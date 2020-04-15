56.8 F
Bellingham
Thursday, April 16, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Hands-on learning in a virtual environment

      0
      A sign outside the Performing Arts Center announces the closure of the building until further notice. The sign is one of...
      Campus

      Western plans for fall quarter return to campus

      0
      Western President Sabah Randhawa announced plans for the school campus to be open in fall 2020...
      News

      University Residences move thousands of students out

      0
      By Emma Bjornsrud One of the most important variables impacting university students in the face of COVID-19 is housing....
      News

      Consider this your wake-up call

      0
      It’s time to start prioritizing our sleep debt By Makenna Marks Hold on....
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...
      Arts & Music

      ‘Speak’ author offers ‘Shout’

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
      Arts & Music

      Battling it out until the end

      2
      Bandmates Riley Adair, Owen Rollison, Joey Boone and Austin Colwell, playing a show on Feb. 21. // Photo courtesy of Liz...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Hands-on learning in a virtual environment

      0
      A sign outside the Performing Arts Center announces the closure of the building until further notice. The sign is one of...
      Campus

      Zoom-ing through class: student’s first week of spring quarter

      0
      Western students transitioned to online learning last week, which can rely heavily on the use of Zoom. // Illustration by Rachel...
      Campus

      Western plans for fall quarter return to campus

      0
      Western President Sabah Randhawa announced plans for the school campus to be open in fall 2020...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      By Melanie Bell In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department announced that it would stop publicly tracking the paths of people who test positive...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men’s basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis (foreground) celebrates with his team on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy Western Athletics
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
      Columns

      Earth’s animals

      0
      Column by Emma Bjornsrud Humans aren’t the only ones living on this planet — we aren’t even the only...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusNewsTop Stories

Hands-on learning in a virtual environment

29
0
Sign on the PAC reads "The PAC is closed until further notice."
A sign outside the Performing Arts Center announces the closure of the building until further notice. The sign is one of many that have appeared across Western’s campus. // Photo by Sophia Galvez

By Sophia Galvez

Students and professors work to make online classes comparable to previous lab and field-experience classes

On Monday, April 6, all-online classes began at Western after a one-week delay to the start of spring quarter. 
Western moved to online classes on March 11 after Whatcom County announced its first COVID-19 case. The move to all-online classes was extended for all of summer quarter on April 10.
The switch to online classes meant that professors had to alter what hands-on classes — like lab classes and field-experience classes — would look like for spring quarter. 
Esmeralda Farias, a fourth-year marine biology major at Western, has a lab class and a field experience class that have been impacted by the move to online classes. 
Farias’ scientific boating class was a field course taught at the Shannon Point Marine Center. 
“Our weekly lab was supposed to have field trips every other week to collect the data we would analyze,” Farias said. Instead, labs are using data collected in past years with videos made by her professor of the collection sites. 
“We were supposed to spend the full day at the Marine Center, which was a big part of the appeal, but now we can’t do that,” Farias said. “We were also supposed to get hands-on experience with the research equipment on the vessels, but that will also just be shared in video demos.”
Nicole Larson, director of the plastics and composites engineering major, said the lab components of these courses will be conveyed through videos of the professors doing the labs. 
“Most of our professors are busy in the labs right now making video tutorials of the equipment and instruments,” Larson said.
The videos made by the professors detail the machines and processes used in the lab, but do not act as the sole substitute for students actually working in labs with the equipment. “We will be supplementing subsequent classes with this hands-on work so that the students can have adequate time on the equipment,” said Larson. 
Professors and faculty are also having virtual office hours on Zoom.
Subsequent courses will be adjusted to ensure students get the necessary experiences with the materials, processes and instruments before they graduate, Larson said.
Some long-term student projects have been affected by the switch to online only courses, according to Larson.
“Most of the projects that are done in [plastics and composites engineering] are done with industry sponsors and our undergraduate students,” Larson said. “Unfortunately that has all been put on hold so the students aren’t able to work on an in-lab industry project this quarter.” Some of the work done by plastics and composite engineering students can be done on a computer with specialized software, so they can continue that work. 
The College of Science and Engineering has surveyed all students to determine which students have computers and which do not. Students without a computer are loaned one by the university, Larson said.
“We have given each student that does not have a powerful computer a remote login to a specific computer in our lab that has the necessary software and power for them.  We have also loaned out some departmental computers to those students that do not have any computer at home,” said Larson.
Students that do not have a computer powerful enough to run the specialized software have remote access to the university’s computer labs. Students that can run the software were given software licenses negotiated by the university, Larson said. 
Tim Kowalczyk, an energy science professor at Western, teaches Energy Symposium, a carbon-reduction symposium class based around a one-day event held in the library where students spend the day learning from leaders in the energy industry. Kowalczyk said he is planning to run the symposium completely virtually this year so students still have the opportunity to meet industry leaders in their field. 
Kowalczyk’s other class, Energy 421, the lab associated with Energy 420, is now using Python, a common programming language, to analyze wind-speed data from specific sites to determine the best places to build wind turbines. 
“Instead of doing insulation experiments, they’ll be using Python to analyze images I took with a thermal camera to learn about energy,” Kowalczyk said. “They’ll learn how to dig into the pixel by pixel data from just an image.”
Kowalczyk will use the peer-reviewed “Journal of Visualized Experiments”, described on its website as, “9,500 videos demonstrating experiments from laboratories at top research institutions,” to replace running the biofuel experiments, which are typically conducted in a lab. Students will watch videos and read related literature. 
“My Ph.D is in physical chemistry, but I focused on computational chemistry, so moving online has allowed me to align my lab work with my expertise,” Kowalczyk said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,931FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
5,484FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Dog processional honors the life of Western economics professor

