring quarter of last year. // Photo by Jaden Moon By Samuel Fletcher University residence administrators met with residents of Buchanan Towers on Monday, Oct. 29, to discuss the logistics of the second phase of the Buchanan Towers Residence renovation, a two-year, $24.5 million project which will require half of the residents to move....
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Associated Students

AS Board changes ROP name, discusses AS Review proposals

0
By Kayna Dean The Associated Students Board met on Wednesday, March 14 to take action on the name change for the Associated Students’ Resource and...