57.9 F
Bellingham
Monday, April 27, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

      0
      Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
      Campus

      New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

      0
      Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
      News

      Wholesome entertainment strikes back amidst ongoing quarantine

      0
      The perfect stay-at-home movie snack. // Western Front archive Students are still finding ways to stay entertained...
      Campus

      Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

      0
      Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

      0
      Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

      0
      Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
      Campus

      Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

      0
      Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

      0
      Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

      0
      Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      City & County

      Construction on Bellingham city projects to resume by April 20

      0
      A construction crew works to dismantle Boulevard Park's pedestrian overpass on Nov. 21, 2019. Construction in Bellingham was temporarily halted during...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      0
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNewsTop Stories

Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

8
0
Rows of sleeping mats are layed out on the gym floor
Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, those in need can still have a place to stay

By Makenna Marks

Bellingham High School has been the new home to Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ Drop-In Center since March 20, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

The Drop-In Center is open 24 hours, seven days a week and offers services such as access to three meals a day, showers and medical attention. 

The move to Bellingham High School shortly followed the enactment of the Emergency Proclamation, signed by Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood. 

“Mayor Fleetwood has enabled use of public facilities for pandemic response through the Emergency Proclamation he signed on March 20,” Janice Keller, the communications director at the Mayor’s Office, said in an email.

The proclamation states: “Many public facilities, including those owned by the City of Bellingham, Bellingham Public School District, and other entities, could provide temporary shelter to people experiencing homelessness.” 

The Bellingham community is coming together to help get through this tough time.

“We are actively engaged with our partners and implementing many solutions to slow the spread of illness and lead our community to be better positioned for recovery,” Fleetwood said in a prepared statement. “We all are working collaboratively in the spirit of our unified mission.” 

Bridget Reeves, the executive director of Lighthouse Mission Ministries has been working at the Drop-In Center at its new location. Prior to the move, Reeves said that they have turned people away because they did not have enough space or resources.

4 people pose for a picture wearing masks
Drop-In Center staff wear masks for their shift. Left to right: Trish Anker, Catherine Russell, Tailer Craner and Katie Anderson. // Photo courtesy of Lighthouse Mission Ministry

“Prior to Bellingham High School, we were running about 163 people per night, and we were turning away 10 to 15 people,” Reeves said.

Since moving to the high school, Reeves said they have been safely housing up to 175 people without having to turn anyone away. 

COVID-19 prevention measures recommended by the CDC are being upheld at the Drop-In Center. According to Reeves, sleeping mats have been strategically placed six feet apart and everyone, staff included, has been given masks.

“There is a significant amount of social distancing happening, and people are generally following through with it,” Reeves said. “There are folks that chose not to, but we remind them that we reserve the right to ask them to leave if they’re choosing not to social distance.”

Whatcom Unified Command partnered with Lighthouse Mission Ministries to successfully move the Drop-In Center to Bellingham High School. 

“This temporary relocation of the Drop-In Center is one of many actions being taken to achieve Whatcom Unified Command’s objectives, specifically to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to provide for the community’s most vulnerable,” Amy Cloud, public information officer at Whatcom Unified Command, said in anemail. 

Bellingham School District Assistant Superintendent Steve Clarke said that aside from a few complaints about the Drop-In Center’s new location, he has mainly seen a positive reaction.

“We’ve been working closely with the mission, both in terms of taking care of the building while they’re there, [and] making sure it’s secure and safe,” Clarke said. “When we eventually have students move back in … it will be thoroughly cleaned and ready for school.”

Clarke said that using Bellingham High School to house the Drop-In Center is a way to help take care of the community. 

“It’s impacting all of us in this community, and I think every life matters, including those that stay at the Drop-In Center,” Clarke said. “The goal was to keep them alive and healthy, just like we’re all trying to stay alive and healthy.”

A significant amount of planning went into making the move successful.

“This sort of effort definitely takes an entire community to make happen,” Reeves said. “We had started meeting about it five days prior to it coming to fruition and that sort of turnaround is pretty incredible.” 

Along with the COVID-19 outbreak came the closure of other outreach and support programs. The Homeless Service Center office can only be reached by phone and is no longer open for walk-ins. 

Because resources and support are limited right now, Reeves said Lighthouse Mission Ministries is looking forward to the time when those become available again.

For community members looking to help those in need during this time, aside from donating financially, Reeves said one of the best things people can do is to educate themselves. 

“In people’s own spheres of influence, we can all do work to help educate and raise awareness around the fact that the reasons people are homeless are as many of the number of people that are homeless,” Reeves said. 

Lighthouse Mission Ministries is a faith-based organization that offers multiple different programs to help house those in need. For more information, visit their website

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,937FansLike
1,221FollowersFollow
5,481FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

City & County0

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns. 
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Lighthouse Mission Ministries moves drop-in center to Bellingham High School

Sleeping mats in the gym are spaced six feet apart, following CDC guidelines. // Photo courtesy...
Read more
Campus

New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

0
Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
Read more
News

Wholesome entertainment strikes back amidst ongoing quarantine

0
The perfect stay-at-home movie snack. // Western Front archive Students are still finding ways to stay entertained...
Read more
Campus

Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

0
Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more
Campus

Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

0
Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
Read more

More Articles Like This

New practices adopted by WWU to ensure academic integrity

Campus 0
Western is turning to Honorlock system for upholding academic integrity as classes are conducted online. // Illustration by Mathew Roland
Read more

Wholesome entertainment strikes back amidst ongoing quarantine

News 0
The perfect stay-at-home movie snack. // Western Front archive Students are still finding ways to stay entertained...
Read more

Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

Campus 0
Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more

Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

City & County 0
A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,937FansLike
1,221FollowersFollow
5,481FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
light rain
57.9 ° F
61 °
54 °
54 %
2.5mph
40 %
Tue
56 °
Wed
54 °
Thu
55 °
Fri
56 °
Sat
55 °

Random picks

News

Let’s be blunt: The weed industry is on fire

0
Illustration by Cole Sandhofer, background courtesy of North Coast Journal By Ian Ferguson The future of cannabis is writing itself, but industry experts say the story is looking all too familiar. The federal legalization of the psychoactive plant passed in Canada on Oct. 17, and now dozens of companies are in a battle, for control of the industry’s assets. Michael Dykstra is...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Travel decisions in the time of COVID-19

0
Few travelers lingered at Bellingham International Airport on Wednesday, March 11. // Photo by Calvin Lowe By Leora...