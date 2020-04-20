Washington rids taxes on period products

46.8 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 23, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local advocates worry as Bellingham domestic violence rates stagnate

      0
      The phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is displayed under a purple house, which is the color of domestic...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      0
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      City & County

      Local artists lose business without Bellingham Farmers Market sales

      0
      The exit of the modified farmers market from across the street on Saturday, Apr. 11. During the first farmers market of...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

      0
      Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...
      Arts & Music

      ‘Speak’ author offers ‘Shout’

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western social justice groups go digital

      0
      Students and community members apart of #ShredtheContract marched from Western's campus through downtown on Sept. 2, 2018. The group and other...
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Campus

      SEVP allows international students to get scanned signature on I-20

      0
      The Director of International Student and Scholar Services, Richard Bruce, is working remotely with an international student at his home in...
      Campus

      Hands-on learning in a virtual environment

      0
      A sign outside the Performing Arts Center announces the closure of the building until further notice. The sign is one of...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

      0
      The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
      City & County

      Local advocates worry as Bellingham domestic violence rates stagnate

      0
      The phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is displayed under a purple house, which is the color of domestic...
      City & County

      Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

      0
      Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      0
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men’s basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis (foreground) celebrates with his team on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy Western Athletics
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

      0
      As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns.  By Seth...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Campus

      Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

      0
      This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
NewsLegislatureTop Stories

Washington rids taxes on period products

96
0
A menstrual product dispenser in the Viking Union offers free products.
A menstrual product dispenser in the Viking Union offers free supplies at the push of a button. // Photo by Ella Banken

Washington becomes the 18th state to rid sales tax on menstrual products

By Hailee Wickersham

A new law that removes sales tax for tampons, pads, menstrual cups and other period products will save women and other menstruating folks in Washington an estimated $3 million dollars in its first year. 

On April 3, Senate Bill 5147 was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee after it was passed in the Senate 95-2. The law will remove the sales tax on common feminine hygiene products and other period items starting July 1. 

The main sponsor, Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, began her work on Senate Bill 5147 in 2016 when she was serving in the Washington House of Representatives. According to her website, when she joined the senate in 2017, she took the idea along with her. 

“Besides being the biggest tax reduction passed by the legislature, it’s probably the best example of fairness and equity to come out of Olympia this year,” Wilson said in a press release on March 10. 

The Senate Bill argues that “feminine products are a necessity for most females in the state” and taxing a necessary hygiene product “unjustly adds an additional tax burden on females.” 

“It’s especially unfair to women who are low-income or experiencing homelessness, and all the work on this bill has been worth it for their sake alone,” Wilson said in the press release.

In a 2019 survey by Reuters Health, researchers found that nearly two-thirds of low-income women and people who menstruate couldn’t afford to purchase period products such as tampons or pads in 2018. In addition to this, menstrual products aren’t covered by common food assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Washington Integrated Nutrition System. 

Senate Bill 5147 contends that “taxing feminine hygiene products adds to the regressive tax burden on low-income families.” 

Washington is the 18th state to remove its sales tax on menstrual products. 

Co-sponsor Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Burien, began supporting the bill in 2017, and calls the tax on period products “tantamount to sex discrimination in taxation.” 

“I want to make sure that consumers don’t have to pay an unnecessary tax for a necessary product,” Keiser said. 

Until the bill takes effect on July 1, retail tax on menstruation products will be 6.5% according to current state sales tax rates. According to estimates made by the non-profit organization Period Equity, Washington state gains $6.6 million every year in revenue through the sales tax on menstruation products. 

When the law takes effect in July,  the loss in retail tax revenue will have to be made up elsewhere in the budget. 

“That was part of the trade on this, but I think we’re just going to have to accommodate the loss of revenue on this product right now with other budgets,” Keiser said. 

Amelita Brown, a second-year student at Western who lives in Washington, was surprised to hear the bill had taken three years to pass. 

“I always thought of Washington being more progressive and supportive, so it surprised me that this bill had such a history,” Brown said. 

Brown said she hopes that, without the tax, period products will become more affordable, although she feels there isn’t a drastic price difference. Depending on the product, people who don’t pay taxes on period products can expect to save about $0.25 per month, or $10 over an average of 40 years of menstruation.

According to a study titled “The Price of Periods” by the ACLU, people who menstruate can expect to spend upwards of $1,000 over the course of their lifetime on menstrual products. Which doesn’t include common additional expenses that often come with periods such as over the counter pain medication, heating pads, birth control, or acne medication. 

Claire McQuistan, another student who attends Western, said that she wasn’t surprised at all that the bill took a while to come into law. 

McQuistan said that she is happy to hear that the law passed but she “hopes that lawmakers realize that women are not the only people who experience a period,” she said. 

In addition, McQuistan hopes that lawmakers and people will begin to implement more gender-inclusive language when talking about topics such as gender-specific taxation. 

“It’s been unjust for a long time for women and people who menstruate to be taxed on products that we, on some level, require in order to live a healthy and sanitary life,” McQuistan said.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,933FansLike
1,218FollowersFollow
5,479FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham City Council unanimously approves rent and mortgage relief resolution

As financial instability is at an all time high, local officials are seeking to ease concerns. 
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig...
Read more
Campus

Western social justice groups go digital

0
Students and community members apart of #ShredtheContract marched from Western's campus through downtown on Sept. 2, 2018. The group and other...
Read more
City & County

Local advocates worry as Bellingham domestic violence rates stagnate

0
The phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is displayed under a purple house, which is the color of domestic...
Read more
Campus

Why we need to care more about Western’s John Doe

0
This man, presented in a sketch provided by University Police, died at Western in early March. Police are requesting the...
Read more
City & County

Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

0
Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham independent music venues seek relief

Arts & Music 0
The Wild Buffalo House of Music marquee featuring information about saving venues. // Photo by Craig Jewell
Read more

Western social justice groups go digital

Campus 0
Students and community members apart of #ShredtheContract marched from Western's campus through downtown on Sept. 2, 2018. The group and other...
Read more

Local advocates worry as Bellingham domestic violence rates stagnate

City & County 0
The phone number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is displayed under a purple house, which is the color of domestic...
Read more

Local distilleries supply community with homemade hand sanitizer

City & County 0
Bellewood Farms owner, Eric Abel, fills bottles with "Farm Hands" hand sanitizer. // Photo courtesy of Bellewood Farms
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,933FansLike
1,218FollowersFollow
5,479FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
overcast clouds
46.8 ° F
48 °
45 °
96 %
0.8mph
93 %
Thu
54 °
Fri
57 °
Sat
59 °
Sun
54 °
Mon
53 °

Random picks

Opinion

Opinion: Keeping AS employees from making public candidate endorsements disenfranchises Western’s community

3
Associated Students Elections are a time of year at Western where it really matters that you keep up with what’s happening. There are candidate debates on Facebook, campaigns being run on Instagram and discussions to be read on Twitter. However, there’s a group of people missing from these conversations, a group that might be the one of most relevant...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Legislature

Sen. Ericksen, Republican officials hold town hall to discuss gun violence,...

0
By Meredith Karbowski Hot topics were discussed at a Republican town hall meeting led by state Sen. Doug Ericksen and Reps. Vincent Buys and Luanne...