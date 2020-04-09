53.2 F
      News

      University Residences move thousands of students out

      0
      Many face uncertainty about their living situations as employment and education become unstable. By Emma Bjornsrud
      News

      Consider this your wake-up call

      0
      It’s time to start prioritizing our sleep debt By Makenna Marks Hold on....
      News

      Viking Voices: COVID and jobs

      0
      How has your job been affected by the coronavirus? By Lily Nichols
      News

      Emergency Services Council amended

      0
      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellingham City Council approved an ordinance to help the city respond to emergencies.
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...
      Arts & Music

      ‘Speak’ author offers ‘Shout’

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
      Arts & Music

      Battling it out until the end

      2
      Bandmates Riley Adair, Owen Rollison, Joey Boone and Austin Colwell, playing a show on Feb. 21. // Photo courtesy of Liz...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      By Melanie Bell In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police...
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      Administration

      First WWU Student tests positive

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      By Melanie Bell In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department announced that it would stop publicly tracking the paths of people who test positive...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men’s basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis (foreground) celebrates with his team on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy Western Athletics
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential?’

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
      Columns

      Earth’s animals

      0
      Column by Emma Bjornsrud Humans aren’t the only ones living on this planet — we aren’t even the only...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
News

University Residences move thousands of students out

14
0

Many face uncertainty about their living situations as employment and education become unstable.

By Emma Bjornsrud

One of the most important variables impacting university students in the face of COVID-19 is housing. As many students deal with unemployment and a transition to online classes, their living situations have become unaffordable or illogical.

According to Karen Walker, associate director of Western University Residences’ Occupancy, Communication and Administrative Services, about 3,200 students are expected to move out of the dorms. About 300 to 400 students will remain in the dorms through spring quarter.

University Residences changed residents’ move-out date from April 12 to May 18 after Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee extended the stay-home order through May 4 on Thursday, April 2.

Third-year Jessica Wilson moved out of Higginson Hall last week.

“My family [and I], we all decided that I might as well move back to my house here in Washington, which is great because I know a lot of people can’t do that,” Wilson said. “I feel bad for the people that have to live on campus because nothing is open and you’re basically stuck in your room all day. It’s not an ideal situation.”

To provide students with adequate bath and kitchen amenities while maintaining social distancing, University Residences is planning to consolidate residents who plan to continue living on campus. Residents will be moved into Fairhaven Complex, Buchanan Towers and Birnam Wood, Vicki Vanderwerf, associate director of Residence Life, said.

Housing will adhere to the ratios of two people per bathroom and one person per bedroom for spring quarter. Residents will only have to move from their current location if there are more than two to a bathroom or more than one to a bedroom, according to Terence Symonds, associate director of University Residences’ Facilities.

Housing fees will not increase for residents. Only the 80-meal plan will be available for spring quarter because of limited dining hall hours, Vanderwerf said.

Residence Life laid off all resident advisers and apartment advisers Wednesday, April 1. With so few residents, the jobs are no longer available, Vanderwerf said.

“It was really hard for the students and for us,” she said. “So, we want to make sure that we are supporting them. Of course, a lot of their positions come with housing, which is a huge, huge benefit, but when you lose that, it could have a really big impact.”

The RAs and AAs are expected to move out by May 18, the same date as other residents. But University Residences wants to make the transition easy for students.

Vanderwerf said Residence Life is coordinating self-checkouts and plans to offer packing and shipping for students who are unable to return to campus. 

“We’re just really flexible as long as students communicate with us and just let us know their plans,” Vanderwerf said. “We still have the same goals in ensuring students have a safe, welcoming and positive on-campus living experience.”

But students living off-campus may not have quite the same safety net to fall back on if they lost their source of income or are facing other challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Third-year Chelsea Marion lost her internship and work-study job because of COVID-19. A single mother of two boys, Marion is now tasked with child care, home schooling her children and taking her own online classes through spring quarter.

“I’m anticipating that I’ll get a no-pass grade for this internship because I can’t physically do it right now,” she said. “But if I were to withdraw from school, I wouldn’t be able to pay my rent. I filed my taxes so that I could get the American Opportunity Tax Credit and that’s really how I’m paying my rent this month because I haven’t gotten any other things.”

Despite many struggles during these difficult times, communities are coming together and resources are being shared with those in need.

Third-year Travis Felver said the people around him helped him think more positively even as the things around him were changing.

“I’ve got a job,” he said. “My girlfriend’s got her hours cut hard, but because I’m the type who likes to save early for a rainy day — well, this is a rainy day. We’ve been making it work but it’s really only because of the community that’s been built up here.”

Resources for students include Western’s Complete Guide to Spring 2020, the Basic Need Resource Guide and the Student Employment Center. Residents living in the dorms and seeking resources should email housing@wwu.edu.

News

Get to know some of the Associated Students Board of Directors

0
By Alyssa Evans Stephanie Cheng, AS President Pronouns: she/her/hers Class: senior Major: journalism - public relations Minor: sociology Freshman year home: Edens Favorite dessert: egg tarts Club involvement: Pokemon Go Q: What is...