Human and furry friends of Mary Ann Hendryson, a Western economics professor who died last spring, gathered for a...
Read more
Local Government0

Rep. Rick Larsen discusses bipartisan platform in Bellingham

By Max Brunt Rep. Rick Larsen talked about bipartisan tactics against Trump during a campaign event at Chuckanut Brewery and...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Hands-on learning in a virtual environment

A sign outside the Performing Arts Center announces the closure of the building until further notice....
Read more
Campus

Zoom-ing through class: student’s first week of spring quarter

0
Western students transitioned to online learning last week, which can rely heavily on the use of Zoom. // Illustration by Rachel...
Read more
Campus

Western plans for fall quarter return to campus

0
Western President Sabah Randhawa announced plans for the school campus to be open in fall 2020...
Read more
News

University Residences move thousands of students out

0
By Emma Bjornsrud One of the most important variables impacting university students in the face of COVID-19 is housing....
Read more
News

Consider this your wake-up call

0
It’s time to start prioritizing our sleep debt By Makenna Marks Hold on....
Read more

More Articles Like This

Zoom-ing through class: student’s first week of spring quarter

Campus 0
Western students transitioned to online learning last week, which can rely heavily on the use of Zoom. // Illustration by Rachel...
Read more

Western plans for fall quarter return to campus

Campus 0
Western President Sabah Randhawa announced plans for the school campus to be open in fall 2020...
Read more

University Residences move thousands of students out

News 0
By Emma Bjornsrud One of the most important variables impacting university students in the face of COVID-19 is housing....
Read more

Consider this your wake-up call

News 0
It’s time to start prioritizing our sleep debt By Makenna Marks Hold on....
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,931FansLike
1,213FollowersFollow
5,484FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
56.8 ° F
63 °
52 °
44 %
0.9mph
1 %
Thu
62 °
Fri
62 °
Sat
58 °
Sun
57 °
Mon
58 °

Random picks

Sports

Player Q & A: Maia Barnett

0
The sophomore and Los Angeles native sat down with the Western Front to talk about her career as a varsity athlete. Q: Why did you choose to attend Western? A: I chose Western because I felt the school was a great place and the academics here are really good. Basketball was always something I wanted to do after high school.  I...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Center offers career guidance to students

1
A table and board filled with Career Services Center information on Wednesday, Oct. 16. // Photo by Ana Soltero By Ana Soltero Laughter, enthusiastic conversation and...