NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

58.9 F
Bellingham
Saturday, April 25, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Wholesome entertainment strikes back amidst ongoing quarantine

      0
      The perfect stay-at-home movie snack. // Western Front archive Students are still finding ways to stay entertained...
      Campus

      Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

      0
      Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      City & County

      Construction on Bellingham city projects to resume by April 20

      0
      A construction crew works to dismantle Boulevard Park's pedestrian overpass on Nov. 21, 2019. Construction in Bellingham was temporarily halted during...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

      0
      Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

      0
      Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
      Campus

      Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

      0
      Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      Campus

      Western social justice groups go digital

      0
      Students and community members apart of #ShredtheContract marched from Western's campus through downtown on Sept. 2, 2018. The group and other...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

      0
      A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
      City & County

      Construction on Bellingham city projects to resume by April 20

      0
      A construction crew works to dismantle Boulevard Park's pedestrian overpass on Nov. 21, 2019. Construction in Bellingham was temporarily halted during...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local advocates worry as Bellingham domestic violence rates stagnate

      0
      The phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is displayed under a purple house, which is the color of domestic...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

      0
      The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      0
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusSportsTop Stories

NCAA extends extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes

52
0
The Western Washington University softball team huddles up on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019. Spring athletes are being offered an extra season of eligibility due to COVID-19. // Photo by Zachary Jimenez

For this year’s seniors, the 2020 season doesn’t have to be the last one

By Kevin Mullin

Like many other on-campus activities, collegiate sports were shuttered this spring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to make up for the lost season, the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing body in charge of college athletics, announced at the end of March that it has offered spring athletes an extra season of eligibility. 

In Division II, student-athletes have four seasons per sport of eligibility to compete over the course of five years of collegiate enrollment. Athletes have the option to take a season off of competition for injury and return for that fifth year, a process called redshirting. 

Some Viking athletes plan to use this extra year to have a normal final season while they continue their education at Western.

Fourth-year softball outfielder Lauren Lo said she would be taking the extra season. “This is the last year I would be able to play, I want to take advantage of that…I just got into the masters program for accounting here, so it works out well for eligibility.” 

Second-year rower Brenna Rice is considering the possibility, and is also weighing the option of postgraduate education. “I love rowing, and I would love for my extra time to be spent rowing, so with that extra year in the two years of grad school, I could potentially be rowing through grad school,” Rice said. 

For other athletes, it’s a little too soon to make the call for sure. When asked if she’ll be using the extra season, third-year softball pitcher Anna Kasner said, “I don’t know, things could always change. I could play next year and think ‘Oh, I actually do want to do a sixth year.’ I think I have options, nothing is set in stone.” 

For student athletes who rely on scholarships to pay their way through school, changes in scholarship structure may play a part in their decision to take the extra year or not. 

When asked if returning seniors would get the same amount of aid, Dr. T.H ‘Butch’ Kamena, assistant athletics director for NCAA compliance,  said, “That’s something that’s under review right now. The NCAA would permit us to provide the full aid, but it’s something that we’re reviewing right now; we’ll have to determine as we go forward.”

One thing it seems most people agree wholeheartedly on is that the decision by the NCAA to extend an extra year of eligibility was the right one.

“Oh for sure, it was definitely the right choice, especially for the seniors,” Kasner said. “That’s not fair, seniors need to have a senior night, an opportunity to know it’s the last game.” 

Lo mentioned the uniqueness of the collegiate sport experience in her support of the decision. 

“This is our last shot we get to do something we’re really passionate about,” she said. “Our team always talks about how we really cherish these moments because we’re never going to get this experience anywhere else, and so to have one more year is really nice.” 

When asked if she thought the decision was the right one, Rice said, “Yes, I do …everyone’s been training hard up until this point …I’m really glad that the NCAA granted another year of eligibility because nobody has actually competed yet.” 

The athletes were not the only ones in support of the decision. 

Kamena offered his support as well. “I think it was a pretty straightforward move. You’ve basically had a season of competition removed from everyone, and so I think this was a straightforward way to address that.” 

Despite this break from competition and physical separation from each other, the Viking athletes are still keeping up their esprit de corps. 

Kasner said of the softball team, “We have team Zoom calls, we’re still keeping in touch with each other. I think it’s really important to make sure that our community and bonds are still there … but I just think that we’re using this as a way to better ourselves and figure out how to make ourselves better whether that’s on the field or in the classroom.” 

Western’s crew team is also doing their best to stay connected.

When asked about some rower’s goals for the upcoming season, Rice said, “Get to the [National] championships … building team dynamic, building strength and conditioning and the relationships…so I think just working as hard as we can ourselves and trying to stay in contact with each other in the meantime to help build that team dynamic.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,934FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
5,483FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns. 
Read more

Latest News

News0

Wholesome entertainment strikes back amidst ongoing quarantine

The perfect stay-at-home movie snack. // Western Front archive Students are still...
Read more
Campus

Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

0
Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more
Campus

Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

0
Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
Read more
City & County

Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

0
A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
Read more
City & County

Construction on Bellingham city projects to resume by April 20

0
A construction crew works to dismantle Boulevard Park's pedestrian overpass on Nov. 21, 2019. Construction in Bellingham was temporarily halted during...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Zoom users question privacy and security of virtual meetings

Campus 0
Security concerns with the use of Zoom have come up as usage increases. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander
Read more

Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

Campus 0
Student employee Li Hill swipes cards for lunch at Fairhaven Dining Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Student jobs have been...
Read more

Community members make thousands of masks to protect essential workers

City & County 0
A collection of homemade cloth masks made by Lindsay Knight to give to health care workers in need. // Photo courtesy...
Read more

Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

Arts & Music 0
The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,934FansLike
1,220FollowersFollow
5,483FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
58.9 ° F
61 °
56 °
44 %
2.9mph
1 %
Sun
60 °
Mon
58 °
Tue
58 °
Wed
58 °
Thu
50 °

Random picks

Arts & Music

Cartoon Caption Contest!

5
Hey Western! We know you all have some good one-liners. Why not get them published? Submit your caption to the unlabeled cartoon below and you could be featured as the winner in this week's issue of The Western Front.  Submit your caption in the comments, over Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #wfcaptioncontest, or email us at westernfrontonline@gmail.com.
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Associated Students

Nine grievances filed by former AS presidential candidate against AS employees,...

0
by Laura Place The Western Front will continue to report on this story as it develops and more sources become available. Former candidate for Associated Students...