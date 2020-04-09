53.2 F
      News

      University Residences move thousands of students out

      0
      Many face uncertainty about their living situations as employment and education become unstable. By Emma Bjornsrud
      News

      Consider this your wake-up call

      0
      It's time to start prioritizing our sleep debt By Makenna Marks
      News

      Viking Voices: COVID and jobs

      0
      How has your job been affected by the coronavirus? By Lily Nichols
      News

      Emergency Services Council amended

      0
      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bellingham City Council approved an ordinance to help the city respond to emergencies.
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      In this October 2019 file photo, Georgeos Karadimas cooks for customers at his food truck GREEKTOWN at the Goods Second Annual...
      Arts & Music

      'Speak' author offers 'Shout'

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
      Arts & Music

      Battling it out until the end

      2
      Bandmates Riley Adair, Owen Rollison, Joey Boone and Austin Colwell, playing a show on Feb. 21. // Photo courtesy of Liz...
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington's Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      By Melanie Bell In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police...
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      Administration

      First WWU Student tests positive

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is 'essential?'

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      By Melanie Bell In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      City & County

      'Virus is widespread in our area'

      0
      On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department announced that it would stop publicly tracking the paths of people who test positive...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western's men's and women's basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans' hearts

      0
      Victoria Dinh performs the Biellmann spin during the skate-off on Friday, March 6. // Photo by Claire Ott
      Sports

      Women's b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men's basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis (foreground) celebrates with his team on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy Western Athletics
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington's Employment Security Department (along with several of...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is 'essential?'

      0
      In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme bruleé to caramelize the top layer at a local...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Columns

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. Column...
      Columns

      Solitude is an antiviral

      0
      A rider tops a jump at the Port of Bellingham Waterfront Bike Park on Tuesday, March 17. As the city self-quarantines...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio Column by Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix,...
      Columns

      Earth's animals

      0
      Column by Emma Bjornsrud Humans aren't the only ones living on this planet — we aren't even the only...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western's Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map around and you can zoom...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
News

Consider this your wake-up call

10
0

It’s time to start prioritizing our sleep debt

By Makenna Marks

Hold on. You’re telling me we are supposed to get a full eight hours of sleep, crush our classes, deliver for Instacart or DoorDash to make rent, exercise off of YouTube, eat three meals a day and maintain a social (but distant) life all in 24 hours? Even before we faced the added stress of handwashing and fear of the post-graduation economy, college students have been chasing those blissful eight hours of sleep for years. 

Some nights we are lucky even to get half of that. Obviously, this is a problem. It’s not good for our bodies, our minds or our grades. We need to start prioritizing our sleep. 

According to  research  published in College Student Journal, there is a direct correlation between our sleep quality and our health. The research found that college students who get poor sleep are prone to a number of undesirable outcomes. For example: “Diminished sleep quality has been associated with anxiety, depression, and stress,” Vail-Smith wrote.

Sierra Green, a first-year design student at Western, said getting good, quality sleep is a struggle. On a night before a final, for example, she only gets four hours of sleep. 

Savannah Abel, a first-year psychology student at Western, said that she sometimes still feels tired after getting more than eight hours of sleep. 

But sleeping too much is also rough: It turns out there’s a reason for feeling groggy after getting 10 or more hours of sleep. It’s called “sleep debt.”

Even when we finally get a day to catch up on our sleep, we are still going to wake up feeling tired and overworked. 

When people in sleep debt are finally able to catch up on the “sleep that you’ve been lacking…your body’s just like, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” Abel said.

This is exactly why we need to do our best to try and keep our “sleep debt” paid off and to a minimum.

Amanda Nath, a second-year student at Western studying dance, has been doing her best to make sure she gets enough sleep.“Now that I’m in college, I have made a huge effort to make sleep a priority,” Nath said.

Nath also said she tries to get more than the suggested seven to eight hours of sleep if she has an exam the next day.

All of these symptoms can directly affect our grades. Aren’t you tired of not being able to focus in class because you’re running on four hours of sleep and a Bang energy drink? This isn’t a sustainable lifestyle. 

As college students, we are all busy. We all have a million things to do and not enough time to do them. Even so, we need to start prioritizing our sleep. 

While passing that class is important, so is our health. Get off of your computer, drink some water and please, get some sleep.

News

Waiting Days For Daycare: More Than 100 On Waitlist for AS...

0
By Suzanna Leung   A shortage of space within the Associated Students Child Development Center is preventing  many students and faculty from successfully enrolling their children...